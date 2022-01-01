Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hickory Hog

review star

No reviews yet

5163 Main Street

Lucedale, MS 39452

Popular Items

The Mac Daddy
The Wings
Taco - Pulled Pork

For The Table

Everyone can share, or you can HOG it to yourself

A Little Bit of Everything

$39.99

Literally, a little bit of all of it. The meats, the chips, the dips, enough for the whole table.

The Wings

$14.99

12 smoked and crispy wings. Sauce them or don't.

The Loaded Chips

$9.99

Pork, Chicken, or Rib Tips with Queso, House Pickled Pico, Jalapeno, Chives, and Sour Cream

The Smoked Dips

$14.99

Smoked Pimento, Chicken Salad, and Tuna Dip, Served with Kettle Chips and Crackers.

Boiled Peanuts

$4.99

Who don't like boiled peanuts?

Pork Skins

$4.99

Deep Fried, Seasoned Pork Skins. A Southern Classic.

The Loaded Fries

$9.99

The Sandwiches

The Plain Jane

$5.99

Pulled Pork OR Chicken, and you sauce it yourself.

The OG

$6.99

Pulled Pork, Slaw, Pickle, with an Original Sauce Drizzle

The Brisket OG

$9.99

Pulled Pork, Slaw, Pickle, with an Original Sauce Drizzle

The Animal House

$7.99

Pork,Chicken, Sausage, Pickle, Onion, with a Spicy Sauce Drizzle.

The Aloha

$7.99

Pulled Chicken, Smoked Pineapple, with an Spicy Sauce Drizzle

The Mac Daddy

$7.99

Pulled Pork or Chicken, topped with Mac-N-Cheese, with an Original Sauce Drizzle

The Fowl Play

$7.99

Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Pimento Cheese, with a White Sauce Drizzle

The Ole Dirty Dawg

$7.50

Our Signature Sausage Dog on a Hoagie Roll, topped with Grilled Onion, Peppers, and Slaw, with an Original Sauce Drizzle

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

House Made Chicken Salad, on a bun.

The Meats

Meet the Meat Plates

Plate - The Ribs

$16.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Brisket

$18.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Rib Tips

$14.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Pulled Chicken

$13.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Pulled Pork

$13.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Sausage Plate

$14.99

Served with 2 Sides, Bread, Pickle and Onion

Plate - Combo (2 Meats)

$17.99

Plate - Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.99

The Tacos

Taco with meat of your choice, topped with slaw, and a sauce drizzle.

Taco - Pulled Pork

$4.99

Taco - Pulled Chicken

$4.99

Taco - Rib Tips

$5.99

Taco - Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$6.99

Taco - brisket

$7.99

Two Tacos

Three Tacos

Four Tacos

The Southern Sopes

A cornbread fritter, topped with greens, a meat of your choice, and a sauce drizzle.

Southern Sope - Pulled Pork

$6.99

Southern Sope - Pulled Chicken

$6.99

Southern Sope - Rib Tips

$7.99

Southern Sope - Pork Belly

$8.99

Southern Sope - Brisket

$9.99

For The Family

Feeding 4

Feeding 8

Meats by the Pound

Meat by the Pound

Freshly Made Sides

Mac-N-Cheese - 6 oz

$3.75

Cole Slaw - 6 oz

$3.75

Baked Beans - 6 oz

$3.75

Collard Greens - 6 oz

$3.75

Potato Salad - 6 oz

$3.75

Fresh Kettle Chips - 6 oz

$3.75

Fried Okra - 6 oz

$3.75

Fries - 6 oz

$3.75

Pork Rinds 6 Oz

$4.99

Smoked Tuna Dip - 6 Oz

$5.99

Pimiento Cheese - 6oz

$4.99

Chicken Salad - 6oz

$4.99

Queso - 6 oz

$2.99

Sides by the Pint

$7.99

Sides by the Quart

$13.99

For the Kiddos

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Pulled Pork or Chicken, a Miniature Plain Jane with a side of your choice.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Meat Plate

$5.99

Pulled Pork or Chicken with a side of your choice

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with a side of your choice.

Kids Rib Plate

$6.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

For Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Slice Of Cake

$3.99

Cheesecake Chimi

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Extras

Bread

Pickles

Onions

Sauce

Tender

$2.00

Salads

Grab & Go Salad

$9.99

Fountain NA Bevs

Fountain Beverage - Online/Order at Table/Kiosk

$2.50

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5163 Main Street, Lucedale, MS 39452

Directions

Gallery
Hickory Hog image
Hickory Hog image
Hickory Hog image

