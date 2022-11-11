Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hickory River Smokehouse Champaign

review star

No reviews yet

3514 FIELDS SOUTH DRIVE

CHAMPAIGN, IL 61821

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Pack
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pound Pulled Pork

BBQ Dinner Plates

**Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread**

Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.00

Chopped Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.00

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Half Chicken Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Ham Dinner

$12.00

Smoked Polish Sausage Dinner

$12.00

Pork Loin Dinner

$12.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$20.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$27.00

Combo Plates

*Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread*

2 Meat Combo

$15.00

3 Meat Combo

$18.00

Smokehouse Combo 1

$20.00

4 Ribs and Choice of 1 Meat

Smokehouse Combo 2

$24.00

4 Ribs and Choice of 2 Meats

Sandwiches

*Add 2 Sides for $4*

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Pork Loin Sandwich

$5.50

Single Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Ranch Beans

$2.00

Green Beans (Sun, M, Th)

$2.00

Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$2.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Chili

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes + Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$2.00

Scalloped Potatoes (Su,M,Th)

$2.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$1.05

Garden Salad

$4.00

2 oz Queso

$1.50

4oz queso

$2.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Family Pack

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Family Pack

$44.00

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Other Fixins & Favorites

'Cue Shoe

$9.50

Pulled Pork & Fries on Texas Toast, Smothered in Our House Queso

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans & Queso

Turkey in the Garden Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Garden Salad with Smoked Turkey Breast

Chili Bowl & Cornbread

$6.00

Smoked Texas Tater

$5.00

Large Smoked Potato - plain or add choice of meat for $5.50

3 Piece Chicken Tenders & Side

$7.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Okra

$3.00

Nachos & Cheese

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Cornbread

$1.05

Bun

$0.40

Bottled Sauce

$4.00

2 Pack Bottled Sauce

$7.00

3 Pack Bottled Sauces

$10.00

Tortilla Chips only (dinner box)

$2.00

Habanero Hot Sauce

$3.50

Chipotle Mustard Hot Sauce

$3.50

Smoked Wings & Thigh Wings

6 Wings

$7.00

12 Wings

$13.00

Add 6 Wings

$6.00

Half Pound Thigh Wings

$7.00

Pound Thigh Wings

$13.00

Add Ons

Add 2 oz Sauce

$0.49

Add 4 oz Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Queso

$2.50

2 oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Jalapenos

$0.25

Add Onions

$0.25

Add Cornbread

$1.05

Add Texas Toast

$0.45

Add Bun

$0.40

Add Chili

$2.00

Extra Meat - 2 oz

$2.75

Add Pickles

$0.25

Add Salad Dressing

Add 2 oz Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$0.25

Senior Meals & Kids Meals

Senior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Senior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

Junior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Junior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

2 Piece Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.00

Two Piece Chicken Tenders, One Side and a Drink

Junior Rib Meal

$7.00

Three Ribs, One Side and a Drink

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.00

Cherry Cobbler

$3.00

Apple Cobbler

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Turtle Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Meats from "The Pit"

Pound Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.00Out of stock

Pound Smoked Ham

$12.00

Pound Pork Loin

$12.00

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$13.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Seasonal Specials

Hawg Dawg

$7.99

Bacon Queso Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chili Dawg

$8.00

Beverages 20 oz

Dine In Drink 20 oz

$1.50

Pepsi 20 oz

$1.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$1.50

Mt Dew 20 oz

$1.50

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$1.50

Diet Mt Dew 20 oz

$1.50

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$1.50

Fruit Punch 20 oz

$1.50

Lemonade 20 oz

$1.50

Caf Free Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$1.50

Tea 20 oz

$1.50

Sweet Tea 20 oz

$1.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Sweet Tea 20 oz

$1.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade 20 oz

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tap Water 20 oz

$0.25

No Ice

Light Ice

Milk 20 oz

$2.00

Coffee 20 oz

$2.00

Decaf Coffee 20 oz

$2.00

Lemon Shake Up

$4.50Out of stock

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Beverages 32 oz

Pepsi 32 oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 32 oz

$2.50

Mt Dew 32 oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 32 oz

$2.50

Diet Mt Dew 32 oz

$2.50

Sierra Mist 32 oz

$2.50

Fruit Punch 32 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 32 oz

$2.50

Caf Free Diet Pepsi 32 oz

$2.50

Tea 32 oz

$2.50

Sweet Tea 32 oz

$2.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Sweet Tea 32 oz

$2.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade 32 oz

$2.50

No Ice

Light Ice

Gallons

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Meats from the Pit

Pound Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.00Out of stock

Pound Smoked Ham

$12.00

Pound Pork Loin

$12.00

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$13.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Bulk Sides

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.00

PINT Cole Slaw

$7.00

PINT Ranch Beans

$7.00

PINT Green Beans (Sun, M, Th)

$7.00Out of stock

PINT Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

PINT Chili

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Applesauce

$7.00

PINT Cottage Cheese

$7.00

PINT Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

PINT Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thu)

$7.00

PINT Queso

$9.00

PINT Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

QUART Mac & Cheese

$10.00

QUART Cole Slaw

$10.00

QUART Ranch Beans

$10.00

QUART Green Beans (Sun, Mon, Thurs)

$10.00

QUART Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$10.00

QUART Chili

$10.00

QUART Potato Salad

$10.00

QUART Applesauce

$10.00

QUART Cottage Cheese

$10.00

QUART Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$10.00

QUART Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thur)

$10.00Out of stock

Quart Queso

$16.00

Business Lunch Special - Pick up

Serves 8-12 people

Business Lunch Special

$95.00

Bulk Sauce

Pint Mild

$4.59

Pint Mixed

$4.59

Pint Hot

$4.59

Pint Honey

$4.59

Qt Mild

$7.69

Qt Mixed

$7.69

Qt Hot

$7.69

Qt Honey

$7.69

Bulk Bread

Cornbread

$1.05

Buns

$0.40

Texas Toast

$0.45

Mini Buns/Dinner Rolls

$0.15Out of stock

Bulk Desserts

Two hour advanced notice required

Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Apple Cobbler

$3.00

Cherry Cobbler

$3.00

Turtle Brownie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3514 FIELDS SOUTH DRIVE, CHAMPAIGN, IL 61821

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

