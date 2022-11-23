Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Hickory Ranch Steakhouse

873 Reviews

$$

32971 Yucaipa Blvd

Yucaipa, CA 92399

Popular Items

14oz Ribeye Steak
Hickory Ranch Steak
6oz Mignon

Appetizer

APP Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Combo Platter

$17.00

Cowboy Flatcrisp Nachos

$13.00

Feta Zesti

$8.00

Empanada

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mac&Cheese Wedges

$9.00

Onion Blossom

$9.00

Potato Skin

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Ranch Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Shrimp Jammers

$10.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Truffle Parm Crisp

$9.00

Small Sautéed Mushrooms

$9.00

Banger Corn Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Bbq beef sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

Chili Size

$14.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Hickory Burger

$15.00

HR Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Natural Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$14.00

Chicken

Blackened Chicken Breast

$21.00

Chicken Strip Dinner

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$19.00

Honey Mustard Chicken

$19.00

Jalapeño Jack Chicken

$21.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$19.00

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$21.00

Dessert

1 Scoop Maple Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$7.50

Apricot Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Cream

$7.99Out of stock

Beignet Sundae

$8.00

Berry Tart

$7.50

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Brittle-N-Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Butter Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Caramel Apple Crunch

$7.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cream

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Wipe-out Cake

$8.50

Cobbler

$5.99Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Cookie Sundae

$8.50

Funnel Fries Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

House Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream

$7.99Out of stock

Mixed Berry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$7.50

Peach Butter Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Peach Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Cream Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$2.00

Pumpkin Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Butter Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Thin Mint Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Xango

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Family Pack Dinners For 4

Chili with Beans and Cornbread Family Pack

$30.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs Family Pack

$35.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta with Chicken Family Pack

$40.00

Roast Turkey Family Pack

$65.00

BBQ Dinner Family Pack

$50.00Out of stock

Baked Ham Family Pack

$45.00Out of stock

Hickory Favorites

The Hickory Chop

$23.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Liver & Onions

$18.00

Roast Beef

$19.00

Roast Turkey

$20.00

Pasta

Beef Stroganoff

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Spaghetti

$15.00

Cavatappi & Shrimp

$21.00

Prime Rib Entrees

Prime Rib - 8 Oz.

$26.00

Prime Rib - 14 Oz.

$34.00

Prime Rib - 20 Oz.

$43.00

Ranch Addons

Beer Battered Shrimp Addon

$7.00

Blackened Chicken Breast Addon

$6.00

Broiled Lobster Tail Addon

$30.00

Fried Shrimp Addon

$7.00

Grilled Salmon Addon

$8.00

Grilled Scallops Addon

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Addon

$6.00

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs Addon

$12.00

Rotisserie Half Chicken Addon

$9.00

Shrimp Scampi Addon

$8.00

Teriyaki Chicken Breast Addon

$7.00

Ribs

Full Rack Charbroiled Baby Back Ribs

$35.00

Half Rack Charbroiled Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chipotle Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Harvest Salad

$15.00

House Ceaser

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Entree Wedge Salad

$15.00

Southwestern Salad

$15.00

Side Wedge

$4.00

Jicama Tuna App

$8.00Out of stock

Ahi Poke App

$14.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Mini Harvest Salad

$13.00

Mini Chipotle Salad

$13.00

Mini SW Salad

$13.00

Mini Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mini Greek Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Beef Ortega Melt

$16.00

California Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.00

Country Club

$15.00

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$17.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$21.00Out of stock

The Mark Rib

$19.00

Reuben

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Seafood

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Baked Barramundi

$27.00

Catch of the Day

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Fish

$21.00

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled Scallops

$39.00

Mahi Mahi

$23.00

Teriyaki Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Two Lobster Tail Dinner

$68.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Yam

$4.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

5 Grain Rice

$5.00

Roasted Corn

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

HR Patty

$9.00

Lg. Garlic Bread

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Lunch Fries

$4.00

Garlic Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Ranch Beans

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Loaded Garlic Mash

$5.00

Shoe String Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Sm. Garlic Bread

$4.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Sub charge

$0.75

Sweet Waffle Fries

$6.00

Veggies

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Shoe String Fries

$4.00

Small Sautéed Mushroom

$9.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Twice Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread

$4.00

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side House Chips

$6.00

Soups & Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Bread Bowl with Chili

$13.00

Bread Bowl with Soup

$11.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Specials

8 Ny

$49.00Out of stock

Mango Salmon

$26.00Out of stock

6 Oz Filet Oscar Style

$34.00Out of stock

6oz Top & Bacon Shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

BBQ Combo

$30.00Out of stock

NY & Shrimp

$35.00Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$19.00Out of stock

Ham & Yams

$17.00Out of stock

Mango Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

Swiss Steak

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken And Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Prime & Shrimp

$35.00Out of stock

8 Oz Filet Oscar Style

$38.00Out of stock

20 Bone In Ribeye

$49.00

Panko Cod

$22.00Out of stock

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$14.00Out of stock

Habenero BbqChicken

$22.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$12.99Out of stock

Kebab

$25.00Out of stock

8oz Top & Bleu butter

$18.00Out of stock

Chopped Beef

$15.00Out of stock

Salsbury Steak

$13.00Out of stock

Chipotle Artichoke Ahi

$24.00Out of stock

Special Chop

$22.00

Lobster Thermador

$35.00Out of stock

Sand Dabs

$17.00Out of stock

Beef Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

Parmesan Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

Cod Filet

$21.00Out of stock

Diablo Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Honey Soy Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Chimichurri Chicken Pasta

