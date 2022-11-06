Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hidden Spot - SoMa

1123 Folsom Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Order Again

Popular Items

SEASONED FRIES
GEM
THE CLASSIC

KETCHUP, NAPKINS, UTENSILS

Quantity will be given based on what you ordered.

Add-On Items

HOT SANDWICHES

BATTLE

BATTLE

$15.00

Honey Cured Bacon, Choice of Cheese (American, Cheddar, Muenster, Provolone, Swiss), Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hidden Sauce

CHARM

CHARM

$15.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

CITY

CITY

$15.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Honey Cured Bacon, Hidden Sauce

EMPIRE (SPICY)

EMPIRE (SPICY)

$15.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard 🌶🌶🌶

GEM

GEM

$15.00

Chopped Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onions, with Melted Muenster and Provolone Cheese, Hidden Sauce

HILLS

HILLS

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

HYPE

HYPE

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard

MARINE

MARINE

$15.00

House Tuna, Muenster Cheese, Green Leaf, Tomatoes, Hidden Sauce, MK Sauce

PAST

PAST

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard, MK Sauce

RUBY

RUBY

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Mild or Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard

SOUTH

SOUTH

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Hidden Sauce, Sriracha 🌶

STRENGTH

STRENGTH

$15.00

Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

VALLEY

VALLEY

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Muenster Cheese, Mild or Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Hidden Sauce

BURGERS

THE BLUES

THE BLUES

$17.00

Provolone Cheese, Chunky Blue Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Tomatoes, Dijon Mustard, Mayonnaise

THE CLASSIC

THE CLASSIC

$17.00

Double American Cheese, Red Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard

THE HERO

THE HERO

$17.00

Double Provolone, Green Leaf, Pickles, Red Onions, Hero Sauce, Hidden Sauce, Sriracha 🌶

THE HIDDEN

THE HIDDEN

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapples, Shredded Cabbage, Dried Chili Blend, Mayonnaise, Teriyaki Glaze 🌶

THE KITCHEN

THE KITCHEN

$17.00

Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Kimchi, Tomatoes, Green Onion Oil, Hidden Sauce, Mayonnaise

THE MEDIC

THE MEDIC

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Green Leaf, Pickles, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

THE ORIGINAL

THE ORIGINAL

$17.00

Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard

THE SHERIFF

THE SHERIFF

$17.00

Cheddar Cheese, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayonnaise

THE VILLAIN

THE VILLAIN

$17.00

Muenster Cheese, Green Leaf, Red Onions, MK Sauce

PREMIUM BURGERS

THE BM

THE BM

$21.00

Provolone Cheese, Pork Pâté, Fried Egg, Pickled Carrots & Daikon, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Seasoning Sauce, Mayonnaise

THE SUNDAY MORNING (SPICY)

THE SUNDAY MORNING (SPICY)

$21.00

Swiss Cheese, Honey Cured Bacon, Fried Egg, Tater Tots, Pickled Jalapeño, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Spicy Mayo 🌶🌶🌶

KARAAGE BURGERS

FIREFIGHTER (SPICY)

FIREFIGHTER (SPICY)

$17.00

Karaage Chicken, Pickled Jalapeño, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Dried Chili Blend, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha 🌶🌶🌶

OTHER GUYS

OTHER GUYS

$17.00

Karaage Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Dried Chili Blend, MK Sauce, Tonkatsu Sauce 🌶

SIDEKICK

SIDEKICK

$17.00

Karaage Chicken, Green Leaf, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, MVP (Glaze) 🌶🌶

CHICKEN WINGS (5 or 10 PIECES)

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$10.00+

Topped with Parsley and a Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch or Chunky Blue Cheese

GARLIC PARMESAN

GARLIC PARMESAN

$10.00+

Topped with Parsley and a Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch

HONEY GARLIC BUTTER

HONEY GARLIC BUTTER

$10.00+

Topped with Sesame Seeds

LEMON PEPPER

LEMON PEPPER

$10.00+

Side of Honey Mustard

MVP

MVP

$10.00+

Sweet & Spicy Soy Glaze and Topped with Green Onions

CHICKEN BITES

DYNA BITES (SPICY)

DYNA BITES (SPICY)

$10.00

Topped with Dried Chili Blend, Habanero Aioli, Tonkatsu, Pickles on a Bed of Cabbage 🌶🌶🌶

KARAAGE BITES

KARAAGE BITES

$9.00

Topped with Dried Chili Blend on a Bed of Cabbage and a Side of MK Sauce 🌶

SIDES

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$8.00+
HOTTIE TOTTIES

HOTTIE TOTTIES

$8.00+
SEASONED FRIES

SEASONED FRIES

$7.00+
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$7.00+

EXTRA SAUCES

Basil Pesto OTS

$1.00

BBQ OTS

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce (Mild) OTS

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce (Spicy) OTS

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo OTS

$1.00

Chunky Blue Cheese OTS

$1.00

Creamy Buttermilk Ranch OTS

$1.00

Habanero Aioli (SPICY) OTS

$1.00

Hero Sauce - House Bistro Sauce OTS

$1.00

Hidden Sauce - House Garlic Aioli OTS

$1.00

Honey Mustard OTS

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch OTS

$1.00

Marinara OTS

$1.00

Mayo OTS

$1.00

MK Sauce - House Thousand Island OTS

$1.00

Spicy Mayo OTS

$1.00

Sriracha OTS

$1.00

Tartar Sauce OTS

$1.00

Sour Cream OTS

$1.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

BRISK ICE TEA

$3.00

COKE CAN

$3.00

DIET COKE CAN

$3.00

SPRITE CAN

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SUNKIST ORANGE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wagyu Burgers! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

