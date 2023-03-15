Restaurant info

The Hideaway Cabin Bar sits in a snug nook on the cobblestones of Main Street in Minneapolis, overlooking the mighty Mississippi. A true four-season gem, The Hideaway has one of the great outdoor decks in the City, and a cozy cabin bar interior. Housemade pizza, great burgers, and craft cocktails, wine, and beer add up to a Northwoods get-away just steps from downtown. Come and watch the game, grab a basket of wings, and take it easy!

