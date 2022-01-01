  • Home
Hickory Jack's Barbecue in Redlands @ California Street

2,004 Reviews

$$

2087 Orange Tree Ln

Redlands, CA 92374

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Meat Platter
Chicken Wings
Sloppy Pig Sandwich, Side & Soda

Today's Lunch Specials (until 4pm)

Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side & Soda

Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side & Soda

$9.99

Our best selling Pulled Pork Sandwich served on a house bun that we bake fresh daily. Includes your choice of side and regular drink.

Sloppy Pig Sandwich, Side & Soda

$13.89

Our sloppy pig sandwich is pulled pork loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon crumbles and barbecue sauce. Special includes your choice of side and drink.

1/4 Chicken, Side & Drink

1/4 Chicken, Side & Drink

$10.29

Hickory smoked barbecue chicken - choose a breast & wing or leg & thigh - along with your favorite side and a soda.

2 Ribs, Side & Drink

2 Ribs, Side & Drink

$11.29

Two hickory smoked rib bones, a choice of side and a soda.

Tri-Tip Salad & Drink

Tri-Tip Salad & Drink

$10.99Out of stock

A generous portion of fresh smoked tri-tip served on fresh spring greens along with a three bean medley, pickled red cabbage and pico de gallo. Includes a cornbread muffin and your choice of regular size fountain drink.

Jack's Burger Special

$8.89

A 1/4 pound cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and creek sauce served with choice of side and regular drink.

STARTERS

Rib Tips

$9.99

Chopped spare rib ends where there's lots of small bones to chew around as well as tender sweet rib meat.

Wings & Tips

$19.99

Our two best BBQ snacks combined for a sharable starter tray of six wings and hickory smoked rib tips.

🥪Sandwiches🥪

Fresh smoked Bar-B-Q on a homemade bun.
The Tour Sliders

The Tour Sliders

$15.51

Choose any 3 Sliders from tri tip, brisket, pulled pork & BBQ pulled chicken (when available). The tour includes your choice of side dish and regular fountain drink.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.89

Slow roasted pork, pulled apart & piled high. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$12.49

Tender slices of smoked tri-tip on a homemade bun with BBQ sauce on the side.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Slow smoked, tender slices of brisket on a housemade bun with a side of bbq sauce.

Sloppy Pig

Sloppy Pig

$13.79

You'll be overwhelmed with barbecue enjoyment! Pulled pork topped with bacon crumbles, melted cheddar jack cheese and BBQ sauce. Top with regular or spicy cole slaw for under $1.

Real Deal Turkey Sandwich

Real Deal Turkey Sandwich

$12.39

Sliced smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce & mayo.

😋Texas SLaB Sandwich

😋Texas SLaB Sandwich

$17.49

Texas smoked brisket and spicy link sausage slices with pickles and sliced onion on our butter grilled house bun. Homemade barbecue sauce on the side.

Super Sammies

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$34.99

We've chopped 3/4 pound of fresh smoked brisket along with onions, bell peppers, American and Swiss cheeses on a fresh hoagie roll. Includes a bag of chips. You'll need to bring either a Texas size appetite or a friend to help you eat all of this one.

Hick Rib Sandwich

Hick Rib Sandwich

$19.99

No clownin' here, we've got the real thing. Two hickory smoked pork ribs smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce after we remove the bones served on top of a fresh hoagie roll with your choice of Pickles & Onions or fresh Cole Slaw. Includes bag of chips.

Hamburgers

Fresh ground beef. Buns baked daily. Housemade sauces from our own recipes.
Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$9.79

A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, creek sauce, lettuce & tomato.

SoCal Classic Cheeseburger

SoCal Classic Cheeseburger

$8.39

Our award winning classic cheeseburger includes a slice of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and "creek sauce."

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$12.69

A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with slices of our 12-hour smoked brisket stacked on top with steak sauce, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$8.99

A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with 2 onion rings, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and bar-b-q sauce.

