review star

No reviews yet

2816 Elm Street

Dallas, TX 75226

SIPPIN COCKTAILS

AZUL NAVIDAD

$9.00

tequila, mezcal, lime, cream of coconut, blue curaçao, hazelnut pineapple. Served in Santa Collins Glass

EGG NOG

$8.00Out of stock

Whiskey, sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg. Served in tiki mug

KRIS KRINGLE

$9.00

rum, amaro, allspice liqueur, lime, pineapple, cream of coconut. Served in coconut

CHRISTMAS EVE OF DESTRUCTION

$9.00

overproof rum, nutmeg syrup, herbal liqueur, lime, aromatic bitters. Served in Santa Collins Glass

THE REGIFTER

$9.00

rhum agricole, pineapple-garam syrup, cherry liqueur, lemon. Served in MerSanta

SIPPIN SANTA

$9.00

aged demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, gingerbread mix. Served in Surfin Santa

Mrs. Claus' Hot Cocoa

$9.00

Whiskey, hazelnut, cocoa and love served hot! Served in tiki mug

WHITE RUSSIAN CHRISTMAS

$9.00

vodka, cold brew, condensed milk, ancho chile liqueur, cinnamon. Served in Christmas Rocks Glass

NICE SHOT

$9.00

gingerbread spiced rye Served in Reindeer Shot Glass

NAUGHTY SHOT

$9.00

cinnamon spiced bourbon Served in Reindeer Shot Glass

Cocktails/shots

Amaretto

$7.00

JEPPSONS MALORT

$7.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

AMF

$12.00

RUMPLE

$8.00

JAGER

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$8.00

Green Tea shot

$8.00

Mexican candy shot

$8.00

VS Cognac

$12.00

Cohasset Punch

$9.00

Chicago Favorite made with CH Rum, Grand Marnier, lemons, peaches

Elmo Cola

$9.00

Choice of Crown Vanilla or Absolut Vanilla with cherries, coca cola

Horsefeather

$9.00

Templeton Rye, Goslings Ginger Beer, bitters, lemon

Green River

$9.00

Roxor Gin, sherry, vermouth, citrus, tajin rim

Bloody Hauer

$9.00

Whiskey, Zing Zang, tajin

Skrewball

$8.00

BEER & SELTZER

Alaskan Smash Galaxy Double IPA pint

$10.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Boulevard Dark Truth Imperial Stout

$10.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$9.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

DALLAS BLONDE

$7.00

Dogfish head liquid truth serum IPA

$8.00

Founders Porter

$8.00

Founders Rubaeus raspberry ale

$8.00

HIGH LIFE

$5.00Out of stock

Kingsville Czech Style Lager pint

$8.00

Kingsville Hefeweizen pint

$8.00

Kingsville Light Eh! Lager pint

$8.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$7.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00Out of stock

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

REVOLVER BLOOD AND HONEY

$7.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$7.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$7.00

WHITE CLAW RASPBERRY

$7.00

WINE

Red

$12.00

Half bottle

Rose

$12.00

Sparkling

$9.00

White

$12.00

Half bottle can

N/A

COKE

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

FIJI 500ML

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

N/A tiki

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL COCONUT BERRY

$5.00

RED BULL SF

$5.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

TOPO

$3.50

TOPO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

TOPO LIME

$3.50

FOOD

CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

CHICAGO DOG

$10.00

All beef frank on poppy seed bun, served with fries

CHICKEN TENDIES

$12.00

Lemon pepper chicken breast tenders served with arugula, lemon aioli and fries

COOKIE SALAD

$6.00

Vanilla pudding, snickers, snickerdoodle cookies, green apples, caramel

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

$14.00

Topped with hot giardiniera served with fries

HOT DISH

$10.00

Beef and vegetable casserole topped with cheese and tater tots

JUICY LUCY

$14.00

Cheeseburger with fries

MIDWEST NOSH

$5.00

Saltines, peanut butter, tillamook cheddar, relish, onions

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Vitners Salt and Sour chips

$1.00

Vitners Crunchy Curls

$1.00

MERCH

Coconut

$20.00

Collins

$20.00

Double Rocks

$20.00

MerSanta

$25.00Out of stock

Rudolph Shot Glass

$10.00

Surfin Santa

$25.00

Tiki Mug

$15.00

Whiskey/Scotch

TX Blended

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Cedar Ridge

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Old Grand-Dad

$9.00

Jeppson's Bourbon

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Vodka/Rum

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

CH Molasses Rum (Chicago)

$9.00

CH Organic Vodka (Chicago)

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Don Q rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

TLC vodka

$7.00

Stoli Blueberri

$9.00

Tequila/Gin

Exotico Blanco

$8.00

EL BANDIDO YANKEE Blanco

$10.00

EL BANDIDO YANKEE Reposado

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

CH Organic London Dry Gin (Chicago)

$9.00

Wine Bottle

Pinot BTL

$49.00

Red Blend BTL

$49.00

Cab BTL

$49.00

Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Rose BTL

$49.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$49.00Out of stock

TO GO

Old Fashioned Kit

$60.00

Margarita Kit

$60.00

Paloma Kit

$60.00

Martini Kit

$60.00

Moscow Mule Kit

$60.00

Jameson Mule Kit

$60.00

Southside Gin Kit

$60.00

Southside Vodka Kit

$60.00

Woodford Mule Kit

$60.00

Axis IPA 6pk

$16.00

Dos XX 6pk

$16.00

Dallas Blonde 6pk

$16.00

Lonestar 6pk

$16.00

Segura

$30.00

Single Cocktail

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

No rules. Killer cocktails.

Location

2816 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

Gallery
Sippin Santa image
Sippin Santa image

