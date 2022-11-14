Barbeque
Hickory River Smokehouse
135 S Garber Dr
Tipp City, OH 45371
Popular Items
BBQ Dinner Plates
**Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread**
Pulled Pork Dinner
$12.99
Sliced Beef Brisket Dinner
$14.99
Chopped Beef Brisket Dinner
$14.99
Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Dinner
$12.99
Smoked Half Chicken Dinner
$12.99
Smoked Ham Dinner
$12.99
Smoked Polish Sausage Dinner
$12.99
Pork Loin Dinner
$12.99
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner
$19.99
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner
$27.99
Combo Plates
*Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread*
Sandwiches
*Add 2 Sides for $4*
Single Sides
French Fries
$1.99
Mac & Cheese
$1.99
Cole Slaw
$1.99
Ranch Beans
$1.99
Green Beans
$1.99
Smokehouse Chili
$1.99
Potato Salad
$1.99
Applesauce
$1.99
Cottage Cheese
$1.99
Mashed Potatoes + Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)
$1.99Out of stock
Scalloped Potatoes (Su,M,Th)
$1.99
Cornbread
$0.99
Garden Salad
$3.98
2 oz Queso
$1.50
4oz queso
$2.50
Family Pack
Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.
Other Fixins & Favorites
Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos
$8.99
Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans & Queso
Turkey in the Garden Salad
$6.99
Garden Salad with Smoked Turkey Breast
Chili Bowl & Cornbread
$7.69
3 Piece Chicken Tenders
$5.99
Garden Salad
$3.98
Waffle Fries
$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99
Onion Rings
$2.99
Okra
$2.99
Nachos & Cheese
$2.99
Cheese Fries
$2.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$3.99
Cornbread
$0.99
Bun
$0.40
Bottled Sauce
$4.79
2 Pack Bottled Sauce
$6.79
3 Pack Bottled Sauces
$10.00
Tortilla Chips only (dinner box)
$2.00
Habanero Hot Sauce
$4.00
Chipotle Mustard Hot Sauce
$4.00
Add Ons
Add 2 oz Sauce
$0.50
Add 4 oz Sauce
$1.00
2 oz Queso
$1.50
4oz Queso
$2.50
2 oz Shredded Cheese
$0.50
Add Bacon
$1.50
Add Sour Cream
$0.50
Add Jalapenos
$0.25
Add Onions
$0.25
Add Cornbread
$0.99
Add Texas Toast
$0.40
Add Bun
$0.40
Add Chili
$1.99
Extra Meat - 2 oz
$2.50
Add Pickles
$0.25
Add Salad Dressing
Add 2 oz Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)
$0.25
Senior Meals & Kids Meals
Senior BBQ Sandwich Meal
$6.49
Senior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink
Junior BBQ Sandwich Meal
$5.99
Junior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink
2 Piece Chicken Tenders Meal
$5.99
Two Piece Chicken Tenders, One Side and a Drink
Junior Rib Meal
$7.99
Three Ribs, One Side and a Drink
Desserts
Meats from "The Pit"
Seasonal Specials
Drive Thru Drinks 20oz
Meats from the Pit
Bulk Sides
PINT Mac & Cheese
$6.99
PINT Cole Slaw
$6.99
PINT Ranch Beans
$6.99
PINT Green Beans
$6.99
PINT Smokehouse Chili
$6.99
PINT Potato Salad
$6.99
PINT Applesauce
$6.99
PINT Cottage Cheese
$6.99
PINT Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)
$6.99Out of stock
PINT Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thu)
$6.99
PINT Queso
$7.89
PINT Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)
$6.99Out of stock
QUART Mac & Cheese
$8.99
QUART Cole Slaw
$8.99
QUART Ranch Beans
$8.99
QUART Green Beans
$8.99
QUART Smokehouse Chili
$8.99
QUART Potato Salad
$8.99
QUART Applesauce
$8.99
QUART Cottage Cheese
$8.99
QUART Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)
$8.99Out of stock
QUART Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thur)
$8.99
Quart Queso
$10.99
Business Lunch Special - Pick up
Serves 8-12 people
Bulk Sauce
Bulk Desserts
Two hour advanced notice required
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dine In and Drive Thru Available
Location
135 S Garber Dr, Tipp City, OH 45371
No reviews yet
