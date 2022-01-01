Hickory Jack's BBQ Catering
2087 Orange Tree Lane
Redlands, CA 92374
Single Meat BBQ Meals (per person)
Pulled Barbecue Meal (per person)
Pulled barbecue is great on its own but also makes the best sandwiches so we include a slider bun with this meal as well as plenty of our house barbecue sauce. Choose from pulled pork with barbecue sauce on the side or our pulled chicken with barbecue blended in. Includes choice of two side dishes plus a cornbread muffin with honey butter and a homemade slider bun. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Bone-In Chicken Meal (per person)
Two pieces of our smoked bone-in chicken plus choice of two side dishes. Includes a cornbread muffin along with extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Beef Tri Tip Meal (per person)
Slices of our hickory smoked beef tri tip along with your choice of two side dishes. This meal includes a slider bun to make a sandwich along with cornbread muffin and honey butter as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Pork Spare Rib Meal (per person)
Our coffee rubbed pork spare ribs are the best you'll have. This meal includes two bones per person (a perfect size for lunch) along with your choice of two side dishes and a cornbread muffin with honey butter as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Beef Brisket Meal (per person)
Hickory Jack's Texas Brisket is the Cadillac of barbecue. We give ours 24 hours of rub & love before it melts in your mouth. Our brisket meal includes a full serving of brisket, your choice of two sides and a slider bun to make a sandwich along with cornbread muffin and honey butter as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Two Meat BBQ Meals (per person)
Chicken & Pork Meal (per person)
Pulled pork and barbecue pulled chicken plus your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Beef Tri Tip & Pulled Barbecue (per person)
Beef tri tip along with your choice of pulled pork or barbecue pulled chicken. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Chicky, Chicky, Bone, Bone Meal (per person)
This is one of our most popular meals at the restaurant. Includes two pieces of chicken and two pork spare ribs to go with your choice of two sides along with cornbread muffin and honey butter as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Beef Brisket & Pulled Barbecue (per person)
Our Texas Beef Brisket along with your choice of pulled pork or barbecue pulled chicken. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Beef Tri Tip & Ribs (per person)
Two pork spare ribs and beef tri tip. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Build A Two Meat Meal (per person)
Three Meat BBQ Meals (per person)
Chicken, Pork & Tri Tip (per person)
Barbecue pulled chicken, pulled pork and beef tri tip. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Chicken, Pork & Spare Ribs (per person)
Barbecue pulled chicken, pulled pork and two pork spare rib bones. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Pork, Tri Tip and Bone-In Chicken (per person)
Pulled pork, beef tri tip and two pieces of bone-in chicken. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Pulled BBQ, Tri Tip & Spare Ribs (per person)
Choice of Pulled pork or barbecue pulled chicken along with beef tri tip and two pork spare rib bones. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Pulled BBQ, Tri Tip & Brisket (per person)
Your choice of barbecue pulled chicken or pulled pork plus beef tri tip and our Texas brisket. This is an all around barbecue package with our most popular meats and plenty of great flavor. Includes your choice of two side dishes along with cornbread muffin and honey butter and a slider bun to make a sandwich as well as extra barbecue sauce. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.
Build A Three Meat Meal (per person)
BBQ Meats Only
Brisket (lb)
Texas Brisket hand trimmed and rubbed with Jack's secret spices before receiving over 24 hours of love from our slow & low cooking. 1 pound will feed 2-3 people. Sold by the pound.
Tri Tip (lb)
Hickory smoked, hand trimmed lean Angus prime tri tip rubbed with spices.
Pulled Pork (lb)
Tender pulled pork shoulder. Includes barbecue sauce on the side. Be sure to add slider buns if you'd like to make sandwiches.
BBQ Pulled Chicken (lb)
Marinated chicken that we smoke before pulling and mixing with our house barbecue sauce.
Whole Bone-In Chicken (ea)
Whole chickens marinated before being hickory smoked. Each chicken is eight (8) pieces - two each breasts, wings, legs & thighs.
Pork Spare Ribs by the Rack
Fresh pork spare ribs marinated in our secret coffee rub before being hickory smoked for 5 hours to reach tender perfection. Sold 10 bones per rack.
Louisiana Hot Link (ea)
We split our spicy links lengthwise and cut in half. In most cases you only need half a link per person if you are serving other meats with it.
Side Dishes Only
Potato Salad
Our potato salad is made in our kitchen from fresh ingredients.
3-Cheese Potatoes
Mashed potatoes with cheese blended in. Includes sour cream and bacon crumbles on the side.
Pinto Beans
Pinto beans made from scratch. Includes pico de gallo and shredded cheese on the side.
Mac & Cheese
Fresh made mac & cheese is always a crowd favorite.
Cole Slaw
Sweet and tangy. Made fresh to order for maximum crispness.
Breads Only
Extras
Serving Spoon
9" serving spoon for side dishes.
Serving Tong
9" serving tongs for meats, breads and side dishes.
Plate, Napkin & Eating Utensil Set
A 9" dining plate, napkin and utensil set containing a knife, fork and spoon.
Pint of House BBQ Sauce
Our regular house barbecue sauce in a squeeze bottle.
Pint of Spicy Habanero BBQ Sauce
A squeeze bottle of our house bbq sauce with fresh habanero peppers blended into it for the perfect amount of added heat.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hickory Jack's Barbecue catering is the easiest way to serve fresh smoked barbecue to friends & co-workers with only a 3-day lead time.
