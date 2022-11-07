Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson

1,894 Reviews

$$

3613 216th

Matteson, IL 60443

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish
New Orleans Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp & Grits

Eating Utensils

Additions above one set per meal will be charged .25 each.

Add Plastic ware & Napkin

Hot Tea

Domestic Tea

$2.65

Domestic Decaf Tea

$2.75

China Breakfast

$4.75

Tanger Ginger

$4.75

Camomille

$4.75

Hybiscus

$4.75

Earl Gray

$4.75

Jasmine Green

$4.75

Jade Cloud

$4.75

Coconut Oolong

$4.75

Ginger Lime Roobios

$4.75

Peppermint

$4.75

Milks

2 % Milk

$2.40+

2 % Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Almond Milk

$2.95+

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Pineapple Juice

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$1.75+

Cold Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Flavored Sweet Tea

$3.55

Lemonade

$3.20

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Filbert's Soda

$2.25+

Filbert's Float

$4.00+

Bottle Of Wine

(1 Liter) HMC Red Sangria

$24.00

(BT) Apothic Red

$24.00

(BT) Canyon Road Cabernet

$17.00

(BT) Canyon Road Chardoney

$17.00

(BT) Canyon Road Merlot

$17.00

(BT) Canyon Road Moscato

$17.00

(BT) Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$17.00

(BT) Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$17.00

(BT) Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$17.00

(BT) Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$28.00

(BT) K. J Reisling

$24.00

(BT) Spellbound Syrah

$33.00

(BT) La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

(BT) Mia Dolcea D'Asti

$36.00

(BT) Wyclif Brut Champagne

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

A Chicken fried breast with Lettuce, Tomato and pickle served on your choice of bread with Fries or Potato Salad.

Shrimp PO Boy

$17.99

Deep fried Shrimp with fried Green Tomato, lettuce and a spicy remoulade sauce on a french roll. Served with Fries or Potato salad.

Catfish PO Boy

$18.99

A deep Fried Cat Fish fillet with fried Green Tomato, Lettuce with a spicy Remoulade sauce. Served with your choice of Fries or Potato Salad.

Burgers

Hamburger

$14.50

Turkey Burger

$14.50

Beyond Burger

$16.99

6oz Vegan burger with Tomato, Onion, Lettuce and Pickles. Served with Fries or Potato Salad.

Beyond Jerk Burger

$17.99

6oz Vegan burger with our Jerk Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce and Pickles. Served with Fries or Potato Salad.

Lunch Specials

Fried Catfish

$19.99

A Cat Fish fillet served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.

Blue Gill Fillet

$23.99

A 1/2 lb Blue Gill fillets served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.

Ocean Perch

$22.99

3/4 lb Perch fillets served with your choice of two sides, soup or salad and garlic bread.

Fish Mix Sampler

$21.99

A Catfish fillet, Two Perch fillets and Two Blue gill fillets, cooked to your liking. Served with Garlic bread.

Pork Chops

$19.99

Two Pork Chops cooked to your liking with choice of soup or salad and two sides. Served with garlic bread.

Six Fried Wings

$18.75

6 whole Chicken wings served with two sides.

New Orleans Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.

New Orleans Chicken Pasta

$17.25

Chicken Breast & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic. Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.

Gumbo

$25.25

Crab clusters, Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Andouille sausage, Chicken gizzards and Okra cooked in a mildly spicy roux and served with a bed of rice and garlic bread.

Pick Three Sides Special

$12.50

Salmon & Shrimp Plate

$29.95

A grilled Salmon fillet & grilled Shrimp topped with our cajun cream sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Kids

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Mac N Cheese

$13.99

Add Lunch Sides

Potato Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.75

Rice

$3.25

Yellow Rice

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.50

Roasted Potato with Bell Peppers

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

String Beans

$4.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Fried Corn

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Extra Sauces

Side Of Shrimp/Catfish and Grits Sauce (No Meat)

$3.99

Side Of Seafood Sauce

$3.75

Side Of Remoulade Sauce

$0.95

Side Of Maple Cream Sauce

$3.75

Side Of Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.75

Side Banana Foster Sauce

$4.50

Add Meat Or Seafood

Add 1pc Fried Catfish Fillet

$8.50

Add Blackend Catfish Fillet

$8.50

Add Grilled Catfish Fillet

$8.50

Add 3 Chicken Wings

$5.25

Add 3 spicy Chicken Wings

$5.25

Add 1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Add 1 Fried Chicken Breast

$3.99

Add Chicken Andouille Sausage to the dish

$3.99

Add Chicken Andouille Sausage on the side

$3.99

Add 3 oz Craw Fish Meat

$6.99

Add 3 Grilled Shrimp

$3.99

Add 3 Fried Shrimp

$3.99

Add 6 Grilled Shrimp

$6.98

Add 6 Fried shrimp

$6.98

Add 3 Perch Fillets

$4.99

Add 3 Bluegill Fillets

$5.99

Add 6 oz Salmon Fillet

$8.99

Add 4oz Lobster Tail

$9.99

Add (1 pc) Pork Chop

$4.75

Add 1 pc Rib Eye Steak

$24.95

2 oz Crab Meat

$7.50

3 oz Crab Meat

$11.00Out of stock

Signature

Catfish & Grits

$17.99

Fried Grit cakes and a Catfish fillet topped with green and red bell pepper, onion and garilic in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Shimp and Chicken Andouille Sausage with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.

