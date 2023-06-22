Hideaway Cafe 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110
Popular Items
Pastrami Melt
Toasted sourdough, pastrami and melted provolone. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
DRINKS
Coffee & Espresso
House Coffee
Our house drip coffee. Medium roast. Ohia blend from Big Island Coffee Roasters.
Cold Brew
Our house made cold brew. Your choice of Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso blend, a medium roast or Pueo Espresso, a dark roast.
Americano
Espresso with water. Big Island Coffee Roaster 'Io Espresso, medium roast. Served hot or iced. 12oz has 2 shots, 16oz has 4 shots.
Espresso
Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, Medium roast. 12oz is 2 shots, 16oz is 4 shots. Additions for an additional charge.
Specialty Drinks
Honey Rose Latte
Honey, rose syrup and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Honey, cinnamon and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.
Lavender Latte
Lavender syrup and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.
Caramel Latte
Caramel sauce and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. Topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.
Nutella Latte
Hazelnut, chocolate sauce and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. Topped with whipped cream and Nutella drizzle. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.
Mocha Latte
Chocolate sauce and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.
Matcha Latte
Organic matcha, simple syrup and whole milk. Served hot or over ice. Alternative milks and other additions available.
Golden Milk Latte
Our house made spice mix (turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg), honey and coconut milk. Best served hot but can also be made over ice. Alternative milks and additions available.
Teas & Lemonades
Hot Tea
Your choice of tea: Green tea, Earl grey, Vanilla chia, Chamomile, Lemon ginger.
Iced Tea
Choose from Black, Jasmine Green or Hibiscus tea. All unsweetened. Add a flavor shot or simple syrup for $1.00.
Lemonade
Lemonade, slightly sweetened. Unflavored. Add a flavor shot for $1.00
Arnold palmers
Your choice of black, jasmine green, hibiscus or butterfly pea tea topped with lemonade. Unsweetened. Add a flavor shot for $1.00
Hibiskiss
Hibiscus tea, mango juice, simple syrup and a little sparkle. Served iced.
Lavender Haze
Butterfly tea, lemonade, lavender and a little sparkle. Served iced.
From the Fridge
Specials
QUICK EATS
Bagel
Plain Bagel
Plain bagel. Add on cream cheese or our house made cinnamon sugar spread for $1.50
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cinnamon raisin bagel. Add on cream cheese or our house made cinnamon sugar spread for $1.50
Everything Seasoning Bagel
Everything seasoning bagel. Add on cream cheese or our house made cinnamon sugar spread for $1.50
Scone
Blueberry
Blueberry scone. Try it warmed up!
Cinnamon Apple
Cinnamon apple scone. Try it warmed up!
Raspberry White Chocolate Chunk
Raspberry white chocolate chunk scone. Try it warmed up!
Last Call - Blueberry (50% off)
Last Call - White chocolate Raspberry (50% off)
Last Call - Apple Cinnamon (50% off)
Waffle
Acai Bowl
Chia Seed Puddings
Chia Seed Pudding - Mango
Chia Seed Pudding - Matcha
Chia Seed Pudding - Mocha
Organic chia seeds, Silk original coconut milk, Vanilla extract, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, 100% Columbian Coffee, Organic 100% Cacao. Garnish- Chocolate chips
Chia Seed Pudding - Red, White & Blue
Overnight Oats
Overnight Oats - Strawberry shortcake
Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Cinnamon, pitaya powder, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Extract, . Garnish- strawberries
Overnight Oats - Chocolate Peanut Butter
Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, sugar-free maple syrup, Chia Seeds, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, PB2 Powder, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Cocoa Powder, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips.
