Bars & Lounges
American

WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar

15 Reviews

$$

2039 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Medium Arty Pizza
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.00Out of stock

2 skewers of 4 with Chipotle maple drizzle

Cheese & Meat Board

Cheese & Meat Board

$15.00+

Selection of Cheeses & Charcuterie, apricot preserves, muhammara , grilled bread (available gluten free GF)

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Wisconsin Cheese Curds w/ house buttermilk ranch

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

5 house made crispy tenders, choice of dip (get them tossed in your choice of wing sauce $1)

Crispy Artichoke Dip

$12.00

crispy artichoke topped creamy spinach-arugula dip w/ flatbread

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Lightly Fried Artichoke Hearts w/ lemon aioli

Fritto Misto

$9.00

Crispy zucchini & artichoke, parmesan, lemon aioli, buttermilk ranch

Smoked Wings

$12.00

6 count, smoked then traditionally fried, choose your sauce: Bourbon-Buffalo, Korean-BBQ, Carolina-Gold, Spiced Dry Rub

Maple Bruleed Brussels

$10.00

fresh brussels sprout, Nueske's applewood bacon, maple (can be made vegan)

Monster Tater Nacho

$18.00

cheese, queso, corn chips, tater tots, local/org taco beef, chicken, corn-black bean pico, pickled jalapeño, salsa, sour cream,

Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Lightly fried fresh zucchini chips w/ house buttermilk ranch

Salads & Soups

Cup of Soup

$4.00

ROSEMARY Tomato Soup or Our Daily Selection

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

ROSEMARY Tomato Soup or Our Daily Selection

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$4.00

cashews, cucumber, tomato, carrot, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato

Herb Grilled Caesar

$14.00

herb marinated grilled chicken, romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato

Thai Blacken Salmon Salad

$19.00

romaine, cabbage, carrot, tomato, candied peanuts, sesame ginger vinaigrette (BAP 4✰ Coho Salmon)

Berry Salad

Berry Salad

$11.00

seasonal berries, spinach-arugula, chèvre, almonds, pecans, citrus vinaigrette

Bistro Cobb Salad

$14.00

pulled turkey, brown sugar-bacon, blue cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, romaine, guacamole

Large Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

cashews, cucumber, tomato, carrot, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette

Large Tuscan Caesar salad

$8.00

romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato

Thai Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

Side Berry Salad

$6.00

Pastas & Entrees

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, whip cream, spicy maple

Rice Bowl Entree

$14.00

whole grain rice and corn-black bean sauté with choice of meat or seafood

Quesadilla

$13.00

diced chicken breast, cilantro pesto, corn-black bean pico, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.00

seared rare tuna, sesame rice, spicy mayo, corn tortillas

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

tempura fried, spicy mayo, pickled onion, cabbage, flour tortillas

California Fish Tacos

$15.00

crisp wild grouper, pickled onions, cilantro tartar, corn tortillas

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Chimichurri Steak Tacos

$16.00

grilled steak, romaine, roasted onion, guacamole, flour tortillas

Flat Iron Steak

$26.00

tender flat iron steak (6oz,) choice of horseradish cream or chimichurri, scalloped potato, seasonal vegetable

Salmon Cajun Alfredo

$22.00

Cajun Salmon, cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast, cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper

Cajun Alfredo Sausage

$14.00

cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper (without chicken)

Vegi Cajun Alfredo

$13.00

cavatappi, spicy alfredo, red bell pepper, zucchini

Brick Oven Lasagna

$16.00

layers of fresh pasta, bolognese meat sauce w/ local beef, salami & capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, herb-béchamel sauce

Veg Ragù Lasagna

$16.00

Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo

$18.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomato Stuffed Chicken Breast over sundried tomato alfredo with cavatappi pasta and spinach & arugula

Wood Fired Pizzas

Sicilian Calzone

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, pesto, mozzarella, red pepper, onion, baked w/ San Marzano marinara on top (takes 10 extra minutes)

Medium Savory Italian Pie

$27.00

a savory pie baked between 2 crusts, topped w/ tomato sauce: mozzarella; local beef & selection of charcuterie; peppers, onion, & mushroom; olives & pesto (takes 10 extra minutes, feeds 2 plus)

Medium Arty Pizza

$15.00

artichoke, spinach & arugula, garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Medium Buffalo Bacan Ranch Pizza

$16.00

house buffalo sauce & ranch dressing, diced chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & blue cheese

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND

Medium Charcuterie Pizza

$16.00

capicola, salami, pepperoni, savory tomato confit, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & provolone

Medium Double Roni

$14.00

twice the Hormel pepperoni (chopped,) San Marzano marinara w/ pesto, Grande mozzarella

Medium Favorite

$16.00

Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, red pepper, onion, mushroom, Grande mozzarella, marinara

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

HORMEL PEPPERONI, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND

Medium Pesto Margherita Pizza

$14.00

fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl

Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.00

ribeye steak, creamy garlic sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella

Medium Quatro Fromage Pizza

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, Grande mozzarella & provolone, parmesan, San Marzano marinara

