Barbeque

Hickory River Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

135 S Garber Dr

Tipp City, OH 45371

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Pack
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pound Pulled Pork

BBQ Dinner Plates

**Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread**

Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.99

Sliced Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.99

Chopped Beef Brisket Dinner

$14.99

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Dinner

$12.99

Smoked Half Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Smoked Ham Dinner

$12.99

Smoked Polish Sausage Dinner

$12.99

Pork Loin Dinner

$12.99

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$19.99

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$27.99

Combo Plates

*Comes with Choice of 2 Sides & Sweet Cornbread*

2 Meat Combo

$14.99

3 Meat Combo

$16.99

Smokehouse Combo 1

$18.99

4 Ribs and Choice of 1 Meat

Smokehouse Combo 2

$21.99

4 Ribs and Choice of 2 Meats

Sandwiches

*Add 2 Sides for $4*

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$5.99

Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich

$5.99

Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$4.99

Smoked Polish Sausage Sandwich

$4.99

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Pork Loin Sandwich

$4.99

Single Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Ranch Beans

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Smokehouse Chili

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes + Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$1.99Out of stock

Scalloped Potatoes (Su,M,Th)

$1.99

Cornbread

$0.99

Garden Salad

$3.98

2 oz Queso

$1.50

4oz queso

$2.50

Family Pack

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Family Pack

$39.99

Serves 4-6 people. Limit 2 Family Packs for Illinois locations.

Other Fixins & Favorites

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans & Queso

Turkey in the Garden Salad

$6.99

Garden Salad with Smoked Turkey Breast

Chili Bowl & Cornbread

$7.69

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Garden Salad

$3.98

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Okra

$2.99

Nachos & Cheese

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99

Cornbread

$0.99

Bun

$0.40

Bottled Sauce

$4.79

2 Pack Bottled Sauce

$6.79

3 Pack Bottled Sauces

$10.00

Tortilla Chips only (dinner box)

$2.00

Habanero Hot Sauce

$4.00

Chipotle Mustard Hot Sauce

$4.00

Add Ons

Add 2 oz Sauce

$0.50

Add 4 oz Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Queso

$2.50

2 oz Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Jalapenos

$0.25

Add Onions

$0.25

Add Cornbread

$0.99

Add Texas Toast

$0.40

Add Bun

$0.40

Add Chili

$1.99

Extra Meat - 2 oz

$2.50

Add Pickles

$0.25

Add Salad Dressing

Add 2 oz Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$0.25

Senior Meals & Kids Meals

Senior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$6.49

Senior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

Junior BBQ Sandwich Meal

$5.99

Junior Sandwich with Choice of Meat, One Side and a Drink

2 Piece Chicken Tenders Meal

$5.99

Two Piece Chicken Tenders, One Side and a Drink

Junior Rib Meal

$7.99

Three Ribs, One Side and a Drink

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$2.99

Cherry Cobbler

$2.99

Apple Cobbler

$2.99

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Turtle Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Meats from "The Pit"

Pound Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pound Sliced Beef Brisket

$16.99

Pound Chopped Beef Brisket

$16.99

Pound Low Fat Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.99

Pound Smoked Ham

$14.99

Pound Pork Loin

$14.99

Pound Smoked Polish Sausage

$14.99

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$25.99

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.99

Seasonal Specials

Hawg Dawg

$7.99

Bacon Queso Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Jalapeno Jack Brisket Sandwich

$6.99

Chili Dawg

$8.00

Drive Thru Drinks 20oz

Pepsi

$1.79

Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Mt Dew

$1.79

Dr Pepper

$1.79

Dt Dr Pepper

$1.79

Root Beer

$1.79

Sierra Mist

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Tea

$1.79

Sweet Tea

$1.79

1/2 Tea 1/2 Swt Tea

$1.79

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$1.79

JB Apple Juice

$0.99

JB Fruit Punch

$0.99

Milk

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tap Water

No Ice

Light Ice

Gallons

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Bulk Sides

PINT Mac & Cheese

$6.99

PINT Cole Slaw

$6.99

PINT Ranch Beans

$6.99

PINT Green Beans

$6.99

PINT Smokehouse Chili

$6.99

PINT Potato Salad

$6.99

PINT Applesauce

$6.99

PINT Cottage Cheese

$6.99

PINT Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$6.99Out of stock

PINT Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thu)

$6.99

PINT Queso

$7.89

PINT Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$6.99Out of stock

QUART Mac & Cheese

$8.99

QUART Cole Slaw

$8.99

QUART Ranch Beans

$8.99

QUART Green Beans

$8.99

QUART Smokehouse Chili

$8.99

QUART Potato Salad

$8.99

QUART Applesauce

$8.99

QUART Cottage Cheese

$8.99

QUART Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat)

$8.99Out of stock

QUART Scalloped Potatoes (Sun, Mon, Thur)

$8.99

Quart Queso

$10.99

Business Lunch Special - Pick up

Serves 8-12 people

Business Lunch Special

$89.99

Bulk Sauce

Pint Mild

$4.59

Pint Mixed

$4.59

Pint Hot

$4.59

Pint Honey

$4.59

Qt Mild

$7.69

Qt Mixed

$7.69

Qt Hot

$7.69

Qt Honey

$7.69

Bulk Bread

Cornbread

$0.99

Buns

$0.40

Texas Toast

$0.40

Mini Buns/Dinner Rolls

$0.20Out of stock

Bulk Desserts

Two hour advanced notice required

Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$2.99

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Apple Cobbler

$2.99

Cherry Cobbler

$2.99

Turtle Brownie

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In and Drive Thru Available

Location

135 S Garber Dr, Tipp City, OH 45371

Directions

