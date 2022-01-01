Hickory Jack's BBQ Catering

Pulled Barbecue Meal (per person)

$9.49

Pulled barbecue is great on its own but also makes the best sandwiches so we include a slider bun with this meal as well as plenty of our house barbecue sauce. Choose from pulled pork with barbecue sauce on the side or our pulled chicken with barbecue blended in. Includes choice of two side dishes plus a cornbread muffin with honey butter and a homemade slider bun. The entire meal is provided to you for buffet style serving in aluminum serving trays and includes serving utensils for each item. Each person will also receive a plate, napkin and set of eating utensils. Price shown is per person. Please order by indicating the number of people being served.