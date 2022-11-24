A map showing the location of Hickory House Ribs AspenView gallery
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Hickory House Ribs Aspen

review star

No reviews yet

730 W Main St

Aspen, CO 81611

Order Again

Popular Items

Four Cheeses w/ A Cavatappi Noodle
Side Hickory House Fries
The Hickory

Starters

Homemade Onion Rings w/Deux

$7.00

Housemade Onion Rings w/Momma

$9.00

Housemade Onion Rings w/Motherlode

$12.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95Out of stock

8 Wings

$13.99

12 Wings

$18.99

5 Fried Chicken Fingers

$9.95

8 Fried Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Dressing

$1.50

4 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings

$8.50

6 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings

$12.50

8 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings

$17.00

12 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings

$25.00

Luncheon Plates

1/2 Chicken Lunch

$14.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast Plate

$13.99

Bbq Pulled Pork Plate

$14.99

Fried Chicken Fingers Plate

$12.99

Old Colorado Smokehouse Sausage Plate

$13.49

Wings Plate

$14.99

Fried Catfish Plate

$17.99

BBQ Chopped Beef Brisket Plate

$17.99

Baby Back Lunch

1/2 Rack Lunch

$13.99

Full Rack Lunch

$18.49

#1 1/2 Rack Ribs & Beef Brisket

$26.99

#2 1/2 Rack Ribs & Pork

$23.99

#3 1/2 Rack Ribs & BBQ Chicken Breast

$25.99

#4 1/2 Rack Ribs & BBQ Chicken

$23.99

#5 1/2 Rack Ribs & Fried Catfish

$25.99

#6 1/2 Rack Ribs & Sausage

$23.99

Add Half Rack

$9.49

Add Full Rack

$17.99

Protein Power

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$17.49

Pulled Pork & Chopped Beef Brisket

$18.99

The Feast: The Feast will come with two side choices, a pint of Baked Beans, a pint of Coleslaw, a side of Corn, and bottle of BBQ sauce.

The Feast : The Feast will come with two side choices, a pint of Baked Beans, a pint of Coleslaw, a side of Corn, and bottle of BBQ sauce.

$72.99

Steaks

F1 - One 8 Oz Filet Filet Mignon

$31.99

F2 - Two 8 Oz Filet Mignon Double

$52.99

F3 - Filet Mignon & Bbq Chick Breast

$36.99

F4 - Filet Mignon & Fried Catfish

$36.99

F5 - Filet Mignon & 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$37.99

F6 - Filet Mignon & Smoked Sausage Link

$34.99

12 oz New York Strip

$34.99Out of stock

14 Oz Cowboy Ribeye

$34.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

The Hickory

$15.49

Angus Burger

$11.99

Double Meat Old Fashioned Angus Burger

$15.99

Chicken-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Bbq Chicken Breast

$11.99

Spicy Black Bean Vegan Burger

$10.99

The Beast

Giant Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Giant Beef Brisket Sandwich

$19.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.49

Chicken Kale Salad

$17.49

PIG Salad

$18.99

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Small Kale Salad

$5.99

AHI Salad

$20.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.49

Housemade Mac & Cheese

Housemade Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side Baked Beans

$2.75

Side Artisan Cornbread Muffin

$2.75

Side Cole Slaw

$2.75

Side Applesauce

$2.75

Side Potato Salad.

$2.99

Side Garlic Toast (3 Pcs)

$1.99

Side Corn On Cob

$3.95

Side Hickory House Fries

$3.75

1 Pc Gt

$0.65

Side Sausage

$4.29

Two Sausages

$6.99

Side Seasonal Veggies

$5.75

Desserts

Apple Pie

$8.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Kids Food

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Ribs

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Small Milk

$4.00

Large Milk

$8.00

Perrier

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.50

Kids Roy Rogers

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Picnic Paks

Picnic Pak-A

$119.00

Picnic Pak-B

$173.00

Picnic Pak-C

$482.00

Picnic Pak-D

$1,569.00

Picnic Pak-E

$186.00

Picnic Pak-F

$340.00

Picnic Pak-G

$677.00

Picnic Pak-H

$1,943.00

Picnic Pak-J

$115.00

Picnic Pak-K

$162.00

Picnic Pak-L

$398.00

Picnic Pak-M

$1,363.00

Chicken Wings

8 Wings

$13.99

12 Wings

$18.99

20 Wings

$29.99

50 Wings

$70.99

100 Wings

$129.99

Smoked Wings

4 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$8.50

6 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$12.50

8 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$17.00

12 Dry-Rubbed Wings

$25.00

Pints, Quarts & Gallons

Half Pint Baked Beans

$5.50

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$5.50

Half Pint Potato Salad

$5.50

Pint Cole Slaw

$8.00

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

Pint Baked Beans

$8.00

Quart Potato Salad

$13.00

Quart Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$13.00

Gallon Baked Beans

$44.00

Gallon Cole Slaw

$44.00

Gallon Potato Salad

$44.00

Gallon Mac & Cheese

$55.00

Add Half Rack

$9.49

Add Full Rack

$17.99

Just The Meat

Full Rack

$17.99

Pound Pork

$18.99

Pound Beef

$24.99

Half Chicken Only

$11.50

Whole Chicken Only

$20.00

1/2 pork

$10.00

1/2 beef

$13.00

Side Sausage

$4.29

Two Sausages

$8.00

Pound Sausage

$15.99

Merch

Bar Glass

$5.00

Bottle Sauce

$5.00

Gallon Sauce

$20.00

HH Seasoning

$5.50

T-Shirt

$20.00

Face Mask

$10.00

Eggs & More

All American

$12.99

Mini All American

$11.99

Burrito

$14.99

Avocado toast

$12.00

Waffle & Chicken

$16.50

Chicken Fried

$15.50

Managers Special

$14.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.49

Don's Half

$6.00

Large Veggie Hash

$12.99

Huevos Ranchero

$14.99

Pancake & Protein

Small Stack

$10.00

Large Stack

$12.00

French Toast

$11.50

Belgium Waffle

$11.50

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Ribs & Eggs

$16.99

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$12.50

Steaks Ribs & Eggs

$18.99

3 Ham, Bacon, Sausage

$17.99

Sides

Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$3.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.95

One Egg

$2.50

Two Eggs

$4.50

Avocado

$2.75

Sausage Gravy

$4.50

SIde Ham

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$2.50

Full Rack

$17.99

Half Rack

$9.49

Grits

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Add Cheese

$1.50

Hash Browns

$3.95

Jalapeno

$1.50

Green Chili

$4.95

Omellette

Veggie Omellette

$13.99

Western Omellette (Copy)

$14.99

Carlos Omelette (Copy)

$15.99

BYO Omellette (Copy)

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette (Copy)

$14.99

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict (Copy)

$16.49

Veggie Benedict (Copy)

$16.99

Pork benedict (Copy)

$18.99

Filet Benedict (Copy)

$22.99

Salmon Benedict (Copy)

$18.99

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Quesadilla Special

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Locals place serving homemade items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Location

730 W Main St, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