Black & Blue Burger

$11.69

A ground beef patty on a fresh bun (baked daily) with melted blue cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion and blue cheese aioli.

Jack's Burger Special

$9.49

A 1/4 pound cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and creek sauce served with choice of side and regular drink.

Salads

Generous portions of fresh tossed greens in delicious configurations.
Tri Tip Smokehouse Salad

Tri Tip Smokehouse Salad

$12.99

Jack's favorite! Our Tri Tip smokehouse salad brings all the goodness of slow smoked tri tip to a hearty mixed green salad loaded with pico de gallo, our bean medley and marinated red cabbage. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.

Pulled Pork Smokehouse Salad

$12.99

Pulled pork, mixed greens, bean medley, pickled red cabbage and pico de gallo along with choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.

Brisket Smokehouse Salad

$12.99

A mixed green salad with marinated red cabbage, bean medley and pico de gallo that's loaded with chopped fresh smoked brisket. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.

Chicken Breast Smokehouse Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, marinated red cabbage, bean medley and pico de gallo. Includes your choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Smokehouse Salad

$12.99

Pulled BBQ Chicken, mixed greens, bean medley, pickled red cabbage and pico de gallo along with choice of dressing and a cornbread muffin.

Oak Glen Salad

Oak Glen Salad

$12.99

Chopped greens topped with grilled chicken, apple slices, walnuts, crisp noodles, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles. We suggest enjoying with poppy seed dressing.

Cranberry Pear Salad

$11.69

Chopped greens topped with diced tomatoes, almonds, blue cheese crumbles, diced pears, dried cranberries. We recommend our homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing.

Farm House Salad

$8.69

A fresh spring mix salad topped with pickled red cabbage and a bean medley. Served with a cornbread muffin and your choice of dressing on the side. Perfect for anyone looking for a large salad without barbecue meat. Also makes a great side salad to be shared between two people.

Meat Platters

Treat yourself to meats smoked slow & low and a choice of two housemade side dishes.
Three Meat Platter

Three Meat Platter

$22.99

Three 3 ounce servings (more than 1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats served with our choice of two sides and a cornbread muffin with honey butter.

Two Meat Platters

Two Meat Platters

$21.99

Two 1/4 pound servings (1/2 pound altogether) of your favorite slow smoked meats.

Brisket Single Meat Platter

Brisket Single Meat Platter

$20.99

Our 12-hour Texas brisket served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Single Meat Platter

$20.99

A generous amount of the best pulled pork in Redlands served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.

Tri Tip Single Meat Platter

$20.99

Slices of smoked tri tip served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.

Spicy Link Single Meat Platter

$20.99

A grilled hot link served with your choice of two sides along with a cornbread muffin and our house bar-b-q sauce on the side.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Meat Platter

$20.99

Marinated boneless, skinless chicken smoked before its pulled and finished by mixing in our homemade barbecue sauce.

Chicken Platters

Fresh smoked BBQ chicken served with personal sized side dishes.
Chicky, Chicky, Bone, Bone

Chicky, Chicky, Bone, Bone

$22.99

Two chicken pieces, two spare ribs and two sides dishes.

1/2 BBQ Chicken Platter

$19.99

A chicken breast, wing, leg & thigh served with two side dishes.

Pork Ribs

Big, meaty, hickory smoked pork spareribs smoked daily using our own secret dry rub and splashed with our house BBQ sauce.
3 Rib Bone Platter

3 Rib Bone Platter

$21.89

3 huge pork spare ribs marinated in our dry rub before slow smoking for hours then splashed with a bit of our bar-b-q sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, a cornbread with honey butter and extra bar-b-q sauce.

5 Rib Bone Platter

$27.99

5 pork spare rib bones marinated in Jack's secret rub before being hickory smoked and drizzled with house barbecue sauce and served with your choice of any two personal size sides.

