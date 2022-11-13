  • Home
  • Hickory Restaurant + Bar - Camas Meadows
Hickory Restaurant + Bar Camas Meadows

119 Reviews

$$

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,

Camas, WA 98607

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Caesar Salad
Grilled Bread
Hickory Burger

Lunch Menu (11am-3pm)

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Cured meats, artisan cheese, traditional accompaniments and grilled bread

Calamari

$18.00

New Orleans Shrimp

$17.00

Rosemary, garlic, lager, lemon and grilled bread

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Hickory Steak Salad

$20.00

grilled steak, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard cooked egg, crispy onion

Beet Salad

$15.00

goat cheese, walnuts & balsamic glaze

Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled King Salmon

$32.00

Halibut Fish & Chips

$24.00

Halibut, Tartar sauce, coleslaw

Steak Frites

$26.00

Ravioli Pomodoro

$22.00

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

rigatoni, slow simmered pork + beef ragu, parmesan

Turkey Club

$18.00

como bread, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo + fries

Hickory Burger

$18.00

Hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onion, served with fries

Beet Burger

$14.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Bar Menu (3pm-5pm)

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Cured meats, artisan cheese, traditional accompaniments and grilled bread

Calamari

$18.00

Hickory Steak Salad

$20.00

grilled steak, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard cooked egg, crispy onion

Hickory Burger

$18.00

Hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onion, served with fries

Fulton Beef Sliders

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Halibut Fish & Chips

$24.00

Halibut, Tartar sauce, coleslaw

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

rigatoni, slow simmered pork + beef ragu, parmesan

Dinner Menu (5pm-9pm)

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Cured meats, artisan cheese, traditional accompaniments and grilled bread

Calamari

$18.00

Fulton Beef Sliders

$18.00

New Orleans Shrimp

$17.00

Rosemary, garlic, lager, lemon and grilled bread

Grilled Artichokes

$16.00

Hickory Steak Salad

$20.00

grilled steak, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard cooked egg, crispy onion

Beet Salad

$15.00

goat cheese, walnuts & balsamic glaze

Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled Swordfish

$34.00

Grilled King Salmon

$32.00

Halibut Fish & Chips

$24.00

Halibut, Tartar sauce, coleslaw

Shrimp Fettucine

$24.00

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

rigatoni, slow simmered pork + beef ragu, parmesan

Ravioli Pomodoro

$22.00

New York Steak

$48.00

Filet + Shrimp

$48.00

8 oz prime filet, grilled prawns, whipped potatoes, seasonal roasted vegetables

Buttermilk Brined Pork Chop

$32.00

Smoked Ribs

$26.00

Hickory Burger

$18.00

Hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onion, served with fries

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$6.50

Grilled Bread

$4.00

Dessert

Affogato

$9.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Parview

PV Polish Dog

$7.00

PV Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

PV Ham + Cheese Croissant

$11.00

ciabatta, ham, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard + chips

Bar Olives

$6.00

Trail Mix

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Where PNW style, local, scratch made food is our craft.

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas, WA 98607

Hickory Restaurant + Bar image
Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

