Thai

Hidden Garden

2,942 Reviews

$$

4903 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Signature Pad Thai
Yellow Curry

Papaya Salads

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$12.00
Salted Crab Papaya Salad

Salted Crab Papaya Salad

$12.00
Crispy Papaya Salad

Crispy Papaya Salad

$13.00
Corn Papaya Salad

Corn Papaya Salad

$13.00
Soft Shell Papaya Salad

Soft Shell Papaya Salad

$17.00
Fermented Fish Papaya Salad

Fermented Fish Papaya Salad

$14.00

Appetizers

Garden Roll

Garden Roll

$7.00
Shrimp Garden Roll

Shrimp Garden Roll

$9.00

Fried Tofu

$9.00
Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.00
Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$7.00
Crispy Shrimp Wonton

Crispy Shrimp Wonton

$10.00
Issan Sausage

Issan Sausage

$10.00
Lemongrass Wings

Lemongrass Wings

$12.00
Grilled Marinated Pork

Grilled Marinated Pork

$12.00

LARB & Spicy Salads

Larb Pork

$14.00

Larb Tofu

$14.00

Larb Chicken

$14.00
Grilled Pork Salad

Grilled Pork Salad

$14.00

Spicy Glass Noodle Salad

$14.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$18.00

Soups

Clear Tom Yum 16oz

Clear Tom Yum 16oz

$8.00

Clear Tom Yum 32oz

$15.00

Creamy Tom Yum 16oz

$8.00

Creamy Tom Yum 32oz

$15.00
Tom Kha 16oz

Tom Kha 16oz

$8.00

Tom Kha 32oz

$15.00
Chicken Onion Soup 16oz

Chicken Onion Soup 16oz

$8.00

Chicken Onion Soup 32oz

$15.00
Shrimp Wonton Soup 16oz

Shrimp Wonton Soup 16oz

$8.00

Shrimp Wonton Soup 32oz

$15.00
Seafood Soup 32oz

Seafood Soup 32oz

$18.00

Noodles

Signature Pad Thai

Signature Pad Thai

$15.00
Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.00
Rad Na

Rad Na

$14.00
Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

$18.00

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00
Thai Sukiyaki

Thai Sukiyaki

$14.00
Khaw Soi

Khaw Soi

$17.00
Crab Noodle

Crab Noodle

$18.00

Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00
Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00
Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00
Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$14.00

Noodle Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.00
Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$15.00
Home Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Home Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00
Hidden Garden Noodle SOUP

Hidden Garden Noodle SOUP

$15.00
Hidden Garden Noodle DRY

Hidden Garden Noodle DRY

$15.00
Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup

$15.00
Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.00
Fish Noodle Soup

Fish Noodle Soup

$16.00

Over Rice

Khaw Man Kai

Khaw Man Kai

$14.00

Garlic Pepper Pork Over Rice

$14.00
Roasted Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice

Roasted Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice

$14.00
Ka Pow Chicken

Ka Pow Chicken

$14.00

Main Course

Broccoli

$15.00
Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00
Fresh Ginger

Fresh Ginger

$15.00
Thai Garden

Thai Garden

$15.00

Curry

Green Curry

$15.00
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Panang Beef Curry

$17.00

Pineapple Curry

$16.00

Side Orders

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Rice Berry

$4.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Ginger Rice

$3.00

Side Rice Noodle

$2.00

Side Egg Noodle

$2.00

Side Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Green Leaf

$2.00

Side Glass Noodle

$2.00

Side Roti

$5.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Non-Dairy Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Sweet Milky Roti

$6.00

Fried Banana

$6.00

Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

$10.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Sweet Sticky Rice Ice Cream

$10.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Choco Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Cream Soda

$4.00

Thai Iced Strawberry Soda

$4.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Iced Tea

$4.00

Chrysanthemum Hot Tea

$4.00

Chrysanthemum Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Coconut

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Vegan Appetizers

Vegan Garden Roll

$7.00

Vegan Veggie Roll

$9.00

Vegan Fried Tofu

$9.00

Veagn Roti Curry

$7.00

Vegan Soup

Vegan Tom Yum 16oz

$8.00

Vegan Tom Yum 32oz

$15.00

Vegan Tom Kha 16oz

$8.00

Vegan Tom Kha 32oz

$15.00

Vegan Tofu Soup 16oz

$8.00

Vegan Tofu Soup 32oz

$15.00

Vegan Curry

Vegan Yellow Curry Tofu

$15.00

Vegan Yellow Curry Vegetables

$15.00

Vegan Noddle

Vegan Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Vegan Pad See Ew

$14.00

Vegan Sukiyaki

$14.00

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegan Tofu Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegan Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegan Main Course

Vegan Fresh Ginger Tofu

$15.00

Vegan Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Appetizers Catering

Catering Garden Roll

$25.00

Catering Shrimp Garden Roll

$35.00

Catering Fried Tofu

$30.00

Catering Veggie Egg Rolls

$15.00

Catering Roti Curry

$20.00

Catering Lemongrass Wings

$18.00

Lara & Spicy Salad Catering

Catering Larb Chicken (Half)

$50.00

Catering Larb Chicken (Full)

$95.00

Catering Papaya Salad (Half)

$50.00

Catering Papaya Salad (Full)

$95.00

Rice & Noddle Catering

Catering Thai Fried Rice (Half)

$55.00

Catering Thai Fried Rice (Full)

$99.00

Catering Spicy Fried Rice (Half)

$55.00

Catering Spicy Fried Rice (Full)

$99.00

Catering Pad Thai (Half)

$55.00

Catering Pad Thai (Full)

$99.00

Catering Pad See Ew (Half)

$55.00

Catering Pad See Ew (Full)

$99.00

Catering Pad Kee Mow (Half)

$55.00

Catering Pad Kee Mow (Full)

$99.00

Curry Catering

Catering Yellow Curry (Half)

$55.00

Catering Yellow Curry (Full)

$99.00

Catering Green Curry (Half)

$55.00

Catering Green Curry (Full)

$99.00

Main Course Catering

Catering Ka Pow (Half)

$55.00

Catering Ka Pow (Full)

$99.00

Catering Broccoli (Half)

$55.00

Catering Broccoli (Full)

$99.00

Catering Mixed Vegetables (Half)

$55.00

Catering Mixed Vegetables (Full)

$95.00

Catering Fresh Ginger (Half)

$55.00

Catering Fresh Ginger (Full)

$95.00

Side Order Catering

Jasmine Rice (Half)

$20.00

Jasmine Rice (Full)

$35.00

Rice Berry (Half)

$30.00

Rice Berry (Full)

$50.00

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

Directions

Hidden Garden image
Hidden Garden image