Pork Spare Ribs without Sides

Pork Spare Ribs without Sides

$4.49+

Meaty pork spare rib bones dry rubbed and smoked for 5 hours until they're perfectly sweet and tender.

Beef Ribs

Beef Rib Platter

Beef Rib Platter

$29.99Out of stock

NEW! Texas Style hickory smoked beef ribs so good we don't think they need sauce but we'll still give it to you on the side. 3 meaty bones served with choice of two sides and a cornbread muffin.

Chicken Wings

Large smoked wings with variety of sauces to go with them.
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.49+

Large, fresh and tender hickory smoked wings. Marinated before smoking. Finish tossed in your choice of flavor sauce or have it on the side for dipping.

Personal, Family & Party Sizes

3-Cheese Potatoes

$3.49+

A mashed potato with three cheeses blended in. Served with sour cream & bacon.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49+

Made daily so its always crispy fresh and tangy.

Creek Beans

Creek Beans

$3.49+

A delicious ranch style bean topped with pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.

🍟French Fries

🍟French Fries

$3.49+

Mac & Cheese

$3.49+Out of stock
Onions Rings

Onions Rings

$3.49+

Sliced thick and beer battered in Ritual Brewing Co. Hop-O-Matic IPA just before cooking. Includes ranch on the side for dipping. Personal Size - 4 Rings Family Size - 12 Rings Party Size - 24 Rings

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49+

Homemade and delicious. Ingredients: Red potatoes, celery, pickle relish, mustard, mayonnaise, green onions, yellow onions and other spices.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49+

Our side salad is a bed of spring mix with our pickled cabbage and bean medley along with your choice of dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

BBQ Beans

$3.49+

Cornbread Muffins

$0.99+

Delicious with our creamy honey butter (included).

Family Meals

#1 All Meat (feeds 3-4)

#1 All Meat (feeds 3-4)

$42.69

4 servings of BBQ, choice of 3 family size side dishes and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#2 All Ribs (feeds 3-4)

#2 All Ribs (feeds 3-4)

$61.49

10 hickory smoked pork spare ribs, choice of 3 family size sides and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#3 Ribs & Meat (feeds 3-4)

#3 Ribs & Meat (feeds 3-4)

$50.89

4 pork spare ribs, 2 servings of BBQ, choice of 3 family size sides and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#4 All Chicken (feeds 3-4)

#4 All Chicken (feeds 3-4)

$34.99

8 pieces of our smoked chicken with choice of 3 family size sides and 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#5 Chicken & Meat (feeds 3-4)

#5 Chicken & Meat (feeds 3-4)

$42.59

4 pieces of our smoked chicken plus 2 servings of BBQ and your choice of 3 family sides. Includes 4 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#1XL All Meat (feeds 5-6)

$71.49

6 servings of BBQ, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#2XL All Ribs (feeds 5-6)

$92.19

15 pork spare ribs, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#3XL Rib & Meat (feeds 5-6)

#3XL Rib & Meat (feeds 5-6)

$76.29

6 pork spare ribs, 3 servings of BBQ, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#4XL All Chicken (feeds 5-6)

$52.49

12 pieces of bar-b-q chicken, choice of 4 family sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

#5XL Chicken & Meat (feeds 5-6)

$63.89

6 pieces of bar-b-q chicken, 3 servings of BBQ, choice of 4 family size sides and 6 slider buns or cornbread muffins.

Meats Only

Add extra protein to your order without extra side dishes.

Bone-In BBQ Chicken No Sides

$5.99+

Marinated and then hickory smoked fresh chickens served with BBQ sauce on top unless requested dry.

Smoked Brisket A La Carte

$8.49+Out of stock

Smoked Tri Tip A La Carte

$5.19+

Pulled Pork without Sides

$4.19+

Hands down, pulled pork is our most popular barbecue meat. Served with barbecue sauce on the side.

