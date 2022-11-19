Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Steakhouses
American

Hickory House Ribs Parker

review star

No reviews yet

10335 South Parker Rd

Parker, CO 80134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Picnic Paks

Picnic Pak-A

$109.00

Picnic Pak-B

$160.00

Picnic Pak-C

$448.00

Picnic Pak-D

$1,490.00

Picnic Pak-E

$171.00

Picnic Pak-F

$316.00

Picnic Pak-G

$639.00

Picnic Pak-H

$1,838.00

Picnic Pak-J

$105.00

Picnic Pak-K

$149.00

Picnic Pak-L

$376.00

Picnic Pak-M

$1,291.00

Chicken Wings

8 Wings

$12.99

12 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$28.99

50 Wings

$60.99

100 Wings

$111.99

Smoked Wings

4 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$8.50

6 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$12.50

8 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$17.00

12 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$25.00

Pints, Quarts & Gallons

Half Pint Baked Beans

$4.50

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$4.50

Half Pint Potato Salad

$4.50

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.00

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Pint Baked Beans

$7.00

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

Quart Baked Beans

$12.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$12.00

Gallon Baked Beans

$44.00

Gallon Cole Slaw

$44.00

Gallon Potato Salad

$44.00

Gallon Mac & Cheese

$55.00

Add Half Rack

$8.50

Add Full Rack

$16.99

Just The Meat

Full Rack

$16.99

Pound Pork

$16.99

Pound Beef

$23.99

Half Bbq Chicken Only

$10.00

Full Bbq Chicken Only

$18.00

1/2 Pound Pork

$8.50

1/2 Pound Beef

$12.00

Side Sausage

$4.29

Two Sausages

$7.99

Pound Sausage

$14.99

Merch

Bar Glass

$3.50

Bottle Sauce

$5.00

Gallon Sauce

$20.00

HH Seasoning

$5.50

Pint Dressing

$5.00

Quart dressing

$7.50

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hawaiin Rolls

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Ribs in Colorado!

Website

Location

10335 South Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

Gallery
Hickory House Ribs image
Hickory House Ribs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parker Garage
orange star4.1 • 1,804
19420 E Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
FuNuGyz
orange star3.5 • 22
17904 Cottonwood Dr Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Lone Tree Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9808 Sunningdale Blvd Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Toley's on the Creek
orange star4.5 • 235
16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015 Centennial, CO 80015
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Centennial - 7101 South Clinton Street
orange star3.9 • 946
7101 South Clinton Street Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Parker

Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
orange star4.6 • 3,673
11215 S Parker rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Parker Garage
orange star4.1 • 1,804
19420 E Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
orange star4.1 • 990
19552 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Shack Parker
orange star4.3 • 784
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CO002 - Parker CO
orange star4.1 • 703
12231 Pine Bluffs Way Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
20 Mile Tap House
orange star4.0 • 191
12543 N Hwy 83 Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parker
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston