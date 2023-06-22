  • Home
Hideaway Cafe 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110

1130 Nimitz Highway

Unit C110

Honolulu, HI 96817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast. Each size includes 2 shots and whole milk. Alternative milks and flavors available for an additional charge.

Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$14.75

Toasted sourdough, pastrami and melted provolone. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

DRINKS

Coffee & Espresso

House Coffee

House Coffee

$3.00+

Our house drip coffee. Medium roast. Ohia blend from Big Island Coffee Roasters.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Our house made cold brew. Your choice of Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso blend, a medium roast or Pueo Espresso, a dark roast.

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso with water. Big Island Coffee Roaster 'Io Espresso, medium roast. Served hot or iced. 12oz has 2 shots, 16oz has 4 shots.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast. Each size includes 2 shots and whole milk. Alternative milks and flavors available for an additional charge.

Espresso

$3.50+

Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, Medium roast. 12oz is 2 shots, 16oz is 4 shots. Additions for an additional charge.

Specialty Drinks

Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Honey Rose Latte

$6.00+

Honey, rose syrup and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$6.00+

Honey, cinnamon and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Lavender syrup and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$6.25+

Caramel sauce and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. Topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$6.25+

Hazelnut, chocolate sauce and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. Topped with whipped cream and Nutella drizzle. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.25+

Chocolate sauce and Big Island Coffee Roasters 'Io Espresso Blend, medium roast espresso. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. All lattes are made with whole milk and include 2 shots. Alternative milks and other additions available for an additional charge.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic matcha, simple syrup and whole milk. Served hot or over ice. Alternative milks and other additions available.

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00+

Our house made spice mix (turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg), honey and coconut milk. Best served hot but can also be made over ice. Alternative milks and additions available.

Teas & Lemonades

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Your choice of tea: Green tea, Earl grey, Vanilla chia, Chamomile, Lemon ginger.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Choose from Black, Jasmine Green or Hibiscus tea. All unsweetened. Add a flavor shot or simple syrup for $1.00.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+Out of stock

Lemonade, slightly sweetened. Unflavored. Add a flavor shot for $1.00

Arnold palmers

Arnold palmers

$3.50+

Your choice of black, jasmine green, hibiscus or butterfly pea tea topped with lemonade. Unsweetened. Add a flavor shot for $1.00

Hibiskiss

Hibiskiss

$4.00+

Hibiscus tea, mango juice, simple syrup and a little sparkle. Served iced.

Lavender Haze

Lavender Haze

$4.00+

Butterfly tea, lemonade, lavender and a little sparkle. Served iced.

From the Fridge

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Red Bull - Regular

Red Bull - Regular

$3.00
Red Bull - Tropical

Red Bull - Tropical

$3.00

Small Water

$2.00
Large Water

Large Water

$6.00

Specials

Lilikoi Italian Soda - 16oz only

Lilikoi Italian Soda - 16oz only

$4.50

Crisp & refreshing! Lilikoi & honey puree with mango, sparkling water & a splash of half and half. Available in 16oz only

QUICK EATS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Our house made giant chocolate chip cookie. Try it warmed up!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Last call chocolate chip cookie (50% off)

$1.87Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon Swirl - 2pk

Cinnamon Swirl - 2pk

$3.75

Cinnamon Swirl with cream cheese drizzle - 2pk

Bagel

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Plain bagel. Add on cream cheese or our house made cinnamon sugar spread for $1.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon raisin bagel. Add on cream cheese or our house made cinnamon sugar spread for $1.50

Everything Seasoning Bagel

Everything Seasoning Bagel

$2.00

Everything seasoning bagel. Add on cream cheese or our house made cinnamon sugar spread for $1.50

Scone

Choose from the following flavors: Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon or Raspberry White Chocolate Chunk. Best when warmed up!
Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.50

Blueberry scone. Try it warmed up!

Cinnamon Apple

Cinnamon Apple

$3.50

Cinnamon apple scone. Try it warmed up!

Raspberry White Chocolate Chunk

Raspberry White Chocolate Chunk

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry white chocolate chunk scone. Try it warmed up!

