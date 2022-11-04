  • Home
  • Hidden Leaf - Midnight Theatre - 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, 10001
Hidden Leaf - Midnight Theatre 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, 10001

Manhattan W

75 West Plaza (between NHL Store and Zouzou's)

Manhattan, NY 10001

Starters

BBQ St. Louis Ribs

$18.00

Sticky Sauce, Puffed Rice, Preserved Ginger Mustard – HA/Plancha

Crispy Tofu Fries

$16.00

Jalapeno Lemongrass Glaze, Herbs

Grilled Eggplant Salad

$16.00

Pickled Daikon, Garlic Chili Dressing – GM

Grilled Halibut Cha Ca

$20.00

Turmeric, Dill, Nuoc Cham Sauce -HA/Plancha

Kobucha Squash Soup

$17.00

Little Gem & Smashed Cucumber Salad

$18.00

Salted Smashed Cucumber, Mint, Perilla- GM

Roasted Mushrooms

$17.00

Seared Tuna “Yu Sheng”

$24.00

Singapore Slaw, Rice Vermicelli, Crispy Taro – GM

Dim Sum

Crunchy Pork Potstickers

$19.00

Crystal Shrimp and Snow Pea Dumpling Har Gow

$22.00

Cumin Lamb Dumpling

$19.00

Jade Vegetable Dumpling

$19.00

Served with ginger sesame sauce.

Vegetable & Mushroom Spring roll

$19.00

Served with tomatillo sweet chili sauce

Entrées

Broken Golden Chicken

$34.00

Honey Pork Fried Rice

$24.00

Prickly Ash, Crispy Tofu, Morning Glory - wok

Kung Pao Fish

$38.00

Green Beans, Shaoxing Wine, White Rice

Needle Noodle

$22.00

Shao Kao Dry-Aged Ribeye

$48.00

Steamed Black Sea Bass

$36.00

Vadouvan Curry, Crispy Jasmine Rice, Pickled Fresno Chili

Vegetable Tom Yum Fried Rice

$22.00

Wok Roasted Rice Cakes

$21.00

Vegetables & Tofu

Black Pepper & Salt Jade Tofu

$16.00

Brown Rice

$7.00

Toban Djan Sauce, Pickled Raisins, Toasted Breadcrumbs – Wok

White Rice

$7.00

Sichuan Chili Crisp, Scallions - wok

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hidden Leaf is a art-deco standalone restaurant tucked inside the exciting, new entertainment venue Midnight Theatre, which will launch with a variety of talent in late Summer. Chef Chai Trivedi draws inspiration from southern China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand & Vietnam to create a shareable pan-Asian dining adventure.

Manhattan W, 75 West Plaza (between NHL Store and Zouzou's), Manhattan, NY 10001

