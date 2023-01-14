Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Hidden Garden offers the experience of healthy Thai spicy salads and authentic Thai food. The culture of every house in Thailand is about family -- spending time together and, many times, having a great meal using the herbs, vegetables, and fruits that are grown in their own backyard garden. Thai people use the herbs from those gardens as ingredients to cook and serve their families. This idea was born out of a culture that believes the family's health starts in the backyard -- fresh and natural. Hidden Garden believes in this culinary approach. A new and fresh way to present an enlightening meal for your table.
4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230