Last Call - Blueberry (50% off)

$1.75Out of stock

Last Call - White chocolate Raspberry (50% off)

$1.75Out of stock

Last Call - Apple Cinnamon (50% off)

$1.75Out of stock

Waffle

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$7.25

Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream with syrup and butter on the side. Try it with Nutella & fresh strawberries!

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.75

Acai sorbet topped with granola (with nuts), banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut cream, honey & coconut flakes. Can add Nutella for $1.00. Please unclick any toppings you wish for us to exclude.

Chia Seed Puddings

Chia Seed Pudding - Mango

$7.99Out of stock

Chia Seed Pudding - Matcha

$7.99Out of stock

Chia Seed Pudding - Mocha

$7.99Out of stock

Organic chia seeds, Silk original coconut milk, Vanilla extract, Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, 100% Columbian Coffee, Organic 100% Cacao. Garnish- Chocolate chips

Chia Seed Pudding - Red, White & Blue

$7.99

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats - Strawberry shortcake

Overnight Oats - Strawberry shortcake

$7.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Chia Seeds,  Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Cinnamon, pitaya powder, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Extract, . Garnish- strawberries

Overnight Oats - Chocolate Peanut Butter

Overnight Oats - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, sugar-free maple syrup, Chia Seeds,  Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, PB2 Powder,  Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Cocoa Powder, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips.

Overnight Oats - Ube Coconut

Overnight Oats - Ube Coconut

$7.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Ube extract, Chia Seeds,  Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol,  Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut extract, Coconut shavings

Overnight Oats - Tiramisu

Overnight Oats - Tiramisu

$7.99

Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Chia Seeds,  Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Columbian coffee,  Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Powder, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Overnight Oats - Cinnamon Roll

Overnight Oats - Cinnamon Roll

$7.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Oats, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Chia Seeds,  Monk fruit sweetener with Erythritol, Cinnamon, Gluten free Sugar Free Maple Syrup, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Extract, Cream Cheese. Garnish- Sliced Almonds

Yogurt Parfait

Berry Yogurt Parfait

Berry Yogurt Parfait

$7.99

Vanilla non-fat yogurt, granola (with nuts), strawberries, blueberries, honey

Chips

Maui Onion - Original

Maui Onion - Original

$2.00
Maui Onion - BBQ

Maui Onion - BBQ

$2.00
Maui Onion - Sweet Onion

Maui Onion - Sweet Onion

$2.00
Maui Onion - Jalapeno

Maui Onion - Jalapeno

$2.00

Fruit cup

Strawberries & Blueberries

Just strawberries

Just blueberries

SALADS & COLD SANDWICHES

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder Sandwich

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$8.75

A hoagie roll filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, red onion & banana peppers. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.75Out of stock

Thick white bread with house made tuna salad (white albacore tuna, egg, red onion, banana peppers, black pepper & garlic salt), lettuce. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.75

Thick white bread with passion fruit & honey puree, guava jelly & smooth peanut butter.

Salads

Strawberry Feta Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$12.75

Baby spinach topped with fresh strawberries, roasted pecans & feta cheese. Served with a side of tangy sesame dressing.

Bacon & Blue Salad

Bacon & Blue Salad

$12.75

Romaine lettuce topped with candied walnuts, sweet & spicy bacon, blue cheese crumbles & diced tomatoes. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing.

Side Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce topped with sliced cucumber & diced tomatoes.

Side a la cart blue cheese dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart ranch dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart tangy sesame dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart sesame dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart lilikoi dressing

$1.50

BREAKFAST ANY TIME

Breakfast

Pick Two Plate

Pick Two Plate

$9.75

2 eggs your way, 2 choice meats with rice or toast. Sub for a bagel for $0.50. Add cream cheese or spread for $1.50.

Breakfast Sandwhich

Breakfast Sandwhich

$8.75

Your choice of breakfast meat, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on your choice of bread or bagel. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50.

