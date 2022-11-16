- Home
WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar
15 Reviews
$$
2039 N Center St
Hickory, NC 28601
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Dates
2 skewers of 4 with Chipotle maple drizzle
Cheese & Meat Board
Selection of Cheeses & Charcuterie, apricot preserves, muhammara , grilled bread (available gluten free GF)
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheese Curds w/ house buttermilk ranch
Chicken Tenders
5 house made crispy tenders, choice of dip (get them tossed in your choice of wing sauce $1)
Crispy Artichoke Dip
crispy artichoke topped creamy spinach-arugula dip w/ flatbread
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Lightly Fried Artichoke Hearts w/ lemon aioli
Fritto Misto
Crispy zucchini & artichoke, parmesan, lemon aioli, buttermilk ranch
Smoked Wings
6 count, smoked then traditionally fried, choose your sauce: Bourbon-Buffalo, Korean-BBQ, Carolina-Gold, Spiced Dry Rub
Maple Bruleed Brussels
fresh brussels sprout, Nueske's applewood bacon, maple (can be made vegan)
Monster Tater Nacho
cheese, queso, corn chips, tater tots, local/org taco beef, chicken, corn-black bean pico, pickled jalapeño, salsa, sour cream,
Zucchini Chips
Lightly fried fresh zucchini chips w/ house buttermilk ranch
Salads & Soups
Cup of Soup
ROSEMARY Tomato Soup or Our Daily Selection
Bowl of Soup
ROSEMARY Tomato Soup or Our Daily Selection
Side Mixed Greens Salad
cashews, cucumber, tomato, carrot, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
Herb Grilled Caesar
herb marinated grilled chicken, romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
Thai Blacken Salmon Salad
romaine, cabbage, carrot, tomato, candied peanuts, sesame ginger vinaigrette (BAP 4✰ Coho Salmon)
Berry Salad
seasonal berries, spinach-arugula, chèvre, almonds, pecans, citrus vinaigrette
Bistro Cobb Salad
pulled turkey, brown sugar-bacon, blue cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, romaine, guacamole
Large Mixed Greens Salad
cashews, cucumber, tomato, carrot, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette
Large Tuscan Caesar salad
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
Thai Cajun Chicken Salad
Side Berry Salad
Pastas & Entrees
Fried Chicken & Waffle
buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, whip cream, spicy maple
Rice Bowl Entree
whole grain rice and corn-black bean sauté with choice of meat or seafood
Quesadilla
diced chicken breast, cilantro pesto, corn-black bean pico, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream
Ahi Tuna Tacos
seared rare tuna, sesame rice, spicy mayo, corn tortillas
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
tempura fried, spicy mayo, pickled onion, cabbage, flour tortillas
California Fish Tacos
crisp wild grouper, pickled onions, cilantro tartar, corn tortillas
Carnitas Tacos
Chimichurri Steak Tacos
grilled steak, romaine, roasted onion, guacamole, flour tortillas
Flat Iron Steak
tender flat iron steak (6oz,) choice of horseradish cream or chimichurri, scalloped potato, seasonal vegetable
Salmon Cajun Alfredo
Cajun Salmon, cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Cajun grilled chicken breast, cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper
Cajun Alfredo Sausage
cavatappi, spicy alfredo, kielbasa, red pepper (without chicken)
Vegi Cajun Alfredo
cavatappi, spicy alfredo, red bell pepper, zucchini
Brick Oven Lasagna
layers of fresh pasta, bolognese meat sauce w/ local beef, salami & capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, herb-béchamel sauce
Veg Ragù Lasagna
Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo
Sundried Tomato Stuffed Chicken Breast over sundried tomato alfredo with cavatappi pasta and spinach & arugula
Wood Fired Pizzas
Sicilian Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, pesto, mozzarella, red pepper, onion, baked w/ San Marzano marinara on top (takes 10 extra minutes)
Medium Savory Italian Pie
a savory pie baked between 2 crusts, topped w/ tomato sauce: mozzarella; local beef & selection of charcuterie; peppers, onion, & mushroom; olives & pesto (takes 10 extra minutes, feeds 2 plus)
Medium Arty Pizza
artichoke, spinach & arugula, garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Medium Buffalo Bacan Ranch Pizza
house buffalo sauce & ranch dressing, diced chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & blue cheese
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Medium Charcuterie Pizza
capicola, salami, pepperoni, savory tomato confit, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & provolone
Medium Double Roni
twice the Hormel pepperoni (chopped,) San Marzano marinara w/ pesto, Grande mozzarella
Medium Favorite
Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, red pepper, onion, mushroom, Grande mozzarella, marinara
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
