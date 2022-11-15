Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hickory River Smokehouse Springfield

2343 N DIRKSEN Pkwy

Springfield, IL 62702

Order Again

Popular Items

Pound Pulled Pork
Family Pack
'Cue Shoe

BBQ Dinner Plates

**Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread**

Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.00

Chopped Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.00

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Dinner

$13.00

Smoked Half Chicken Dinner

$12.00

Smoked Ham Dinner

$12.00

Smoked Polish Sausage Dinner

$12.00

Pork Loin Dinner

$12.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$20.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$27.00

Combo Plates

*Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread*

2 Meat Combo

$15.00

3 Meat Combo

$18.00

Smokehouse Combo 1

$20.00

4 Ribs and Choice of 1 Meat

Smokehouse Combo 2

$24.00

4 Ribs and Choice of 2 Meats

Sandwiches

*Add 2 Sides for $4*

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.00

Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Pork Loin Sandwich

$5.50

Single Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Ranch Beans

$2.00

Green Beans (Sun, M, Th)

$2.00

Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$2.00

Smokehouse Chili

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes + Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$2.00

Scalloped Potatoes (Su,M,Th)

$2.00

Cornbread

$1.05

Garden Salad

$4.00

2 oz Queso

$1.50

4oz queso

$2.50

Family Pack

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Family Pack

$44.00

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Other Fixins & Favorites

'Cue Shoe

$9.50

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans & Queso

Turkey in the Garden Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad with Smoked Turkey Breast

Chili Bowl & Cornbread

$6.00

Smoked Texas Tater

$5.00

3 Piece Chicken Tenders & Side

$7.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Okra

$3.00

Nachos & Cheese

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Cornbread

$1.05

Bun

$0.40

Bottled Sauce

$4.00

2 Pack Bottled Sauce

$7.00

3 Pack Bottled Sauces

$10.00

Habanero Sauce

$3.50

Chipotle Mustard Sauce

$3.50

Tater Skins

$8.49

Tortilla Chips only (dinner box)

$2.00

Add Ons

Add 2 oz Sauce

$0.49

Add 4 oz Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Queso

$2.50

Add Buffalo & Queso

$1.00

2 oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Jalapenos

$0.25

Add Onions

$0.25

Add Cornbread

$1.05

Add Texas Toast

$0.45

Add Bun

$0.40

Add Chili

$2.00

Extra Meat - 2 oz

$2.75

Add Pickles

$0.25

Add Salad Dressing

Add 2 oz Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$0.25

Senior Meals & Kids Meals

Senior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Senior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

Junior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Junior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

2 Piece Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.00

Two Piece Chicken Tenders, One Side and a Drink

Junior Rib Meal

$7.00

Three Ribs, One Side and a Drink

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.00

Cherry Cobbler

$3.00

Apple Cobbler

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Turtle Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Meats from "The Pit"

Pound Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.00

Pound Smoked Ham

$12.00

Pound Pork Loin

$12.00

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$13.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Seasonal Specials

Hawg Dawg

$7.99

Bacon Queso Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chili Dawg

$8.00

Smoked Wings & Thigh Wings

6 Wings

$7.00

12 Wings

$13.00

Add 6 Wings

$6.00

Half Pound Thigh Wings

$7.00

Pound Thigh Wings

$13.00

Beverage 20 oz

Pepsi 20 oz

$1.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$1.50

Mt Dew 20 oz

$1.50

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$1.50

Wild Cherry Pepsi 20 oz

$1.50

Root Beer 20 oz

$1.50

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$1.50

Fruit Punch 20 oz

$1.50

Lemonade 20 oz

$1.50

Tea 20 oz

$1.50

Sweet Tea 20 oz

$1.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Sweet Tea 20 oz

$1.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade 20 oz

$1.50

Tap Water

$0.25

No Ice

Light Ice

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Beverages 32oz

Pepsi 32oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 32oz

$2.50

Mt Dew 32oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 32oz

$2.50

Wild Cherry Pepsi 32oz

$2.50

Root Beer 32oz

$2.50

Sierra Mist 32oz

$2.50

Fruit Punch 32oz

$2.50

Lemonade 32oz

$2.50

Tea 32oz

$2.50

Sweet Tea 32oz

$2.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Sweet Tea 32oz

$2.50

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade 32oz

$2.50

Tap Water 32oz

$0.25

No Ice

Light Ice

Gallons

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Meats from the Pit

Pound Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$22.00

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.00

Pound Smoked Ham

$12.00

Pound Pork Loin

$12.00

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$13.00

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Bulk Sides

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.00

PINT Cole Slaw

$7.00

PINT Ranch Beans

$7.00

PINT Green Beans (Sun, M, Th)

$7.00

PINT Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

PINT Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

PINT Smokehouse Chili

$7.00

PINT Potato Salad

$7.00

PINT Applesauce

$7.00

PINT Cottage Cheese

$7.00

PINT Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

PINT Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thu)

$7.00

PINT Queso

$9.00

PINT Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$7.00

QUART Mac & Cheese

$10.00

QUART Cole Slaw

$10.00

QUART Ranch Beans

$10.00

QUART Green Beans (Sun, Mon, Thurs)

$10.00

QUART Sweet Corn (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$10.00

QUART Smokehouse Chili

$10.00

QUART Potato Salad

$10.00

QUART Applesauce

$10.00

QUART Cottage Cheese

$10.00

QUART Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$10.00

QUART Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thur)

$10.00

Quart Queso

$16.00

Business Lunch Special - Pick up

Serves 8-12 people

Business Lunch Special

$95.00

Bulk Sauce

Pint Mild

$4.59

Pint Mixed

$4.59

Pint Hot

$4.59

Pint Honey

$4.59

Qt Mild

$7.69

Qt Mixed

$7.69

Qt Hot

$7.69

Qt Honey

$7.69

Bulk Bread

Cornbread

$1.05

Buns

$0.40

Texas Toast

$0.45

Mini Buns/Dinner Rolls

$0.15

Bulk Desserts

Two hour advanced notice required

Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Apple Cobbler

$3.00

Cherry Cobbler

$3.00

Turtle Brownie

$3.00

craft beer

Noon Whistle

$4.00

Hop Valley

$3.00

Schlafy

$3.00

Brick Ricer Peach

$3.00

Hand Of Fate Bean Dream

$3.00

Sam adams

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Maplewood Silver Morning

$3.00

Maplewood Fat Pug

$4.00

White Claw

$2.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.00

2 Brothers Smash

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Voodoo Rangers

$3.00

Noon Whistle

$4.00

Schlafly Coffee

$3.00

Hop Valley

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Draft Leinekugels

$4.00

Draft Beers

$4.00

All Seltzers Special

$1.00

Margarita Cans

$4.00

Destihl Peach Cobbler

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2343 N DIRKSEN Pkwy, Springfield, IL 62702

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Hickory River Smokehouse image
Main pic

