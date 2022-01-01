Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hidden Manna Cafe Express - Homewood

review star

No reviews yet

17949 S Halsted Street

Homewood, IL 60430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sodas

Filbert's

$1.85

Juices

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Hot Teas

Rishi Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Lipton Tea

$2.40

Metropolis Coffee

La Cordillera

$1.90+

Xenos (decaf)

$1.95+

Bottled Water

16 oz Crystal Water

$1.00

Hot Cakes & Goodness

Banana Foster French Toast

$10.99
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$10.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Butter Pecan Pancakes

$9.75

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$8.99

Everything Eggs

Eggy One

$8.99

Three Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Vegetable Omelet

$9.99

Spinach Omelet

$9.99

Canivore's Dream Omelet

$10.99

Seafood Omelet

$14.99

Pork Chops & Eggs

$12.99

Fish & Eggs

Breakfast Specials

Nola Bowl

$6.99

Fast Break

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Pork Sausage

$2.95

Turkey Sausage

$2.95

Pork Bacon

$2.95

Turkey Bacon

$2.75

3 Fried Wings

$2.99

Salmon Croquette

$4.99

Vegan Sausage

$3.75

Eggs

Bread

Grits

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$3.75

Short Stack

$3.50

Waffle

$1.99

Grit Cakes/ No Sauce

$3.50

Chicken Andouille Sausage

$3.50

Allergy Warning

Shell Fish Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Tomato Allergy

Onion Allergy

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatos

$5.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwhich

$9.75

BLT Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cat Fish Po Boy

$12.25

Shimp Po Boy

$12.99

Chicken Po Boy

$11.25

Blue Gill Po Boy

$11.99

Perch Po Boy

$11.99

Burgers

Stuffed Beef Burger

$10.75

Stuffed Turkey Burger

$10.99

Grilled Portabella Burger (Vegetarian)

$8.75

Salads

Cat Fish Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Chicken Breast Salad

$11.50

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$10.99

Kirkwood Vegan Salad

$8.75

Perch Salad

$14.00

Blue Gill Salad

$13.50

Lunch Specials

Cat Fish Plate

$14.25

Fish Mix Sampler (FULL)

$17.99

Perch Plate

$14.99

Blue Gill Plate

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99+

New Orleans Pasta Shrimp

$14.50

New Orleans Chicken Pasta

$13.25

New Orleans Shrimp and Chicken Combo

$17.45

Vegetable Plate

$9.99

Red Beans & Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.99

Let's Wing It!

$9.25

Six Wings

$9.75

Pork Chops

$13.99

Cajun Mac n Cheese

$9.99

Brown Butter Fish

$14.75

Means Bourbon Shrimp and Rice

$13.99

Wraps

Fried Catfish Wrap

$12.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Smoked Caribbean Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.50

White Rice

$1.75

Yellow Rice

$1.75

Broccoli

$1.99

Roasted Potatoes w Bell Peppers & Onions

$3.50

Roasted Sweet Potatoes w Bell Peppers & Onions

$3.50

White Wine Sauteed Spinach

$3.25

Olive Oil Sauteed Spinach

$3.25

Fried Corn

$2.75

String Beans

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Corn Bread

$0.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Brown Gray

$0.50

Chicken Gravy

$0.50

Extra Sauces

Side of Shrimp/Cat Fish & Grits Sauce

$3.50

Side of Maple Cream Sauce

$2.99

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Side of Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Side of Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ sauce

$0.75

Side of Honey BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Swt Mango Sauce

$1.00

Side of Butter Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mango Sauce

$1.00

Allergy Warning

Shell Fish Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Tomato Allergy

Onion Allergy

Signature

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.75
Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

Hidden Manna Cafe Gumbo

Hidden Manna Cafe Gumbo

$19.99

Shrimp Jambalaya

$13.99

Chicken Jambalaya

$12.99

Crawfish Jambalaya

$14.99
Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$12.99
Chicken Etouffee

Chicken Etouffee

$11.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$13.99
Grits Ya-ya

Grits Ya-ya

$11.99

Vegetable Jambalaya

$11.99

Allergy Warning

Shell Fish Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Tomato Allergy

Onion Allergy

Chicken

3 Fried Wings

$3.99

1 Chicken Breast

$2.99

Seafood

3 Shrimp

$2.99

6 Shrimp

$5.98

1 Cat Fish Fillet

$5.25

1/2 lb Perch Fillet

$6.99

1 lb Perch Fillet

$13.98

1 lb Blue Gill Fillet

$23.98

1/2 lb Blue Gill Fillet

$11.98

1/4 lb Blue Gill

$6.50

1 lb Crab legs

$12.99

Add Crab Meat

$5.50

Pork

Pork Chop

$3.50

Bread

Corn Bread

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Sauces

Remoulade

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Shrimp and Grits Sauce

$2.99

Maple Cream Sauce

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Same Menu. Same Great Flavor. Faster Service.

Website

Location

17949 S Halsted Street, Homewood, IL 60430

Directions

Gallery
Hidden Manna Cafe Express image
Hidden Manna Cafe Express image
Hidden Manna Cafe Express image
Hidden Manna Cafe Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chug a Lug Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
18409 South Halsted St Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
Harold's of Homewood - Homewood
orange star4.2 • 966
18044 Halsted Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Glenwood Oaks Restaurant - 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Main Street Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
The Station Pizzeria - 151 North Glenwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
151 North Glenwood Avenue Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
Grady's Snack N Dine
orange star4.3 • 2,100
18147 Harwood Ave Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
orange starNo Reviews
222 Dixie Highway Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Homewood

Grady's Snack N Dine
orange star4.3 • 2,100
18147 Harwood Ave Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Harold's of Homewood - Homewood
orange star4.2 • 966
18044 Halsted Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Homewood
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston