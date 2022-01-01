Hickory Jack's Barbecue in Redlands @ California Street

Dang Butterscotch Root Beer

$2.79

Dang! That's Good Butterscotch Root Beer comes from the makers of Dang! That’s Good Root Beer and is one of the most unique root beers and even sodas you’ll ever taste. Made with cane sugar. Dang! is a sweet root beer. The standard sassafras flavor is augmented by a healthy dose of sticky butterscotch for a one of a kind taste. Drinking it conjures up childhood memories of sucking root beer barrels and butterscotch candy discs. It is well carbonated and fizzes up high when poured in a glass. It leaves a pleasing butterscotch flavor in your mouth long after you’ve finished drinking. If you love butterscotch and root beer, then Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer is the soda for you!