Overnight Oats - Ube Coconut
Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Ube extract, Chia Seeds, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut extract, Coconut shavings
Overnight Oats - Tiramisu
Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Columbian coffee, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Powder, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Overnight Oats - Cinnamon Roll
Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Cinnamon, Gluten free Sugar Free Maple Syrup, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Extract, Cream Cheese. Garnish- Sliced Almonds
Yogurt Parfait
Chips
SALADS & COLD SANDWICHES
Sandwiches
Italian Grinder Sandwich
A hoagie roll filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, red onion & banana peppers. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Thick white bread with house made tuna salad (white albacore tuna, egg, red onion, banana peppers, black pepper & garlic salt), lettuce. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Thick white bread with passion fruit & honey puree, guava jelly & smooth peanut butter.
Salads
Strawberry Feta Salad
Baby spinach topped with fresh strawberries, roasted pecans & feta cheese. Served with a side of tangy sesame dressing.
Bacon & Blue Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with candied walnuts, sweet & spicy bacon, blue cheese crumbles & diced tomatoes. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with sliced cucumber & diced tomatoes.
Side a la cart blue cheese dressing
Side a la cart ranch dressing
Side a la cart tangy sesame dressing
Side a la cart sesame dressing
Side a la cart lilikoi dressing
BREAKFAST ANY TIME
Breakfast
Pick Two Plate
2 eggs your way, 2 choice meats with rice or toast. Sub for a bagel for $0.50. Add cream cheese or spread for $1.50.
HOT FROM THE GRIDDLE
Gourmet Hot Dogs
Classic Gourmet Hot Dog
All beef hot dog butterflied & grilled. Topped with ketchup, mustard & relish. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
Backyard BBQ Dog
All beef hot dog butterflied & grilled. Topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, sweet & spicy bacon and BBQ sauce. Banana peppers on the side. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
Hot Sandwiches
Pastrami Melt
Toasted sourdough, pastrami and melted provolone. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Toasted sourdough bread with thinly sliced chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and pesto sauce (has pine nuts & cheese). Served hot. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
BLT
Thick white bread with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon & tangy sauce (mayo based, not spicy). Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
Breakfast Sandwhich
Your choice of breakfast meat, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on your choice of bread or bagel. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50.
Pressed Ham & Cheese Croissant
Flaky croissant topped with ham, Havarti cheese and our house made garlic parmesan sauce then pressed to perfection. Served with a side of sweet & spicy pickles.
SIDES
Side Fries
Side Fried Rice
MALAMA MEALS
Malama Meal Plates
Chicken Plate
Asado chicken with fresh bell peppers, white rice and our house made salsa
Turkey Plate
Turkey "eggroll in a bowl" with rice, Wontons and sweet chili sauce
Steak Plate
Pepper steak stir fry with brown rice
Salmon Plate
Soy miso salmon with rice and roasted broc and carrots
Shrimp Plate
Asado shrimp with fresh bell peppers, white rice and our house made salsa
Breakfast Bar Plate
Chocolate chip muffins
3 gluten free chocolate chip muffins. Made with Almond flour
Blueberry muffins
3 gluten free blueberry muffins. Made with Almond flour
RETAIL
Coffee Beans
Pueo Espresso Beans (whole bean) - 10oz
Big Island Coffee Roasters - Pueo Espresso. Whole bean. A dark roast with tasting notes of dark chocolate, cedar and dried berry, nutmeg; heavy bodied. Milled in small batches and recently roasted. Whole bean
'Io Espresso Beans (whole bean) - 10oz
Big Island Coffee Roasters - 'Io Espresso. Whole bean. Medium roast with tasting notes of milk chocolate, medium bodied, balanced and sweet. Milled in small batches and recently roasted.
Palila Breakfast Blend (ground) - 10oz
Big Island Coffee Roasters - Palila Breakfast Blend. Ground for drip coffee. A medium dark roast with tasting notes of hazelnut, dark chocolate, molasses; spicy sweet finish, medium-full bodied.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Quick eats and yummy espresso drinks. Fresh salads, hot sandwiches, baked goods, acai bowls and more...we have something for everyone.
1130 Nimitz Highway, Unit C110, Honolulu, HI 96817