HOT FROM THE GRIDDLE

Gourmet Hot Dogs

Classic Gourmet Hot Dog

Classic Gourmet Hot Dog

$6.75

All beef hot dog butterflied & grilled. Topped with ketchup, mustard & relish. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

Backyard BBQ Dog

Backyard BBQ Dog

$9.75

All beef hot dog butterflied & grilled. Topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, sweet & spicy bacon and BBQ sauce. Banana peppers on the side. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

Hot Sandwiches

Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$14.75

Toasted sourdough, pastrami and melted provolone. Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.75

Toasted sourdough bread with thinly sliced chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and pesto sauce (has pine nuts & cheese). Served hot. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

BLT

BLT

$8.75

Thick white bread with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon & tangy sauce (mayo based, not spicy). Ketchup, mustard or mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50

Breakfast Sandwhich

Breakfast Sandwhich

$8.75

Your choice of breakfast meat, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on your choice of bread or bagel. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50.

Pressed Ham & Cheese Croissant

Pressed Ham & Cheese Croissant

$11.75

Flaky croissant topped with ham, Havarti cheese and our house made garlic parmesan sauce then pressed to perfection. Served with a side of sweet & spicy pickles.

SIDES

Side Fries

Side Regular Fries

$4.75

Hot & crispy crinkle cut fries topped with salt.

Side Truffle Parm Fries

Side Truffle Parm Fries

$7.00

Hot & crispy crinkle cut fries topped with truffle, butter, garlic, salt & parmesan cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce topped with sliced cucumber & diced tomatoes.

Side a la cart blue cheese dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart ranch dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart lilikoi dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart tangy sesame dressing

$1.50

Side a la cart sesame dressing

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

Side Shrimp Fried Rice

$4.75

Side Fried Rice

Out of stock

SPECIALS

Daily Specials

Beef Stew with white rice

$16.99Out of stock

Steak & Egg Burrito

$13.75Out of stock

Giant flour tortilla filled with carne asada steak, eggs, cheese & French fries. Served with a side of sour cream salsa.

Chicken quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

$12.99
Shrimp quesadilla

Shrimp quesadilla

$14.99Out of stock

MALAMA MEALS

Malama Meal Plates

Chicken Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Asado chicken with fresh bell peppers, white rice and our house made salsa

Turkey Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey "eggroll in a bowl" with rice, Wontons and sweet chili sauce

Steak Plate

Steak Plate

$15.99Out of stock

Pepper steak stir fry with brown rice

Salmon Plate

$15.99

Soy miso salmon with rice and roasted broc and carrots

Shrimp Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Asado shrimp with fresh bell peppers, white rice and our house made salsa

Breakfast Bar Plate

Breakfast Bar Plate

$9.99Out of stock
Chocolate chip muffins

Chocolate chip muffins

$4.00Out of stock

3 gluten free chocolate chip muffins. Made with Almond flour

Blueberry muffins

Blueberry muffins

$4.00Out of stock

3 gluten free blueberry muffins. Made with Almond flour

RETAIL

Coffee Beans

Pueo Espresso Beans (whole bean) - 10oz

Pueo Espresso Beans (whole bean) - 10oz

$14.75

Big Island Coffee Roasters - Pueo Espresso. Whole bean. A dark roast with tasting notes of dark chocolate, cedar and dried berry, nutmeg; heavy bodied. Milled in small batches and recently roasted. Whole bean

'Io Espresso Beans (whole bean) - 10oz

'Io Espresso Beans (whole bean) - 10oz

$14.75

Big Island Coffee Roasters - 'Io Espresso. Whole bean. Medium roast with tasting notes of milk chocolate, medium bodied, balanced and sweet. Milled in small batches and recently roasted.

Palila Breakfast Blend (ground) - 10oz

Palila Breakfast Blend (ground) - 10oz

$14.75

Big Island Coffee Roasters - Palila Breakfast Blend. Ground for drip coffee. A medium dark roast with tasting notes of hazelnut, dark chocolate, molasses; spicy sweet finish, medium-full bodied.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Quick eats and yummy espresso drinks. Fresh salads, hot sandwiches, baked goods, acai bowls and more...we have something for everyone.

Website

Location

1130 Nimitz Highway, Unit C110, Honolulu, HI 96817

Directions

