Hidden Leaf - Midnight Theatre 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, 10001
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hidden Leaf is a art-deco standalone restaurant tucked inside the exciting, new entertainment venue Midnight Theatre, which will launch with a variety of talent in late Summer. Chef Chai Trivedi draws inspiration from southern China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand & Vietnam to create a shareable pan-Asian dining adventure.
Location
Manhattan W, 75 West Plaza (between NHL Store and Zouzou's), Manhattan, NY 10001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
No Reviews
383 West 31st Street, Stall #31 New York, NY 10001
View restaurant