Pork Spare Ribs without Sides

Pork Spare Ribs without Sides

$4.49+

Meaty pork spare rib bones dry rubbed and smoked for 5 hours until they're perfectly sweet and tender.

Spicy Link without Sides

$5.99

Add an extra Louisiana hot link to your order.

Pulled BBQ Chicken A La Carte

$4.19+

Nachos

Tri Tip Nachos

Tri Tip Nachos

$14.79

Corn chips covered with beans & cheddar jack cheese then topped with our house BBQ sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is piled with chopped tri tip.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.79

Corn chips covered with beans & cheddar jack cheese then topped with our house BBQ sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is piled with shredded pulled pork.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$14.79

Corn chips covered with beans & cheddar jack cheese then topped with our house BBQ sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is piled with chopped grilled chicken breast.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Nachos

$14.79

Desserts

A little something sweet.

Banana Pudding

$6.29

Fresh banana, nilla waffers, banana pudding and cool whip.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$7.39

Delicious homemade peach cobbler just the way Jack's grandmother made it. Unless changed, peach cobblers are sent cold so you can warm them to enjoy hot when you're ready for dessert.

Breakfast Burritos

Scrambled eggs and other goodies rolled into a large flour tortilla.
Cowboy Ritto

Cowboy Ritto

$9.49

Scrambled eggs, cheese, beans, onion, bell pepper, taters and choice of pulled pork, chicken, ham, bacon, or sausage (substitute tri tip or brisket for a small charge) all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Also includes choice of pico de gallo, ranchero or bar-b-q sauce.

Rustler-Ritto

$7.19

Scrambled eggs, cheese and taters wrapped in a flour tortilla. Also includes choice of pico de gallo, ranchero or bar-b-q sauce.

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.49+

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Orange Fanta and more...

Bottled Sodas

Dad's Root Beer

Dad's Root Beer

$2.79

Nostalgia in a bottle... Dad’s Old Fashioned Root Beer is America’s premium root beer made with cane sugar.

Dang Butterscotch Root Beer

Dang Butterscotch Root Beer

$2.79

Dang! That's Good Butterscotch Root Beer comes from the makers of Dang! That’s Good Root Beer and is one of the most unique root beers and even sodas you’ll ever taste. Made with cane sugar. Dang! is a sweet root beer. The standard sassafras flavor is augmented by a healthy dose of sticky butterscotch for a one of a kind taste. Drinking it conjures up childhood memories of sucking root beer barrels and butterscotch candy discs. It is well carbonated and fizzes up high when poured in a glass. It leaves a pleasing butterscotch flavor in your mouth long after you’ve finished drinking. If you love butterscotch and root beer, then Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer is the soda for you!

Frosty Blue Cream Soda

Frosty Blue Cream Soda

$2.79Out of stock

A colorful and fun cream soda that's been just plain good since 1939. Made with cane sugar.

Sioux City Sarsaparilla

Sioux City Sarsaparilla

$2.79Out of stock

A true western sarsaparilla made with cane sugar.

Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.79

Bold black cherry flavor from the Boylan Bottling Company that has been producing beverages from its authentic original recipes for over 100 years.

Big Red

Big Red

$2.79Out of stock

Originally named Sun Tang Red Cream Soda by it's Waco, TX inventor in the 1930's, Big Red Cream Soda is a bit red and a little bit bubble gum that is hard to find east of the Mississippi. Made with real cane sugar.

Saranac Shirley Temple

Saranac Shirley Temple

$2.79

Saranac Shirley Temple is a delightful concoction honoring Saranac breweing's great-grandfather's commitment to tradition and quality.

Bottled Waters

Arrowhead Bottled Water

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Skip the line. ORDER NOW and have it ready when you get here. You can pick it up at our drive-thru or stay and eat in our dining room. Come see what our fresh made BBQ is all about.

Website

Location

2087 Orange Tree Ln, Redlands, CA 92374

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Hickory Jack's Barbecue image
Hickory Jack's Barbecue image

