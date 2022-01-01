Hickory Jack's Barbecue in Redlands @ California Street
2087 Orange Tree Ln
Redlands, CA 92374
Today's Lunch Specials (until 4pm)
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side & Soda
Our best selling Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a house bun that we bake fresh daily. Includes your choice of side and regular drink.
Sloppy Pig Sandwich, Side & Soda
Our sloppy pig sandwich is pulled pork loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon crumbles and barbecue sauce. Special includes your choice of side and drink.
1/4 Chicken, Side & Drink
Hickory smoked barbecue chicken - choose a breast & wing or leg & thigh - along with your favorite side and a soda.
2 Ribs, Side & Drink
Two hickory smoked rib bones, a choice of side and a soda.
Tri-Tip Salad & Drink
A generous portion of fresh smoked tri-tip served on fresh spring greens along with a three bean medley, pickled red cabbage and pico de gallo. Includes a cornbread muffin and your choice of regular size fountain drink.
Jack's Burger Special
A 1/4 pound cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and creek sauce served with choice of side and regular drink.
🥪Sandwiches🥪
The Tour Sliders
Choose any 3 Sliders from tri tip, brisket, pulled pork & BBQ pulled chicken (when available). The tour includes your choice of side dish and regular fountain drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, pulled apart & piled high. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Tender slices of smoked tri-tip on a homemade bun with BBQ sauce on the side.
Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked, tender slices of brisket on a housemade bun with a side of bbq sauce.
Sloppy Pig
You'll be overwhelmed with barbecue enjoyment! Pulled pork topped with bacon crumbles, melted cheddar jack cheese and BBQ sauce. Top with regular or spicy cole slaw for under $1.
Real Deal Turkey Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce & mayo.
😋Texas SLaB Sandwich
Texas smoked brisket and spicy link sausage slices with pickles and sliced onion on our butter grilled house bun. Homemade barbecue sauce on the side.
Super Sammies
Brisket Cheesesteak
We've chopped 3/4 pound of fresh smoked brisket along with onions, bell peppers, American and Swiss cheeses on a fresh hoagie roll. Includes a bag of chips. You'll need to bring either a Texas size appetite or a friend to help you eat all of this one.
Hick Rib Sandwich
No clownin' here, we've got the real thing. Two hickory smoked pork ribs smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce after we remove the bones served on top of a fresh hoagie roll with your choice of Pickles & Onions or fresh Cole Slaw. Includes bag of chips.
Hamburgers
Cali Burger
A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, creek sauce, lettuce & tomato.
SoCal Classic Cheeseburger
Our award winning classic cheeseburger includes a slice of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and "creek sauce."
Brisket Burger
A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with slices of our 12-hour smoked brisket stacked on top with steak sauce, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Western Burger
A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with 2 onion rings, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and bar-b-q sauce.
Black & Blue Burger
A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with melted blue cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion and blue cheese aioli.
Salads
Tri Tip Smokehouse Salad
Jack's favorite! Our Tri Tip smokehouse salad brings all the goodness of slow smoked tri tip to a hearty mixed green salad loaded with pico de gallo, our bean medley and marinated red cabbage. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.
Pulled Pork Smokehouse Salad
Pulled pork, mixed greens, bean medley, pickled red cabbage and pico de gallo along with choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.
Brisket Smokehouse Salad
A mixed green salad with marinated red cabbage, bean medley and pico de gallo that's loaded with chopped fresh smoked brisket. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.
Chicken Breast Smokehouse Salad
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, marinated red cabbage, bean medley and pico de gallo. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.
Pulled BBQ Chicken Smokehouse Salad
Pulled BBQ Chicken, mixed greens, bean medley, pickled red cabbage and pico de gallo along with choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.
Oak Glen Salad
Chopped greens topped with grilled chicken, apple slices, walnuts, crisp noodles, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles. We suggest enjoying with poppy seed dressing.
Cranberry Pear Salad
Chopped greens topped with diced tomatoes, almonds, blue cheese crumbles, diced pears, dried cranberries. We recommend our homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing.
Farm House Salad
A fresh spring mix salad topped with pickled red cabbage and a bean medley. Served with a cornbread muffin and your choice of dressing on the side. Perfect for anyone looking for a large salad without barbecue meat. Also makes a great side salad to be shared between two people.
Meat Platters
Three Meat Platter
Three 3 ounce servings (more than 1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats served with our choice of two sides and a cornbread muffin with honey butter.
Two Meat Platters
Two 1/4 pound servings (1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats.
Brisket Single Meat Platter
Our 12-hour Texas brisket served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork Single Meat Platter
A generous amount of the best pulled pork in Redlands served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.
Tri Tip Single Meat Platter
Slices of smoked tri tip served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.
Spicy Link Single Meat Platter
A grilled hot link served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.
Pulled BBQ Chicken Meat Platter
Marinated boneless, skinless chicken smoked before its pulled and finished by mixing in our homemade barbecue sauce.
Chicken Platters
Pork Ribs
3 Rib Bone Platter
3 huge pork spare ribs marinated in our dry rub before slow smoking for hours then splashed with a bit of our bar-b-q sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, a cornbread with honey butter and extra bar-b-q sauce.
5 Rib Bone Platter
5 pork spare rib bones marinated in Jack's secret rub before being hickory smoked and drizzled with house barbecue sauce and served with your choice of any two personal size sides.
