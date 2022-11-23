- Home
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse
873 Reviews
$$
32971 Yucaipa Blvd
Yucaipa, CA 92399
Popular Items
Appetizer
APP Brussels Sprouts
Buffalo Wings
Calamari
Carne Asada Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Strips
Chili Cheese Fries
Combo Platter
Cowboy Flatcrisp Nachos
Feta Zesti
Empanada
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac&Cheese Wedges
Onion Blossom
Potato Skin
Pretzel Bites
Ranch Fries
Sauteed Mushrooms
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Jammers
Spicy Cheese Curds
Truffle Parm Crisp
Small Sautéed Mushrooms
Banger Corn Dog
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Bbq beef sliders
Burgers
Chicken
Dessert
1 Scoop Maple Ice Cream
Apple Tart
Apricot Cobbler
Banana Cream
Beignet Sundae
Berry Tart
Bread Pudding
Brittle-N-Cream
Butter Cake
Caramel Apple Crunch
Carrot Cake
Creme Brulee
Chocolate Cream
Chocolate Wipe-out Cake
Cobbler
Coconut Cream Pie
Cookie Sundae
Funnel Fries Sundae
House Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie
Lemon Cream
Mixed Berry Pie
New York Cheesecake
Peach Butter Cake
Peach Pie
Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Cream Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Tart
Strawberry Butter Cake
Strawberry Pie
Thin Mint Pie
Xango
Tiramisu
Family Pack Dinners For 4
Hickory Favorites
Pasta
Ranch Addons
Beer Battered Shrimp Addon
Blackened Chicken Breast Addon
Broiled Lobster Tail Addon
Fried Shrimp Addon
Grilled Salmon Addon
Grilled Scallops Addon
Grilled Shrimp Addon
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs Addon
Rotisserie Half Chicken Addon
Shrimp Scampi Addon
Teriyaki Chicken Breast Addon
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chipotle Salad
Greek Salad
Harvest Salad
House Ceaser
House Salad
Entree Wedge Salad
Southwestern Salad
Side Wedge
Jicama Tuna App
Ahi Poke App
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Mini Harvest Salad
Mini Chipotle Salad
Mini SW Salad
Mini Caesar Salad
Mini Greek Salad
Sandwiches
Seafood
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Baked Yam
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Burger Patty
Chimichurri Sauce
Cole Slaw
5 Grain Rice
Roasted Corn
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
HR Patty
Lg. Garlic Bread
Loaded Baked Potato
Lunch Fries
Garlic Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Ranch Beans
Rice
Loaded Garlic Mash
Shoe String Fries
Fruit
Sm. Garlic Bread
Steak Fries
Sub charge
Sweet Waffle Fries
Veggies
Brussel Sprouts
Small Sautéed Mushroom
Corn Bread
Mac & Cheese
Twice Baked Potato
Creamed Spinach
1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread
Full Loaf Garlic Bread
Sautéed Spinach
Side House Chips
Soups & Chili
Specials
8 Ny
Mango Salmon
6 Oz Filet Oscar Style
6oz Top & Bacon Shrimp
BBQ Combo
NY & Shrimp
Lamb Shank
Ham & Yams
Mango Salmon
Swiss Steak
Chicken And Dumplings
Prime & Shrimp
8 Oz Filet Oscar Style
20 Bone In Ribeye
Panko Cod
Stuffed Bell Pepper
Habenero BbqChicken
Lasagna
Kebab
8oz Top & Bleu butter
Chopped Beef
Salsbury Steak
Chipotle Artichoke Ahi
Special Chop
Lobster Thermador
Sand Dabs
Beef Ribs
Parmesan Salmon
Cod Filet
Diablo Pasta
Honey Soy Ahi Tuna
Chicken Picatta
Chimichurri Chicken Pasta
Garlic Butter Salmon
Barramundi
Artichoke Chix
Trout
Seafood Pasta
Cavatappi W Shrimp
Chicken Carbonara
Corvina
Salmon Wellington
Corned Beef & Cabbage
St Patty’s Pork Chop
Lemon Pepper Pork Chop
Steaks
Classic Cocktails
Adios
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Baileys & Coffee
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Choc Cake Shot
Chocolate Shake
Cosmopolitan
Gin Gibson
Gin Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Irish Carbomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Jager Bomb
Jagermeister
Jolly Racher
Kamikaze
LA Water
Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Melon Ball
Mexican Candy
Midori Rita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Prickly Pear
Red Headed Slut
Refresher
Rusty Nail
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Smoothie
Strawberry Daquiri
Strawberry Shake
Tequila Sunrise
Vanilla Shake
Vegas Bomb
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Piña Colada
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
X-Rated Martini
Zombie
Beer
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Coors Original
5.2%
Corona
Corona Light
Modelo
Passion Fruit 4.5 abv
Dos Equis XX
Firestone Nitro Milk Stout
Guinness
Heineken
Lagunitas IPA
6.2%
Modelo Negro
Modern times Oatmeal Coffee
Oatmeal Coffee Stout, 16oz can, 5.8%
Modern Times Orderville (Hazy)
Vegan.. hazy IPA 7.2abv
Newcastle
Pacifico
Rogue Hazelnut Brown
6%
Sin Tax Peanut Butter Porter
Mother Milk Sin Tax Peanut Butter Porter ABV. 8.1%
Stella
8.5 abv
Stone Aggro
Stone Delicious
7.7% Gluten free
Stone Tangerine Express
6.7%
Stone Tropic Thunder
Vizzy black cherry
Truly wild berry
Vizzy mango pineapple
Xocoveza Mexican Hot Chocolate
8.1% ABV 12oz can chocolaty, winter-spiced mocha stout is back. This insanely delicious take on Mexican hot chocolate is crafted with cocoa, coffee, pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. First brewed in 2014 with San Diego homebrewer Chris Banker after his recipe was named the winner of our annual homebrew competition, it quickly became a cross-country sensation as craft beer media and fans cheered for Stone Xocoveza…and clamored for more.
BTL Budweiser
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors
BTL Coors Light
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller Light
BTL Odouls
Guiness Cans
PBR Cans
Wine
BTL Angeline Pinot Noir
Bogle Essential Red Blend
Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
BTL Hess Cabernet Sauvignon
Sycamore Lane Cabernat Sav
Sycamore Lane Merlot
BTL Lambrusco
BTL Malbec
BTL Raymond R Collection Merlot
BTL St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 6th Sense Syrah
BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
GLS Bogle Essential Red Blend
GLS Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
GLS Hess Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Malbec
GLS St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon
House Cabernet
House Merlot
GLS Syrah
GLS Bourgogne Pino Noir
BTL Fetzer Pinot Grigio
BTL Hess Chardonnay
Hess Sauvignon Blanc
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL Menage A Trois Moscato
BTL Sea Glass Riesling
BTL Sutter Home White Zinfandel
GLS Fetzer Pinot Grigio
GLS Hes Chardonnay
GLS Hess Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Menage A Trois Moscato
GLS Sea Glass Riesling
GLS Sutter Home White Zinfandel
Korbel split
House Chardonnay
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hickory Ranch Steakhouse is a full service restaurant and bar. We specialize in steaks, seafood & ribs but have a very diverse menu to satisfy every palate!
32971 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa, CA 92399