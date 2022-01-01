Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
American

Hickory & Oak

404 Reviews

$$$

705 State Street Unit 54

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz Ribeye
Classic Wedge Salad
Seasonal Cheesecake

Starters

Country Ham Wontons

$13.00

Bacon Cornbread

$11.00

Bone Marrow Scallops

$21.00

Southern Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Raw Bar

West Coast Oysters

$21.00

East Coast Oysters

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Mix Oysters

$21.00

Red Crab

$51.00

Salads & Soups

Classic Wedge Salad

$11.00

BG Wedge

$11.00

Autumn Wedge

$11.00

Entrees

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$37.00

Boeuf Bourguignon Sheperds Pie

$36.00

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$33.00

Butcher

8oz Filet

$49.00

10oz Filet

$57.00

14oz Prime NY Strip

$39.00

16 oz Ribeye

$41.00

3 lb Tomahawk

$121.00

Nordic Elk Rack

$31.00

Poulet Rouge

$31.00

Sides For The Table

Mushrooms

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Carrots

$9.00

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Whipped Potatoes

$9.00

Loaded Whipped Potatoes

$11.00

Bleu Cheese Fingerlings

$11.00

Truffle Fingerlings

$13.00

Desserts

Cookie Sundae

$13.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$13.00

Mint Chocolate Creme Brulee

$13.00

Add ons

Black Garlic Butter

$3.00

Bleu Cheese & Balsamic

$3.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$3.00

Creamy Horseradish

$3.00

Extra Tabasco

$1.00

House Steak Sauce

$3.00

Kitchen Tip

$100.00

Porcini Mushroom Butter

$3.00

Red Crab Add On

$30.00

Scallops & Bone Marrow Add On

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ski

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Premium Steaks Prepared Over a Live Oak Fire.

Website

Location

705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Directions

Gallery
Hickory & Oak image
Hickory & Oak image
Hickory & Oak image
Hickory & Oak image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,360
1129 College Street Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Bowling Green
orange star4.0 • 174
247 Three Springs Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Griddles Country Cookin' LLC
orange star4.2 • 320
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Earls G Dumplins
orange starNo Reviews
1707 Old Gallatin Rd Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Richpond Market & Deli
orange star4.6 • 229
8233 Nashville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Three Brothers II - 330 East Main Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
330 East Main Avenue Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bowling Green

The Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,360
1129 College Street Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Bowling Green
orange star4.4 • 1,332
804 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill - Bowling Green
orange star4.1 • 826
773 Bakerfields Way Bowling Green, KY 42104
View restaurantnext
Hilligans Sports Bar - Bowling Green
orange star4.0 • 371
1265 College St Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Coffee & Eggs
orange star4.2 • 285
2549 Mount Victor Ln #1 Bowling Green, KY 42103
View restaurantnext
Richpond Market & Deli
orange star4.6 • 229
8233 Nashville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bowling Green
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston