Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

4903 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Boran
Pad See Ew
Veggie Egg Rolls

Chef Special

Spaghetti Tom Yum Krong

Spaghetti Tom Yum Krong

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Mushroom, spaghetti in Fresh creamy tom yum paste (lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, chili, chili paste). Severed dry and Med spicy only.

Grilled Marinated Pork

Grilled Marinated Pork

$12.00

8 oz Marinated pork, spices, coriander, specialty sauce.

Khaw Man Kai (Fri - Sun only)

Khaw Man Kai (Fri - Sun only)

$17.00

Slow-cook brown chicken served with garlic ginger rice. Served and ginger-chili bean paste sauce.

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Yellow sweet mango served with sweet sticky rice (Seasonal)

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$19.00

Slow-cooked Duck breast in soy sauce soup, bean sprouts.

Fresh Ginger Duck

Fresh Ginger Duck

$20.00

Stir-fried fresh ginger, red ball, celery, wood ear mushroom and green onion with Juicy slow-cooked duck breast. Serving with Jasmine Rice

Appetizers

Garden Roll

Garden Roll

$8.00

Mixed green salad, sawtooth coriander, cucumber, carrot, and rice noodle in rice paper. Served with home-made peanut sauce.

Veggie Wrapped

Veggie Wrapped

$12.00

Minced pork or tofu carrot, shiitake mushroom, seasoning with Thai soy sauce. Served with butter lettuce, green leaves and two dipping sauces.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Cripsy fried organic tofu. Served with crushed peanut and sweet&sour sauce.

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$7.00

Buttery crispy flatbread. dipped with creamy green curry sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.00

Vegetables, egg roll wrap served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Roll

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Six whole shrimp marinated in cilantro paste soy sauce, wrapped in wonton. Served with sweet n sour sauce.

Issan Sausage

Issan Sausage

$11.00

Street-style Thai Issan sausage served with fresh cabbage, and ginger. thai chili, cilantro, peanut

Gai Tod (Chicken Wing)

Gai Tod (Chicken Wing)

$12.00

Four whole marinated chicken wings, topped with crispy shallot. Served with sweet n sour sauce.

Salads

Thai Papaya Salad

$12.00

Authentic Thai style. Shredded green papaya, carrot, long bean, and cherry tomato mixed with Som Tum Sauce. Topped with roasted peanuts and dried shrimp

Crispy Papaya Salad

Crispy Papaya Salad

$13.00

Deep-fried shredded papaya, carrot. Served with green bean, cherry tomato, roasted peanut and dried shrimp in Som-Tom sauce.

Fermented Fish Papaya Salad

Fermented Fish Papaya Salad

$13.00

Authentic Lao style. Shredded green papaya, carrot, long bean, cherry tomato, and Thai eggplant mixed with fermented fish Som-Tum sauce.

Soft Shell Crab Salad

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$17.00

Spring mixed salad, tomato, topped with crispy soft-shell crab. Served with house dressing.

Larb

Larb

$14.00

Minced pork, sawtooth coriander, shallots, scallions with lime, roasted chili, and toasted rice power dressing.

Glass Noodle Salad

$15.00

Glass noodles, ground pork, shrimp, fresh Thai chili, red onion, scallion, with chili paste-lime juice dressing

Spicy Seafood Salad

Spicy Seafood Salad

$19.00

Shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, fresh Thai chili, red onion, scallion, celery, green leaf, cherry tomato in chili-lime dressing

Soup

Clear Tom Yum

Clear Tom Yum

$7.00+

Herb broth seasoned with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili, mushroom, chili paste, and fish sauce-lime juice.

Creamy Tom Yum

$7.00+

Herb broth season with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili, mushroom, chili paste, fish sauce-lime juice, and coconut milk.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$7.00+

Mushroom, red onion, and cabbage in coconut soup seasoned with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce-lime juice, and fresh Thai chili.

Chicken Onion Soup

Chicken Onion Soup

$8.00+

White meat chicken, onion, potato, and carrot in clear broth.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Whole shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, sesame oil, and scallion in a clear seasoned broth.

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$19.00

32 oz Fish, Shrimp, green mussel, red onion, ginger, fresh Thai chili, basil, lime juice

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Egg, cherry tomato, scallion, onion

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Basil, chili, red bell, long bean, garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

White meat chicken, shrimp, scallion, raisins, cashew nut, and curry powder.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Super Lump crab meat, egg, white onion, and scallion.

Noodles

Pad Thai Boran

Pad Thai Boran

$15.00

World's Famous Dish Prepared Traditionally by Our Chef. Thin rice noodles, hard tofu, egg, dried shrimp, chives, red onion, bean sprouts, and pickled radishes flavored with tamarind-fish sauce. Served with crushed peanut and lime.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Broad flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, and garlic in a sweet soy sauce, Regular come with beef.

Rad Na

Rad Na

$15.00

Crispy egg noodles, and Chinese broccoli in bean paste gravy sauce, Regular come with beef.

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Broad flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom, basil finger root, and young peppercorn in chili- garlic sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with egg, green onions, carrot, cabbage, garlic, and white pepper in light soy sauce.

Thai Sukiyaki

Thai Sukiyaki

$15.00

Stir-fried glass noodles, egg, celery, green onion, cabbage, carrot, garlic, and white pepper in suki sauce.

Khaw Soi

Khaw Soi

$17.00

Northern-style egg noodles, drumstick chicken, and red onion in yellow curry. Topped with crispy egg noodles.