Chicken & Grits

$17.50

Chicken Breast and Chicken Andouille Sausage with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.

Perch And Grits (Three Fillets)

$15.99

Fried Grit cakes and three perch fillets topped with with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.

Blue Gill & Grits

$17.99

Fried Grit cakes and 4 oz of Blue Gill Fillet topped with with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.

Grits Ya Ya

$15.99

Mushrooms, Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.

Crawfish Jambalaya

$21.99

Crawfish & Chicken Andouille sausage with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.

Shrimp Jambalaya

$18.50

Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.

Chicken Breast Jambalaya

$16.25

Chicken breast & Chicken Andouille sausage with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.

Vegetarian Jambalaya

$15.99

Mushrooms, Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.

Crawfish Etouffee

$17.99

Crawfish smothered in a mildly spicy gravy seasoned with Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Celery and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice.

Shrimp Etouffee

$15.25

Shrimp smothered in a mildly spicy gravy seasoned with Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Celery and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice.

Chicken Breast Etouffee

$14.25

Chicken Breast smothered in a mildly spicy gravy seasoned with Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Celery and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice.

New

Bourbon Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp sauteed in Bourbon and Brown sugar sauce with Cajun seasonings and a savory blend of vegetables.

Butter Fish

$20.99

A blackened Catfish fillet with sauteed tomatoes, golden raisins and capers in a brown butter sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Salmon & Shrimp Plate

$29.95

A grilled Salmon fillet & grilled Shrimp topped with our cajun cream sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$14.25

Rich and creamy deliciousness with Cheddar, Mozzarella and American cheeses in heavy cream and a touch of our Cajun seasonings.

Creole Catfish

$22.99

A grilled Cat Fish fillet smothered in a seafood gravy with celery, onion, bell pepper and garlic served with two sides.

Salads

Catfish Salad

$18.99

A Catfish fillet on a bed of mixed spring greens with Carrots, Tomatoes , Red Onions and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.99

A Chicken Breast on a bed of mixed spring greens with Carrots, Tomatoes , Red Onions and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.

Salmon Salad

$23.75

A Salmon fillet on a bed of mixed spring greens with Dried Cherries, Glazed Pecans and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.

Kirkwood Vegan salad

$15.99

Spring Greens, Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Green Beans, Raisins, Avacados and Broccoli. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed spring greens with Cherry Tomatoes and Red onion. Served with your choice of dressing

Cup Of Soup Of The Day

Cup Of Cream Of Chicken And Rice

$4.50

Cup Of Sweet Potato Bisque

$4.50

Cup Of Tomato Bisque

$4.50

Cup Of French Onion

$4.50Out of stock

Cup Of Vegetable

$4.50Out of stock

Cup Of Broccoli And Cheese

$4.50

Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50

Bowl Of Soup Of The Day

Bowl Of Cream Of Chicken And Rice

$5.25

Bowl Of Sweet Potato Bisque

$5.25

Bowl Of Cream Of Mushroom

$5.25

Bowl Of Broccoli And Cheese

$5.25

Bowl Of French Onion

$5.25

Bowl Of Vegetable

$5.25

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$5.25

Extra Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Grit Cakes

$3.99

2 Bacon

$2.60

4 Bacon

$4.95

2 Turkey Bacon

$2.60

4 Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Pork Sausage

$3.25

Turkey Sausage

$3.25

Spicy Chicken Audouille Sausage

$3.99

Salmon Croquette

$6.95Out of stock

Vegan Sausage

$3.75Out of stock

Short Stack

$4.50

Waffle

$7.50

Eggs

Toast

$1.99

Side Of Seafood Sauce

$3.75

Side Of Maple Cream Sauce

$3.75

Side Of Shrimp/Catfish and Grits Sauce (No Meat)

$3.99

Roasted Potatoes

$4.75

Extra Lunch & Appetizers Sides

Potato Salad

$4.50

Rice

$3.50

Yellow Rice

$4.50

Roasted Potato with Bell Peppers

$4.50

Collard Greens (Copy)

$4.50

String Beans

$4.50

Fried Corn

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Side Of Remoulade Sauce

$0.95

Side Of Maple Cream Sauce

$3.75

Side Of Seafood Sauce

$3.75

Side Of Shrimp/Catfish and Grits Sauce (No Meat)

$3.99

Extra Dinner Sides

Potato Salad

$4.50

Yellow Rice

$3.50

Rice

$2.50

Roasted Potato with Bell Peppers

$4.50

Fried Corn

$4.50

String Beans

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Pick up

Hidden Manna Cafe Thanksgiving Catering. All orders must be received no later than November 13 2022. Orders are available for pick up Nov 23 between 3 to 5pm.

Thanksgiving 2022 (3-5pl)

$125.00

Thanksgiving 2022 (8-10 ppl)

$275.00

Thanksgiving Desserts

$45.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated cafe featuring Creole fare along with gourmet coffees, teas and smoothies. We offer fresh food at reasonable prices.

Website

Location

3613 216th, Matteson, IL 60443

Directions

