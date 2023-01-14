Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

Restaurant info

Hidden Garden offers the experience of healthy Thai spicy salads and authentic Thai food. The culture of every house in Thailand is about family -- spending time together and, many times, having a great meal using the herbs, vegetables, and fruits that are grown in their own backyard garden. ​ Thai people use the herbs from those gardens as ingredients to cook and serve their families. This idea was born out of a culture that believes the family's health starts in the backyard -- fresh and natural. ​ Hidden Garden believes in this culinary approach. A new and fresh way to present an enlightening meal for your table.

Website