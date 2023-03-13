Barbeque
Hickory River Smokehouse Decatur
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:54 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2330 S. MT. ZION Rd, DECATUR, IL 62521
Gallery
Popular restaurants in DECATUR
Coney Mckane's American Eatery-104 E. Prairie
4.6 • 1,080
104 E. Prairie Decatur, IL 62523
View restaurant