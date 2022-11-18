Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers
Sandwiches

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38

St Anthony, MN 55421

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo two separate meats
Chicken Wings (6)
Keto Platter

Appetizers

Reg Onion Rings

$8.50

Lg Onion Rings

$14.00

Reg Cheese Curds

$8.50

Lg Cheese Curds

$14.00

Chicken Drummies (6)

$9.50

Onion Peddles Reg

$8.00

Onion Peddles Lg

$12.00

Pickle Chps Reg

$8.00

Pickle Chips Lg

$13.00

Combo App

$8.00Out of stock

Combo App Lg

$14.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers Lg

$14.00

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Brisket Basket

$13.50

Brisket Meal

$15.50

Brisket Basket/Rings

$16.50

Brisket Basket/Curds

$17.50

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Pork No Bun

$8.50

Pulled Pork Basket

$12.50

Pulled Pork Meal

$14.50

Pulled Pork/Rings

$15.50

Pulled Pork/Curds

$16.50

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Chicken Basket

$12.50

Pulled Chicken Meal

$14.50

Pulled Chicken/Rings

$15.50

Pulled chicken/Curds

$16.50

Wings

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.50

Chicken Wings (12)

$13.50

Chicken Wings (18)

$17.50

Chicken Wings (24)

$22.50

Chicken Wings (50)

$44.50

Chicken Wings (100)

$85.50

Chicken Wings 250

$185.00

Ribs

3 Bone Ribs

$8.50

6 Bone Ribs

$13.50

Full Rack Ribs

$23.50

(3) Ribs Basket

$12.50

(6) Ribs Basket

$17.50

Full Rack Ribs Basket

$27.50

(3) Ribs Meal

$14.50

(6) Ribs Meal

$19.50

Full Rack Ribs Meal

$29.50

3 Rib/Rings

$15.50

6 Rib/Rings

$20.50

Full Rack/Rings

$30.50

3 Rib/Curds

$16.50

6 Rib/Curds

$21.50

Full Rack/Curds

$31.50

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips 4 Pcs

$8.50

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.50

Chicken Strips Basket/Rings

$14.50

Chicken Strips Basket/Curds

$15.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burgers

$9.00

Burger Basket w/ Fries

$13.00

Burger Basket/Rings

$15.00

Burger Basket/Curds

$16.00

Pop

Fountain Pop

$2.50

Red Bull. Reg,yellow,sugar free

$2.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Platters\combos

Family Meal

$42.50

Mega Meal

$59.50

Hog Heaven

$219.50

Keto Platter

$13.00

2 Meat Combo two separate meats

$17.00

3 Meat Combo three separate meats

$21.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips Basket

$6.00

Kids Hamburger Basket

$6.00

Kids Pulled Chicken Basket

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork Basket

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese w/1 Chicken Strip

$6.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Lg Bean

$6.00

Side Mac N Chese

$4.00

Lg Mac

$6.00

Small Cole Slaw

$4.00

Large Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Lg Mashed Pot

$6.00

2-Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Lg Corn On Cob (4)

$6.00

Bun

$1.50

2 Cornbread Muffins

$4.00

Lg Corn Bread muffin (4)

$6.00

Pickle on a Stick

$1.00

Dinner Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Toppings For Cheesecke

Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry Sauce

Plain

Caramel

Chocolate

Raspberry

Rib Tips

Rib Tips-8oz

$9.50

Rib Tip Basket w/ Fries

$13.50

Rib Tip Meal

$15.50

Rib Tip Basket w/ Rings

$16.00

Rib Tips Basket w/ Curds

$17.00

specialty sandwiches

exception NO double or triple selections please two or three separate meats..

Chic Bacon Ranch

$9.50

Chic Bacon Ranch Basket

$13.50

Chic Bacon Ranch Meal

$15.50

Crisy Chick Buffalo

$9.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Basket

$13.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Meal

$15.50

Crispy Buffalo Basket With Curds

$15.50

Crispy Buffalo Basket With Onion Rings

$14.50

Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Ham & Swiss Basket

$13.50

Ham & Swiss Meal

$15.50

Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Basket

$13.50

Cuban Meal

$15.50

Smoked Sausage

$8.50

Smoked Sausage Basket

$12.50

Smoked Sausage Meal

$14.50

Beer

Bent Paddle Black Ale

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

Michelob Golden Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Nordeast

$5.00Out of stock

O' Douls NA

$4.00

Fair State Pilsner

$6.00

Surley Furious

$6.00

Surley Hell

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Wite Claw Lemon Lime

$5.00

White Claw Cranberrry Surge

$6.00

White Claw Blood Orange Surge

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Beer

$3.00

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$7.00

Wine

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Dark Horse Rose

$9.00

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$9.00

NA Beverages

Red Bull. Reg,yellow,sugar free

$2.99

Fountain Pop

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy amazing BBQ!!

Location

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony, MN 55421

Directions