Medium Rock's Meat Lover Pizza

$17.00

Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, local/org beef, marinara, mozzarella, spicy aioli

Medium Rustic Pizza

$14.00

olive oil, spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted onion, mozzarella, chevre

Medium Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Shiitake & button mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella, provolone, garlic aioli

Medium Wilbur on a Date Pizza

$16.00

Nueske’s bacon, sweet dates, blue cheese, mozzarella, balsamic

Medium Savory Italian Pie

$27.00

a savory pie baked between 2 crusts, topped w/ tomato sauce: mozzarella; local beef & selection of charcuterie; peppers, onion, & mushroom; olives & pesto (takes 10 extra minutes, feeds 2 plus)

SUB Half & Half

Large Arty Pizza

$21.00

artichoke, spinach & arugula, garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Large Buffalo Bacan Ranch Pizza

$22.00

house buffalo sauce & ranch dressing, diced chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & blue cheese

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND

Large Charcuterie Pizza

$22.00

capicola, salami, pepperoni, savory tomato confit, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & provolone

Large Double Roni Pizza

$19.00

twice the Hormel pepperoni (chopped,) San Marzano marinara w/ pesto, Grande mozzarella

Large Favorite Pizza

$22.00

Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, red pepper, onion, mushroom, Grande mozzarella, marinara

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

HORMEL PEPPERONI, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND

Large Pesto Margherita Pizza

$19.00

fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.00

ribeye steak, creamy garlic sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella

Large Quatro Fromage Pizza

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, Grande mozzarella & provolone, parmesan, San Marzano marinara

Large Rock's Meat Lover Pizza

$23.00

Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, local/org beef, marinara, mozzarella, spicy aioli

Large Rustic Pizza

$19.00

olive oil, spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted onion, mozzarella, chevre

Large Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

Shiitake & button mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella, provolone, garlic aioli

Large Wilbur on a Date

$22.00

Nueske’s bacon, sweet dates, blue cheese, mozzarella, balsamic

SUB Half & Half

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bourbon-Bacon Smash Burger

$13.00

Local Beef, Cajun-Brown Sugar Bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq sauce

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Local Beef, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings

Wood Burger

$13.00

Local Beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, savory tomato jam, andalouse sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, pickles, NY bun

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or Buttermilk Fried, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings

Build Your Own Veggie Burger

$12.00

house made black & garbanzo bean patty, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings

Double Decker Club

$14.00

half lb. of turkey, ham, & bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss, on toasted sourdough

Pain Levain Grill' Cheese

$10.00

rustic sourdough, provolone, mozzarella, swiss, cheddar, caramelized onion, SIDE TOMATO SOUP

Pastrami Mami

$13.00

house 6-day pastrami, creole mustard, Swiss, green chili slaw, NY bun

The Reuben

$14.00

house 6 day pastrami, swiss, grain mustard, mayo, sauerkraut, marble rye

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

N/A Bevs (Copy)

Barrett's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bubly

$1.50

Ginger Ale btl

$2.50

Kid Soda/Tea

$1.50

LifeWTR

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Rootbeer btl

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.00

StarBk Nitro

$4.50

Dessert

Feature Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

our toppings change weekly

Cookie Monster

$9.00

Plenty to share - 1 POUND dessert, triple-chip cookie...butterscotch, white & dark chocolate... vanilla ice cream, chocolate & caramel sauce (15 minute cook time)

Daylight Beignets

$9.00

delicately puffed fried dough covered in powdered sugar, w/ chocolate & blueberry-white chocolate sauces

Mexican Brownie Sandwich Large

$9.00

Rich Girardelli Mexican-Chocolate Brownie & churro ice cream, topped w/ cinnamon brown sugar sauce

Mexican Brownie Sandwich Small

$6.00

Rich Girardelli Mexican-Chocolate Brownie & churro ice cream, topped w/ cinnamon brown sugar sauce

Food menu Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza w/ apple sauce

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza w/ apple sauce

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ apple sauce

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ apple sauce

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese w/ apple sauce

$5.00

Kids Burger w/ apple sauce

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

Add French Fries

$2.00

Add Side Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Sides

French Fries Basket

$5.00

Sweet Fries Basket

$6.00

Bacon Pimento Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Green Chili Slaw

$5.00

Scalloped Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Tator Tots Basket

$5.00

Maple Brussels

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Extras

2oz Sauce

$1.25

3.5oz Sauce

$2.00

8oz Dressing togo

$6.00

16oz Dressing togo

$11.00

Soup Quart

$19.00

T-shirts

Sm Shirt Ladies

$25.00

Med Shirt Ladies

$25.00

Lg Shirt Ladies

$25.00

Sm Shirt Men

$25.00

Med Shirt Men

$25.00

Lg Shirt Men

$25.00

Hats

Orange Hat

$25.00

Green Hat

$25.00

Pink Hat

$25.00

Black Hat

$25.00

Brown Hat

$25.00

Bitters

Orange Bitters

$15.00

Russels Premium Bitters

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Hickory Social House includes Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar & WOOD Fired Pizzas. We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.

Location

2039 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601

Directions

Gallery
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image
Main pic