Crab Noodle

Crab Noodle

$20.00

Egg noodles, crab meat, bean sprout, scallion, chili, crushed peanut, cilantro, and lime served dry only

Noodle Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

Steamed brown chicken, rice noodles, and bean sprouts in clear chicken broth. Topped with scallion and fried garlic.

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$16.00

Ayuthaya's majestic signature noodle dish Rice noodles, pork meatballs, sliced beef, Chinese broccoli, basil, bean sprout, scallion, culantro, crispy garlic, and pork rinds in thick pork broth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, homemade chili powder, scallion, and culantro in the fresh lime juice-fish sauce. For the pork set served with pork rinds.

Fish Noodle Soup

Fish Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodles, fillet fish, ginger, garlic oil, black mushroom, scallion, bean sprout, Chinese celery, black pepper

Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.00

Egg noodles with whole shrimp wonton, bok choy, scallion, and garlic oil in clear broth.

Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Coconut curry made of fresh chili curry paste, Thai eggplant, bamboo, red bell, and basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Thai yellow curry with potato, carrot, white onion

Pineapple Curry

$16.00

Rich red curry, coconut milk, cherry tomato, pineapple and red bell

Panang Beef Curry

$17.00

Rich red curry, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves with tender beef.

Entrée

Ka Pow

Ka Pow

$15.00

Stir-fried Thai Basil, red bell, and long bean in garlic chili basil sauce.

Garlic Pepper

$15.00

Garlic pepper Beef, cilantro, cabbage, carrot

Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli in house special sauce.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

Stir-fried Eggplant, red bell, and Thai basil in garlic chili sauce.

Fresh Ginger

Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, carrot, celery, white onion, and green onion in garlic-soy sauce.

Thai Garden

Thai Garden

$15.00

Cabbage, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, mushroom, white onion, and green onion in garlic-soy sauce served with jasmine rice

Desserts

Sweet Milky Roti

Sweet Milky Roti

$6.00
Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$6.00
Fried Banana with Ice Cream

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$10.00
Sweet Sticky Rice Ice Cream

Sweet Sticky Rice Ice Cream

$10.00

Sweet pandan flavor sticky rice with ice cream.

Chocolate Lave Cake with Ice Cream

Chocolate Lave Cake with Ice Cream

$12.00
Non-Dairy Coconut Ice Cream

Non-Dairy Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00
Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Side Orders

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Rice Berry

$4.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Ginger Rice

$3.00

Side Rice Noodle

$2.00

Side Egg Noodle

$2.00

Side Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Green Leaf

$2.00

Side Glass Noodle

$2.00

Side Roti

$5.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

To-Go Utensils

Plastic Utensil Set

Chopsticks

Paper Napkin

Hot Sauce

Thai Chili Fish Sauce

Chili Oil

Chili Powder

NA Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Choco Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Cream Soda

$4.00

Thai Iced Strawberry Soda

$4.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Chrysanthemum Hot or Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Coconut

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

S. Pellegrino (250 ml)

$3.00

S. Pellegrino (750 ml)

$9.00

Voss (Still) (800 ml)

$9.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Vegan Appetizers

Vegan Garden Roll

$8.00

Mixed green salad, sawtooth coriander, cucumber, carrot, and rice noodle in rice paper. Served with home-made peanut sauce.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Minced tofu, carrot, shiitake mushroom, seasoning with Thai soy sauce. Served with butter lettuce, green leaves and two dipping sauces.

Vegan Fried Tofu

$9.00

Crispy Fried organic tofu. Served with crushed peanut and sweet n sour sauce.

Vegan Roti Curry

$7.00

Butter crispy flatbread. Dipped with yellow curry sauce.

Vegan Veggie Egg Roll

$9.00

Four crispy rolls stuffed veggie, served with sweet n sour sauce.

Vegan Soup

Vegan Clear Tom Yum

$8.00+

Herb broth seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, chili, mushroom, and lime juice.

Vegan Tom Kha

$8.00+

Mushroom, red onion, and cabbage in coconut soup seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, and chili.

Vegan Curry

Vegan Yellow Curry

$15.00

Thai yellow curry with potato, carrot and white onion. Served with jasmine rice. Choice of tofu or veggies

Vegan Noodle

Vegan Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Broad flat rice noodles, tofu, carrot, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom, basil finger root, and young peppercorn in chili-garlic sauce.

Vegan Pad See Ew

$15.00

Broad flat rice noodles, tofu, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, carrot, and garlic in a mushroom soy sauce.

Vegan Thai Sukiyaki

$15.00

Stir-fried glass noodles, tofu, celery, green onion, cabbage, carrot, garlic, and white pepper in suki sauce.

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion, onion

Vegan Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Tofu, Basil, chili, red bell, long bean, garlic

Vegan Entrée

Vegan Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

Stir-fried eggplant, red bell, basil in garlic-chili sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice

Vegan Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Tofu, ginger, carrot, celery, white onion, and green onion in garlic-soy sauce.

Vegan Thai Garden

$15.00

Cabbage, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, mushroom, white onion, and green onion in garlic-soy sauce served with jasmine rice

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Hidden Garden offers the experience of healthy Thai spicy salads and authentic Thai food. The culture of every house in Thailand is about family -- spending time together and, many times, having a great meal using the herbs, vegetables, and fruits that are grown in their own backyard garden. ​ Thai people use the herbs from those gardens as ingredients to cook and serve their families. This idea was born out of a culture that believes the family's health starts in the backyard -- fresh and natural. ​ Hidden Garden believes in this culinary approach. A new and fresh way to present an enlightening meal for your table.

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

