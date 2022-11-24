Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Hickory House Ribs Aspen
730 W Main St
Aspen, CO 81611
Starters
Homemade Onion Rings w/Deux
$7.00
Housemade Onion Rings w/Momma
$9.00
Housemade Onion Rings w/Motherlode
$12.00
Sweet Potato Tots
$7.95
Fried Pickles
$8.95Out of stock
8 Wings
$13.99
12 Wings
$18.99
5 Fried Chicken Fingers
$9.95
8 Fried Chicken Fingers
$12.95
Side Ranch
$1.50
Side Blue Cheese
$1.50
Side Dressing
$1.50
4 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings
$8.50
6 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings
$12.50
8 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings
$17.00
12 Awesome Dry-Rubbed Smoked Wings
$25.00
Luncheon Plates
Baby Back Lunch
The Feast: The Feast will come with two side choices, a pint of Baked Beans, a pint of Coleslaw, a side of Corn, and bottle of BBQ sauce.
Steaks
F1 - One 8 Oz Filet Filet Mignon
$31.99
F2 - Two 8 Oz Filet Mignon Double
$52.99
F3 - Filet Mignon & Bbq Chick Breast
$36.99
F4 - Filet Mignon & Fried Catfish
$36.99
F5 - Filet Mignon & 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
$37.99
F6 - Filet Mignon & Smoked Sausage Link
$34.99
12 oz New York Strip
$34.99Out of stock
14 Oz Cowboy Ribeye
$34.99
Sandwiches
Salads
Housemade Mac & Cheese
Sides
Kids Food
N/A Beverages
BBQ Dinner
Baby Back Ribs
Half Rack Dinner
$20.99
One Full Rack
$27.99
1.5 Racks
$35.99
Two Full Rack
$40.99
#1 1/2 Rack Ribs & Beef Brisket
$26.99
#2 1/2 Rack Ribs & Pork
$23.99
#3 1/2 Rack Ribs & BBQ Chicken Breast
$25.99
#4 1/2 Rack Ribs & BBQ Chicken
$23.99
HH # 4 1/2 Rack Ribs & 1/4 White
$24.99
#5 1/2 Rack Ribs & Fried Catfish
$25.99
#6 1/2 Rack Ribs & Sausage
$23.99
The Feast: The Feast will come with two side choices, a pint of Baked Beans, a pint of Coleslaw, a side of Corn, and bottle of BBQ sauce.
Side Orders
Side Baked Potato
$4.25
Side Hickory House Fries
$4.25
Side Au Gratin
$4.25
Side Potato Salad
$2.99
Side Cole Slaw
$2.75
Side Baked Beans
$2.75
Side Applesauce
$2.75
Side Garlic Toast (3 Pcs)
$2.50
1 Slice GT
$0.89
Side Corn On Cob
$4.25
Side Seasonal Veggies
$5.99
Side Artisan Cornbread Muffin
$3.50
Side Sausage
$4.29
Side Old Colorado Smokehouse Sausage (2)
$8.00
Side Catfish
$6.00
Side Dressing
$1.50
A La Carte
Kids Food
N/A Beverages
Picnic Paks
Smoked Wings
Pints, Quarts & Gallons
Half Pint Baked Beans
$5.50
Half Pint Cole Slaw
$5.50
Half Pint Potato Salad
$5.50
Pint Cole Slaw
$8.00
Pint Potato Salad
$8.00
Pint Baked Beans
$8.00
Quart Potato Salad
$13.00
Quart Baked Beans
$13.00
Quart Cole Slaw
$13.00
Gallon Baked Beans
$44.00
Gallon Cole Slaw
$44.00
Gallon Potato Salad
$44.00
Gallon Mac & Cheese
$55.00
Add Half Rack
$9.49
Add Full Rack
$17.99
Just The Meat
Eggs & More
Pancake & Protein
Sides
Toast
$2.50
Biscuit
$3.75
English Muffin
$2.50
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$3.95
One Egg
$2.50
Two Eggs
$4.50
Avocado
$2.75
Sausage Gravy
$4.50
SIde Ham
$4.50
Side Bacon
$4.50
Side Sausage
$4.50
Sour Cream
$2.50
Cream Cheese
$2.50
Full Rack
$17.99
Half Rack
$9.49
Grits
$4.50
Fresh Fruit
$5.50
Add Cheese
$1.50
Hash Browns
$3.95
Jalapeno
$1.50
Green Chili
$4.95
Omellette
Eggs Benedict
Breakfast Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Locals place serving homemade items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Location
730 W Main St, Aspen, CO 81611
Gallery
