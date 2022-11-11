Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hidden Spot - South San Francisco

303 Grand Avenue

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Popular Items

SEASONED FRIES
TATER TOTS
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

KETCHUP, NAPKINS, UTENSILS

Quantity will be given based on what you ordered.

Add-On Items

HOT SANDWICHES

BATTLE

BATTLE

$15.00

Honey Cured Bacon, Choice of Cheese (American, Cheddar, Muenster, Provolone, Swiss), Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hidden Sauce

CHARM

CHARM

$15.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

CITY

CITY

$15.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Honey Cured Bacon, Hidden Sauce

EMPIRE (SPICY)

EMPIRE (SPICY)

$15.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard 🌶🌶🌶

GEM

GEM

$15.00

Chopped Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onions, with Melted Muenster and Provolone Cheese, Hidden Sauce

HILLS

HILLS

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

HYPE

HYPE

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard

MARINE

MARINE

$15.00

House Tuna, Muenster Cheese, Green Leaf, Tomatoes, Hidden Sauce, MK Sauce

PAST

PAST

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard, MK Sauce

RUBY

RUBY

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Mild or Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Hidden Sauce, Honey Mustard

SOUTH

SOUTH

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Hidden Sauce, Sriracha 🌶

STRENGTH (V)

STRENGTH (V)

$15.00

Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

VALLEY

VALLEY

$15.00

Shredded Chicken, Muenster Cheese, Mild or Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Hidden Sauce

WAGYU BURGERS

THE BLUES

THE BLUES

$17.00

Provolone Cheese, Chunky Blue Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Tomatoes, Dijon Mustard, Mayonnaise

THE CLASSIC

THE CLASSIC

$17.00

Double American Cheese, Red Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard

THE HERO

THE HERO

$17.00

Double Provolone, Green Leaf, Red Onions, Pickles, Hero Sauce, Hidden Sauce, Sriracha 🌶

THE HIDDEN

THE HIDDEN

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapples, Shredded Cabbage, Dried Chili Blend, Mayonnaise, Teriyaki Glaze 🌶

THE KITCHEN

THE KITCHEN

$17.00

Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Kimchi, Tomatoes, Green Onion Oil, Hidden Sauce, Mayonnaise

THE MEDIC

THE MEDIC

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Green Leaf, Pickles, Basil Pesto, Hidden Sauce

THE ORIGINAL

THE ORIGINAL

$17.00

Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf, Red Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard

THE SHERIFF

THE SHERIFF

$17.00

Cheddar Cheese, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayonnaise

THE VILLAIN

THE VILLAIN

$17.00

Muenster Cheese, Green Leaf, Red Onions, MK Sauce

PREMIUM WAGYU BURGERS

THE BM

THE BM

$21.00

Provolone Cheese, Pork Pâté, Fried Egg, Pickled Carrots & Daikon, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Seasoning Sauce, Mayonnaise

THE SUNDAY MORNING (SPICY)

THE SUNDAY MORNING (SPICY)

$21.00

Swiss Cheese, Honey Cured Bacon, Fried Egg, Tater Tots, Pickled Jalapeño, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Spicy Mayo 🌶🌶🌶

KARAAGE BURGERS

FIREFIGHTER (SPICY)

FIREFIGHTER (SPICY)

$17.00

Karaage Chicken, Pickled Jalapeño, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Dried Chili Blend, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha 🌶🌶🌶

OTHER GUYS

OTHER GUYS

$17.00

Karaage Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Dried Chili Blend, MK Sauce, Tonkatsu Sauce 🌶🌶

SIDEKICK

SIDEKICK

$17.00

Karaage Chicken, Green Leaf, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, MVP (Glaze) 🌶

CHICKEN WINGS (5 or 10 PIECES)

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$10.00+

Topped with Parsley and a Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch or Chunky Blue Cheese

GARLIC PARMESAN

GARLIC PARMESAN

$10.00+

Topped with Parsley and a Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch

HONEY GARLIC BUTTER

HONEY GARLIC BUTTER

$10.00+

Topped with Sesame Seeds

LEMON PEPPER

LEMON PEPPER

$10.00+

Side of Honey Mustard

MVP

MVP

$10.00+

Sweet & Spicy Soy Glaze and Topped with Green Onions 🌶🌶

CHICKEN BITES

DYNA BITES (SPICY)

DYNA BITES (SPICY)

$10.00

Topped with Dried Chili Blend, Habanero Aioli, Tonkatsu, Pickles on a Bed of Cabbage 🌶🌶🌶

KARAAGE BITES

KARAAGE BITES

$9.00

Topped with Dried Chili Blend on a Bed of Cabbage and a Side of MK Sauce 🌶

SIDES

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$8.00+

Side of Creamy Buttermilk Ranch

HOTTIE TOTTIES

HOTTIE TOTTIES

$8.00+

Topped with a Dried Chili Blend, Mayonnaise, Siracha, and Green Onions 🌶

SEASONED FRIES

SEASONED FRIES

$7.00+
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$7.00+

EXTRA SAUCES

Basil Pesto OTS

$1.00

BBQ OTS

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce (Mild) OTS

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce (Spicy) OTS

$1.00

Chunky Blue Cheese OTS

$1.00

Creamy Buttermilk Ranch OTS

$1.00

Habanero Aioli (SPICY) OTS

$1.00

Hero Sauce - House Bistro Sauce OTS

$1.00

Hidden Sauce OTS

$1.00

Honey Mustard OTS

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch OTS

$1.00

Mayo OTS

$1.00

MK Sauce - House Thousand Island OTS

$1.00

Spicy Mayo OTS

$1.00

Sriracha OTS

$1.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

COKE CAN

$3.00

DIET COKE CAN

$3.00

SPRITE CAN

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Hidden inside Hometown Heroes. Must be 21 & over to enter at this location.

303 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080