$21.00Out of stock

Garlic Butter Salmon

$25.00

Barramundi

$25.00Out of stock

Artichoke Chix

$22.00Out of stock

Trout

$25.00Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$28.00Out of stock

Cavatappi W Shrimp

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Carbonara

$23.00Out of stock

Corvina

$25.00Out of stock

Salmon Wellington

$27.00Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00Out of stock

St Patty’s Pork Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Pork Chop

$23.00Out of stock

Steaks

10oz Ribeye Steak

$30.00

14oz Ribeye Steak

$34.00

12 Oz. Ny Strip Steak

$31.00

Tri Tip

$24.00

6oz Flat Iron

$21.00

8oz Flat Iron

$24.00

6oz Mignon

$27.00

8oz Mignon

$31.00

8 Oz. Top Sirloin

$24.00

Hickory Ranch Steak

$26.00

WELLINGTON

$32.00

MEDALLIONS

$25.00

KID'S DINNER MENU

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Rotisserie Chicken

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Adios

$8.50

Alabama Slammer

$7.75

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Appletini

$9.00

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baileys & Coffee

$8.00

Baybreeze

$6.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cactus Cooler

$7.50

Cadillac Margarita

$10.50

Cape Cod

$6.50

Choc Cake Shot

$6.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.75

Gin Gibson

$6.00

Gin Gimlet

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Carbomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Irish Mule

$9.50

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jolly Racher

$7.50

Kamikaze

$6.00

LA Water

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$7.50

Martini Gin

$7.50

Martini Vodka

$7.50

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$6.50

Midori Rita

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$8.50

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pina Colada

$8.50

Prickly Pear

$8.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Refresher

$7.50

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.50

Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.50

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.50

Washington Apple

$8.50

White Gummy Bear

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

X-Rated Martini

$10.50

Zombie

$8.50

Beer

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Original

$4.50

5.2%

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$5.50

Passion Fruit 4.5 abv

Dos Equis XX

$6.00

Firestone Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Guinness

$6.50

Heineken

$5.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

6.2%

Modelo Negro

$6.50Out of stock

Modern times Oatmeal Coffee

$9.75

Oatmeal Coffee Stout, 16oz can, 5.8%

Modern Times Orderville (Hazy)

Modern Times Orderville (Hazy)

$9.75Out of stock

Vegan.. hazy IPA 7.2abv

Newcastle

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$6.50Out of stock

6%

Sin Tax Peanut Butter Porter

Sin Tax Peanut Butter Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Mother Milk Sin Tax Peanut Butter Porter ABV. 8.1%

Stella

Stella

$5.75

8.5 abv

Stone Aggro

$5.50Out of stock

Stone Delicious

$6.50Out of stock

7.7% Gluten free

Stone Tangerine Express

$6.50Out of stock

6.7%

Stone Tropic Thunder

$5.00Out of stock

Vizzy black cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Truly wild berry

$6.00Out of stock

Vizzy mango pineapple

$6.00
Xocoveza Mexican Hot Chocolate

Xocoveza Mexican Hot Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

8.1% ABV 12oz can chocolaty, winter-spiced mocha stout is back. This insanely delicious take on Mexican hot chocolate is crafted with cocoa, coffee, pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. First brewed in 2014 with San Diego homebrewer Chris Banker after his recipe was named the winner of our annual homebrew competition, it quickly became a cross-country sensation as craft beer media and fans cheered for Stone Xocoveza…and clamored for more.

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Coors

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.75

BTL Miller Light

$4.25

BTL Odouls

$4.25

Guiness Cans

$6.00Out of stock

PBR Cans

$5.00

Wine

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$26.00

Bogle Essential Red Blend

$26.00

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$26.00

BTL Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernat Sav

$22.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$22.00

BTL Lambrusco

$22.00

BTL Malbec

$26.00

BTL Raymond R Collection Merlot

$26.00

BTL St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL 6th Sense Syrah

$26.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$36.00

GLS Bogle Essential Red Blend

$7.75

GLS Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$7.75

GLS Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.25

GLS Malbec

$7.50

GLS St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

GLS Syrah

$7.50Out of stock

GLS Bourgogne Pino Noir

$7.50Out of stock

BTL Fetzer Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$26.00

Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Menage A Trois Moscato

$22.00

BTL Sea Glass Riesling

$25.00

BTL Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$22.00

GLS Fetzer Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Hes Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

GLS Menage A Trois Moscato

$6.50

GLS Sea Glass Riesling

$7.00

GLS Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$6.75

Korbel split

$6.50

House Chardonnay

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hickory Ranch Steakhouse is a full service restaurant and bar. We specialize in steaks, seafood & ribs but have a very diverse menu to satisfy every palate!

Website

Location

32971 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa, CA 92399

Directions

Gallery
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse image
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse image
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse image
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse image

