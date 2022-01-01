Hickory Hog
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5163 Main Street, Lucedale, MS 39452
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurant