Hidden Spot - Avenues
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come find us and try our unique sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings and more! We hope to see you there! We'll be waiting.. (; You will find us Hidden inside of Neck of the Woods. Please note, orders can also be made through our website for pick-up. Unfortunately, we are an establishment where it's of age 21 and up, no kids.
Location
406 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Gallery