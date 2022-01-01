Hidden Manna Cafe Express - Homewood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Same Menu. Same Great Flavor. Faster Service.
Location
17949 S Halsted Street, Homewood, IL 60430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Glenwood Oaks Restaurant - 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL
No Reviews
106 N Main Street Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurant
The Station Pizzeria - 151 North Glenwood Avenue
No Reviews
151 North Glenwood Avenue Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurant