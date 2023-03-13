Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Hickory River Smokehouse Decatur

review star

No reviews yet

2330 S. MT. ZION Rd

DECATUR, IL 62521

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Dinner
Family Pack
Chopped Beef Brisket Dinner

FOOD

BBQ Dinner Plates

**Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread**

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.00

Chopped Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.00

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Dinner

$15.00

Smoked Half Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Smoked Ham Dinner

$15.00

Smoked Polish Sausage Dinner

$15.00

Pork Loin Dinner

$15.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$23.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$32.00

Combo Plates

*Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread*

2 Meat Combo

$18.00

3 Meat Combo

$22.00

Smokehouse Combo 1

$23.00

4 Ribs and Choice of 1 Meat

Smokehouse Combo 2

$27.00

4 Ribs and Choice of 2 Meats

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Pork Loin Sandwich

$7.00

Single Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Creamy Cole Slaw

$2.50

Ranch Beans

$2.50

Green Beans (Sun, M, Th)

$2.50

Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$2.50

Smokehouse Chili

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes + Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$2.50

Scalloped Potatoes (Su,M,Th)

$2.50

Cornbread

$1.05

Garden Salad

$5.00

2 oz Queso

$2.00

4oz queso

$4.00

Family Pack

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Family Pack

$49.00

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Other Fixins & Favorites

'Cue Shoe

$11.50

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.50

Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans & Queso

Turkey in the Garden Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad with Smoked Turkey Breast

Chili Bowl & Cornbread

$8.00

Smoked Texas Tater

$6.00Out of stock

3 Piece Chicken Tenders & Side

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Okra

$3.50

Nachos & Cheese

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cornbread

$1.05

Bun

$0.40

Bottled Sauce

$4.00

2 Pack Bottled Sauce

$7.00

3 Pack Bottled Sauces

$10.00

Tater Skins

$8.00

Habanero Sauce

$3.50

Chipotle Mustard Sauce

$3.50

Tortilla Chips only (dinner box)

$2.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Add Ons

Add 2 oz Sauce

$0.49

Add 4 oz Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$2.00

4oz Queso

$3.00

2 oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Jalapenos

$0.25

Add Onions

$0.25

Add Cornbread

$1.05

Add Texas Toast

$0.45

Add Bun

$0.40

Add Chili

$2.50

Extra Meat - 2 oz

$3.50

Add Pickles

$0.25

Add Salad Dressing

$0.50

Add 2 oz Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$0.25

Senior Meals & Kids Meals

Senior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$8.00

Senior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

Junior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$8.00

Junior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

2 Piece Chicken Tenders Meal

$7.00

Two Piece Chicken Tenders, One Side and a Drink

Junior Rib Meal

$9.00

Three Ribs, One Side and a Drink

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.50

Cherry Cobbler

$3.50

Apple Cobbler

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Turtle Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Add Ice Cream

$1.50

Meats from "The Pit"

Pound Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$24.00

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$24.00

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$15.00

Pound Smoked Ham

$15.00

Pound Pork Loin

$15.00

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$15.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Seasonal Specials

Hawg Dawg

$7.99

Bacon Queso Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.99

Smoked Wings & Thigh Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$14.00

Add 6 Wings

$6.00

Half Pound Thigh Wings

$8.00

Pound Thigh Wings

$14.00

DRINKS

Beverages 20 oz

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

Mt Dew 20 oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper 20 oz

$2.50

Root Beer 20 oz

$2.50

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 20 oz

$2.50

Tea 20 oz

$2.50

Sweet Tea 20 oz

$2.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Sweet Tea 20 oz

$2.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade 20 oz

$2.50

Tap Water 20 oz

$0.25

No Ice

Light Ice

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Beverages 32oz

Pepsi 32oz

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 32oz

$3.50

Mt Dew 32oz

$3.50

Dr Pepper 32oz

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper 32oz

$3.50

Root Beer 32oz

$3.50

Sierra Mist 32oz

$3.50

Lemonade 32oz

$3.50

Tea 32oz

$3.50

Sweet Tea 32oz

$3.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Sweet Tea 32oz

$3.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade 32oz

$3.50

Tap Water 32oz

$0.25

No Ice

Light Ice

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49

2 Liter Mt Dew

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.49Out of stock

Gallons

Gallon Tea

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Kids Drink

Kids Pepsi

$1.00

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Kids Mt Dew

$1.00

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.00

Kids Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00

Kids Root Beer

$1.00

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.00

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Tea

$1.00

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice Box

$1.00

Kids Fruit Punch Juice Box

$1.00

Kids Orange Juice Box

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

BULK

Meats from the Pit

Pound Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$24.00

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$24.00

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$15.00

Pound Smoked Ham

$15.00

Pound Pork Loin

$15.00

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$15.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Bulk Sides

PINT Mac & Cheese

$8.00

PINT Cole Slaw

$8.00

PINT Creamy Cole Slaw

$8.00

PINT Ranch Beans

$8.00

PINT Green Beans (Sun, M, Th)

$8.00

PINT Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$8.00

PINT Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$8.00

PINT Smokehouse Chili

$8.00

PINT Potato Salad

$8.00

PINT Applesauce

$8.00

PINT Cottage Cheese

$8.00

PINT Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$8.00

PINT Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thu)

$8.00

PINT Queso

$9.00

PINT Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$8.00

QUART Mac & Cheese

$12.00

QUART Cole Slaw

$12.00

QUART Creamy Cole Slaw

$12.00

QUART Ranch Beans

$12.00

QUART Green Beans (Sun, Mon, Thurs)

$12.00

QUART Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$12.00

QUART Smokehouse Chili

$12.00

QUART Potato Salad

$12.00

QUART Applesauce

$12.00

QUART Cottage Cheese

$12.00

QUART Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$12.00

QUART Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thur)

$12.00

Quart Queso

$16.00

Quart Gravy

$12.00

Business Lunch Special - Pick up

Serves 8-12 people

Business Lunch Special

$110.00

Bulk Sauce

Pint Mild

$4.59

Pint Mixed

$4.59

Pint Hot

$4.59

Pint Honey

$4.59

Qt Mild

$7.69

Qt Mixed

$7.69

Qt Hot

$7.69

Qt Honey

$7.69

Bulk Bread

Cornbread

$1.05

Buns

$0.40

Texas Toast

$0.45

Mini Buns/Dinner Rolls

$0.35

Bulk Desserts

Two hour advanced notice required

Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Apple Cobbler

$3.50

Cherry Cobbler

$3.50

Turtle Brownie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2330 S. MT. ZION Rd, DECATUR, IL 62521

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Hickory River Smokehouse image
Main pic

