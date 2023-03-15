Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Hideaway Cabin Bar

555 Reviews

$

219 SE Main St

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Popular Items

Main Street Burger
Hideaway Deluxe
Kiddie Special


Cabin Pizzas

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

Pepperoni, San Marzano red sauce, housemade mozzarella, provolone, fresh cracked pepper, rosemary gastrique

Sausage

Sausage

$17.00

Housemade sausage, San Marzano red sauce, fire roasted red peppers, sauteed onion

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Marinated chicken, onion, provolone, roasted garlic white sauce, topped with housemade buffalo sauce, mix of fresh herbs, celery and green onion

Hideaway Deluxe

Hideaway Deluxe

$19.00

Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce

French Dip

$15.00

Thin sliced beef, garlic white sauce, sauteed onion - served with rosemary au jus

Veggie (V)

Veggie (V)

$13.00

Marinated Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onion, red pepper, fontina, roasted garlic white sauce, balsamic drizzle

Cheese (V)

$11.00

San Marzano red sauce, housemade mozzarella, provolone, mix of fresh herbs - the perfect way to start a build-your-own

Margherita (V)

Margherita (V)

$15.00

San Marzano red sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Sasquatch

Sasquatch

$17.00

Housemade sausage, smoked mushroom, pepperoncini peppers, provolone, garlic white sauce

Burgers, Etc.

7 oz. housemade beef patty served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion. Sub turkey or fried chicken patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks. All burgers served with fries.
Main Street Burger

Main Street Burger

$13.95

Our best seller. 6 oz. housemade beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & our secret special sauce - on a potato bun. Served with fries. Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

6 oz. housemade beef patty with applewood bacon, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries. Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

6 oz. housemade beef patty with Smoked mushrooms, garlic mayo, thyme, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries. Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.

Cabin BBQ Burger

Cabin BBQ Burger

$15.50

6 oz. housemade beef patty with sweet & smoky BBQ, bacon, cheddar, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries. Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.

Where Y'at?

Where Y'at?

$16.00

6 oz. housemade cajun seasoned patty with bacon, blue cheese, jalapeno-lime mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries. Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.

Hideaway Heater

Hideaway Heater

$15.50

6 oz. housemade beef patty with Caramelized onions, feta, with a fresh and spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries. Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Marinated, hand-dredged chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepper mayo

Kiddie Special

Kiddie Special

$7.50

As served at Porky's! 1/4 pound patty with American cheese (no veggies). Served with fries.

Classics

Fries (GF) (DF)

Fries (GF) (DF)

$7.00

Tossed with Hideaway signature seasoning

Onion Rings (V)

Onion Rings (V)

$9.00

Breaded & seasoned

Cheese Curds (V)

Cheese Curds (V)

$12.00

Our signature cheese curds served with red sauce

Chips & Queso (GF) (V)

Chips & Queso (GF) (V)

$10.00

Housemade queso with ghost pepper cheese

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, cherry tomato, Caesar dressing, croutons (add chicken for 2 bucks)

Chicken Nuggets (GF)

Chicken Nuggets (GF)

$13.00

All-natural, gluten-free nuggets tossed in your choice of BBQ, Dry Rub or Buffalo - served with celery

Coleslaw (GF) (V)

$2.50

Sweet and creamy, made fresh

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hideaway Cabin Bar sits in a snug nook on the cobblestones of Main Street in Minneapolis, overlooking the mighty Mississippi. A true four-season gem, The Hideaway has one of the great outdoor decks in the City, and a cozy cabin bar interior. Housemade pizza, great burgers, and craft cocktails, wine, and beer add up to a Northwoods get-away just steps from downtown. Come and watch the game, grab a basket of wings, and take it easy!

Website

Location

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