HORMEL PEPPERONI, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Medium Pesto Margherita Pizza
fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl
Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
ribeye steak, creamy garlic sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella
Medium Quatro Fromage Pizza
fresh mozzarella, Grande mozzarella & provolone, parmesan, San Marzano marinara
Medium Rock's Meat Lover Pizza
Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, local/org beef, marinara, mozzarella, spicy aioli
Medium Rustic Pizza
olive oil, spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted onion, mozzarella, chevre
Medium Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Shiitake & button mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella, provolone, garlic aioli
Medium Wilbur on a Date Pizza
Nueske’s bacon, sweet dates, blue cheese, mozzarella, balsamic
SUB Half & Half
Large Arty Pizza
artichoke, spinach & arugula, garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Large Buffalo Bacan Ranch Pizza
house buffalo sauce & ranch dressing, diced chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & blue cheese
Large Build Your Own Pizza
STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Large Charcuterie Pizza
capicola, salami, pepperoni, savory tomato confit, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & provolone
Large Double Roni Pizza
twice the Hormel pepperoni (chopped,) San Marzano marinara w/ pesto, Grande mozzarella
Large Favorite Pizza
Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, red pepper, onion, mushroom, Grande mozzarella, marinara
Large Pepperoni Pizza
HORMEL PEPPERONI, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Large Pesto Margherita Pizza
fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
ribeye steak, creamy garlic sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella
Large Quatro Fromage Pizza
fresh mozzarella, Grande mozzarella & provolone, parmesan, San Marzano marinara
Large Rock's Meat Lover Pizza
Hormel pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, local/org beef, marinara, mozzarella, spicy aioli
Large Rustic Pizza
olive oil, spinach, Kalamata olives, roasted onion, mozzarella, chevre
Large Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Shiitake & button mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella, provolone, garlic aioli
Large Wilbur on a Date
Nueske’s bacon, sweet dates, blue cheese, mozzarella, balsamic
SUB Half & Half
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bourbon-Bacon Smash Burger
Local Beef, Cajun-Brown Sugar Bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq sauce
Build Your Own Burger
Local Beef, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings
Wood Burger
Local Beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, savory tomato jam, andalouse sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, pickles, NY bun
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Buttermilk Fried, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings
Build Your Own Veggie Burger
house made black & garbanzo bean patty, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings
Double Decker Club
half lb. of turkey, ham, & bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss, on toasted sourdough
Pain Levain Grill' Cheese
rustic sourdough, provolone, mozzarella, swiss, cheddar, caramelized onion, SIDE TOMATO SOUP
Pastrami Mami
house 6-day pastrami, creole mustard, Swiss, green chili slaw, NY bun
The Reuben
house 6 day pastrami, swiss, grain mustard, mayo, sauerkraut, marble rye
Sub Gluten Free Bun
Dessert
Feature Cheesecake
our toppings change weekly
Cookie Monster
Plenty to share - 1 POUND dessert, triple-chip cookie...butterscotch, white & dark chocolate... vanilla ice cream, chocolate & caramel sauce (15 minute cook time)
Daylight Beignets
delicately puffed fried dough covered in powdered sugar, w/ chocolate & blueberry-white chocolate sauces
Mexican Brownie Sandwich Large
Rich Girardelli Mexican-Chocolate Brownie & churro ice cream, topped w/ cinnamon brown sugar sauce
Mexican Brownie Sandwich Small
Rich Girardelli Mexican-Chocolate Brownie & churro ice cream, topped w/ cinnamon brown sugar sauce
Food menu Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza w/ apple sauce
Kids Pepperoni Pizza w/ apple sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ apple sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders w/ apple sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese w/ apple sauce
Kids Burger w/ apple sauce
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Pasta Alfredo
Add French Fries
Add Side Mac & Cheese
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Hickory Social House includes Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar & WOOD Fired Pizzas. We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.
2039 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601