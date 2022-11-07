- Home
- /
- Matteson
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
1,894 Reviews
$$
3613 216th
Matteson, IL 60443
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Tea
Cold Drinks
Bottle Of Wine
(1 Liter) HMC Red Sangria
(BT) Apothic Red
(BT) Canyon Road Cabernet
(BT) Canyon Road Chardoney
(BT) Canyon Road Merlot
(BT) Canyon Road Moscato
(BT) Canyon Road White Zinfandel
(BT) Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
(BT) Canyon Road Pinot Noir
(BT) Rodney Strong Chardonnay
(BT) K. J Reisling
(BT) Spellbound Syrah
(BT) La Marca Prosecco
(BT) Mia Dolcea D'Asti
(BT) Wyclif Brut Champagne
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
A Chicken fried breast with Lettuce, Tomato and pickle served on your choice of bread with Fries or Potato Salad.
Shrimp PO Boy
Deep fried Shrimp with fried Green Tomato, lettuce and a spicy remoulade sauce on a french roll. Served with Fries or Potato salad.
Catfish PO Boy
A deep Fried Cat Fish fillet with fried Green Tomato, Lettuce with a spicy Remoulade sauce. Served with your choice of Fries or Potato Salad.
Burgers
Lunch Specials
Fried Catfish
A Cat Fish fillet served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
Blue Gill Fillet
A 1/2 lb Blue Gill fillets served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
Ocean Perch
3/4 lb Perch fillets served with your choice of two sides, soup or salad and garlic bread.
Fish Mix Sampler
A Catfish fillet, Two Perch fillets and Two Blue gill fillets, cooked to your liking. Served with Garlic bread.
Pork Chops
Two Pork Chops cooked to your liking with choice of soup or salad and two sides. Served with garlic bread.
Six Fried Wings
6 whole Chicken wings served with two sides.
New Orleans Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.
New Orleans Chicken Pasta
Chicken Breast & Chicken Andouille sausage in a creamy pasta sauce with red and green peppers, onion and garlic. Tossed with Fettucini and served with garlic bread.
Gumbo
Crab clusters, Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Andouille sausage, Chicken gizzards and Okra cooked in a mildly spicy roux and served with a bed of rice and garlic bread.
Pick Three Sides Special
Salmon & Shrimp Plate
A grilled Salmon fillet & grilled Shrimp topped with our cajun cream sauce and served with your choice of two sides.
Add Lunch Sides
Extra Sauces
Add Meat Or Seafood
Add 1pc Fried Catfish Fillet
Add Blackend Catfish Fillet
Add Grilled Catfish Fillet
Add 3 Chicken Wings
Add 3 spicy Chicken Wings
Add 1 Grilled Chicken Breast
Add 1 Fried Chicken Breast
Add Chicken Andouille Sausage to the dish
Add Chicken Andouille Sausage on the side
Add 3 oz Craw Fish Meat
Add 3 Grilled Shrimp
Add 3 Fried Shrimp
Add 6 Grilled Shrimp
Add 6 Fried shrimp
Add 3 Perch Fillets
Add 3 Bluegill Fillets
Add 6 oz Salmon Fillet
Add 4oz Lobster Tail
Add (1 pc) Pork Chop
Add 1 pc Rib Eye Steak
2 oz Crab Meat
3 oz Crab Meat
Signature
Catfish & Grits
Fried Grit cakes and a Catfish fillet topped with green and red bell pepper, onion and garilic in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
Shrimp & Grits
Shimp and Chicken Andouille Sausage with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.
Chicken & Grits
Chicken Breast and Chicken Andouille Sausage with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.
Perch And Grits (Three Fillets)
Fried Grit cakes and three perch fillets topped with with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
Blue Gill & Grits
Fried Grit cakes and 4 oz of Blue Gill Fillet topped with with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce.
Grits Ya Ya
Mushrooms, Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes with red and green pepper, garlic and onion in a spicy cream (dairy) sauce. Served over grits.
Crawfish Jambalaya
Crawfish & Chicken Andouille sausage with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.
Shrimp Jambalaya
Shrimp & Chicken Andouille sausage with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.
Chicken Breast Jambalaya
Chicken breast & Chicken Andouille sausage with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.
Vegetarian Jambalaya
Mushrooms, Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes with onions, garlic, red and green peppers in a mildly spice tomato sauce with rice.
Crawfish Etouffee
Crawfish smothered in a mildly spicy gravy seasoned with Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Celery and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice.
Shrimp Etouffee
Shrimp smothered in a mildly spicy gravy seasoned with Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Celery and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice.
Chicken Breast Etouffee
Chicken Breast smothered in a mildly spicy gravy seasoned with Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Celery and diced tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice.
New
Bourbon Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in Bourbon and Brown sugar sauce with Cajun seasonings and a savory blend of vegetables.
Butter Fish
A blackened Catfish fillet with sauteed tomatoes, golden raisins and capers in a brown butter sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Salmon & Shrimp Plate
A grilled Salmon fillet & grilled Shrimp topped with our cajun cream sauce and served with your choice of two sides.
Cajun Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy deliciousness with Cheddar, Mozzarella and American cheeses in heavy cream and a touch of our Cajun seasonings.
Creole Catfish
A grilled Cat Fish fillet smothered in a seafood gravy with celery, onion, bell pepper and garlic served with two sides.
Salads
Catfish Salad
A Catfish fillet on a bed of mixed spring greens with Carrots, Tomatoes , Red Onions and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.
Chicken Breast Salad
A Chicken Breast on a bed of mixed spring greens with Carrots, Tomatoes , Red Onions and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.
Salmon Salad
A Salmon fillet on a bed of mixed spring greens with Dried Cherries, Glazed Pecans and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.
Kirkwood Vegan salad
Spring Greens, Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Green Beans, Raisins, Avacados and Broccoli. Served with your choice of dressing and Garlic bread.
Side Salad
Mixed spring greens with Cherry Tomatoes and Red onion. Served with your choice of dressing
Cup Of Soup Of The Day
Bowl Of Soup Of The Day
Extra Breakfast Sides
Hash Browns
Grits
Grit Cakes
2 Bacon
4 Bacon
2 Turkey Bacon
4 Turkey Bacon
Pork Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Spicy Chicken Audouille Sausage
Salmon Croquette
Vegan Sausage
Short Stack
Waffle
Eggs
Toast
Side Of Seafood Sauce
Side Of Maple Cream Sauce
Side Of Shrimp/Catfish and Grits Sauce (No Meat)
Roasted Potatoes
Extra Lunch & Appetizers Sides
Potato Salad
Rice
Yellow Rice
Roasted Potato with Bell Peppers
Collard Greens (Copy)
String Beans
Fried Corn
Side Salad
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Side Of Remoulade Sauce
Side Of Maple Cream Sauce
Side Of Seafood Sauce
Side Of Shrimp/Catfish and Grits Sauce (No Meat)
Extra Dinner Sides
Pick up
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are a family owned and operated cafe featuring Creole fare along with gourmet coffees, teas and smoothies. We offer fresh food at reasonable prices.
3613 216th, Matteson, IL 60443