Pork Spare Ribs without Sides
Meaty pork spare rib bones dry rubbed and smoked for 5 hours until they're perfectly sweet and tender.
Beef Ribs
Chicken Wings
Personal, Family & Party Sizes
3-Cheese Potatoes
A mashed potato with three cheeses blended in. Served with sour cream & bacon.
Cole Slaw
Made daily so its always crispy fresh and tangy.
Creek Beans
A delicious ranch style bean topped with pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.
🍟French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Onions Rings
Sliced thick and beer battered in Ritual Brewing Co. Hop-O-Matic IPA just before cooking. Includes ranch on the side for dipping. Personal Size - 4 Rings Family Size - 12 Rings Party Size - 24 Rings
Potato Salad
Homemade and delicious. Ingredients: Red potatoes, celery, pickle relish, mustard, mayonnaise, green onions, yellow onions and other spices.
Side Salad
Our side salad is a bed of spring mix with our pickled cabbage and bean medley along with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Potato Fries
BBQ Beans
Cornbread Muffins
Delicious with our creamy honey butter (included).
Family Meals
#1 All Meat (feeds 3-4)
4 servings of BBQ, choice of 3 family size side dishes and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#2 All Ribs (feeds 3-4)
10 hickory smoked pork spare ribs, choice of 3 family size sides and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#3 Ribs & Meat (feeds 3-4)
4 pork spare ribs, 2 servings of BBQ, choice of 3 family size sides and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#4 All Chicken (feeds 3-4)
8 pieces of our smoked chicken with choice of 3 family size sides and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#5 Chicken & Meat (feeds 3-4)
4 pieces of our smoked chicken plus 2 servings of BBQ and your choice of 3 family sides. Includes 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#1XL All Meat (feeds 5-6)
6 servings of BBQ, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#2XL All Ribs (feeds 5-6)
15 pork spare ribs, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#3XL Rib & Meat (feeds 5-6)
6 pork spare ribs, 3 servings of BBQ, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#4XL All Chicken (feeds 5-6)
12 pieces of bar-b-q chicken, choice of 4 family sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
#5XL Chicken & Meat (feeds 5-6)
6 pieces of bar-b-q chicken, 3 servings of BBQ, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.
Meats Only
Bone-In BBQ Chicken No Sides
Marinated and then hickory smoked fresh chickens served with BBQ sauce on top unless requested dry.
Smoked Brisket A La Carte
Smoked Tri Tip A La Carte
Pulled Pork without Sides
Hands down, pulled pork is our most popular barbecue meat. Served with barbecue sauce on the side.
Spicy Link without Sides
Add an extra Louisiana hot link to your order.
Pulled BBQ Chicken A La Carte
Nachos
Tri Tip Nachos
Corn chips covered with beans & cheddar jack cheese then topped with our house BBQ sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is piled with chopped tri tip.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Corn chips covered with beans & cheddar jack cheese then topped with our house BBQ sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is piled with shredded pulled pork.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Corn chips covered with beans & cheddar jack cheese then topped with our house BBQ sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is piled with chopped grilled chicken breast.
Pulled BBQ Chicken Nachos
Desserts
Breakfast Burritos
Cowboy Ritto
Scrambled eggs, cheese, beans, onion, bell pepper, taters and choice of pulled pork, chicken, ham, bacon, or sausage (substitute tri tip or brisket for a small charge) all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Also includes choice of pico de gallo, ranchero or bar-b-q sauce.
Rustler-Ritto
Scrambled eggs, cheese and taters wrapped in a flour tortilla. Also includes choice of pico de gallo, ranchero or bar-b-q sauce.
Soft Drinks
Bottled Sodas
Dad's Root Beer
Nostalgia in a bottle... Dad’s Old Fashioned Root Beer is America’s premium root beer made with cane sugar.
Dang Butterscotch Root Beer
Dang! That's Good Butterscotch Root Beer comes from the makers of Dang! That’s Good Root Beer and is one of the most unique root beers and even sodas you’ll ever taste. Made with cane sugar. Dang! is a sweet root beer. The standard sassafras flavor is augmented by a healthy dose of sticky butterscotch for a one of a kind taste. Drinking it conjures up childhood memories of sucking root beer barrels and butterscotch candy discs. It is well carbonated and fizzes up high when poured in a glass. It leaves a pleasing butterscotch flavor in your mouth long after you’ve finished drinking. If you love butterscotch and root beer, then Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer is the soda for you!
Frosty Blue Cream Soda
A colorful and fun cream soda that's been just plain good since 1939. Made with cane sugar.
Sioux City Sarsaparilla
A true western sarsaparilla made with cane sugar.
Boylan Black Cherry
Bold black cherry flavor from the Boylan Bottling Company that has been producing beverages from its authentic original recipes for over 100 years.
Big Red
Originally named Sun Tang Red Cream Soda by it's Waco, TX inventor in the 1930's, Big Red Cream Soda is a bit red and a little bit bubble gum that is hard to find east of the Mississippi. Made with real cane sugar.
Saranac Shirley Temple
Saranac Shirley Temple is a delightful concoction honoring Saranac breweing's great-grandfather's commitment to tradition and quality.
Bottled Waters
|Sunday
|10:50 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands, CA 92374