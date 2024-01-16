Hideaway House
231 AZ-179
Sedona, AZ 86336
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Avacado Roasted Tomato Crustini
Avacado, roasted tomato, EVOO & balsalmic$8.00
- Baked Meatballs
Four 1/4 LB. hand-rolled meatballs(1 pound) BAked in Marinara and melted mozzarella.$16.00
- Garlic Cheese Flatbread
Baked to order w/ mozzarella and homemade marinara$11.00
- Hideaway House Wings
Choice of buffalo, BBQ, garlic Parm. Ranch or Blue cheese . 10 per order naked!$16.00
- Home-Made Bread
Baked to perfection w balsamic and infused EVOO.$11.00
- New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels
Choice of Fra Diavolo a spicey Calabrian red sauce or garlic white wine$22.00
- Pear and Honey Crustini
Ricotta, honey, pears,pecans garnished with basil$8.00
- Roasted Vegetables and Polenta
Chilled seasonal vegetables, tomatos, onions, ricotta, goat cheese on polenta with green goddess dressing .$17.00
- Wine Lovers Board
Sliced italian meats, cheeses, roasted vegetables, marinated mushrooms, olives, fruit, bread & nuts$20.00
Sandwiches
- 1/2 LB Double cheese bacon burger
Sharp cheddar,provolone,applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion, on a brioche bun.$17.00
- Baked Meatball Parm
Homemade meatballs on freshley baked bread, marinara and melted mozzarella.$17.00
- Gluten Free Chicken Club Wrap
Roasted chicken, applewood bacon, provolone, tomato,and romaine, aioli and red wine vinegartte$17.00
- Hot Italian Beef
Shaved, tender Roast beef, dipped in house-made au-jus. topped with girardiniera and melted provolone.$17.00
- Italian Grinder
Salami,capicola, ham, provalone, pepperoncini & roasted reds, tomatos, lettuce, red vine vinagarette, an d onion$17.00
- Kickin' Chicken
Tender Fried chicken, chipoltle slaw provolone, tomato, lettuce, & crispy onions on a brioche bun$17.00
Salads
- Caprese Primitive
Fresh Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, EVOO, balsalmic,arugula, basil, with Home-made bread$16.00
- Filet Mignon Kabob Salad
Mixed greens,mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled onion, blue cheese crumble,w house dressing$17.00
- Greek salad
Chopped Romanie, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber,pickled red onion, red wine vinaigrette$16.00
- Hideaway antipasto
mixed greens, sliced italian meats, olives, mushrooms, cherrry tomatoes, beans and cheses$17.00
- Large Caesar
Chopped romanie , house-made crutons w/a parm crisp$14.00
- Large Fall Harvest Salad
Baby greens,pears, apples, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, onion, pecans tossed in a home made berry balsamic.$18.00
- Large House
mixed greens w/ tomatoes, beans, cucumbers,parm and choice of dressing.$14.00
- Small Caesar
Chopped Romanie, house-made crutons w/a parm crisp$9.00
- Small Fall Harvest Salad
Baby greens,pears, apples, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, onion, pecans tossed in a home made berry balsamic.$12.00
- Small House
mixed greens w/ tomatoes, beans, cucumbers,parm and choice of dressing.$9.00
Soup Menu
Soup
- Calabrian Sausage Soup
Italian sausage, calabrese peppers, pasta, vegetables, chicken stock and crispy onions$9.00
- Caramelized onion soup
Classic french onion soup, w provolone and crispy onions$9.00
- Chef's Homemade Minestrone
Fresh vegetabless, pasta, beans,raosted crushed tomatos$9.00
- Gnocchi & Vegtable Soup
Roasted chicken stock, fresh vegetables, gnocchi, beans, and crushed tomatos$9.00
Entrees
Entree
- Brick Chicken
Slow roasted chicken, finished on the grill, rasted potatoes, sauteed vegetables, white wine lemon-butter sauce w crispy onions.$26.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and fried chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzarella, sauteed vegetables with pasta$27.00
- Filet Mignon Skewers
Two filet skewers cooked to medium over garlic mashed potatos w sauteed vegetables and home made Aujus.$29.00
- Grilled Fresh Salmon
8oz salmon filet w grilled asparagus,polenta & seasonal vegetables ,white wine lemon-butter sauce$28.00
- New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels w Pasta
Fra Diavolo, a spicy calabrian red pepper marinara or Garlic white wine sauce with pasta$28.00
- Shrimp & Gnocchi
Tomato Basil sauce,sauteed shrimp,and gnocchi . gluten free available $2 more$28.00
Pasta Menu
Pasta
- Alfredo with chicken and broccoli
Creamy house-made alfredo sauce, broccoli, chicken with pasta.$26.00
- Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast,grape tomatoes,house-made cream pesto sauce with pasta.$26.00
- Lasagna Rollatini Di Vegetali
Stuffed w eggplant,spinach,squash,ricotta, mozzarella,layered in house marinara.$20.00
- Meat Lasagna
Seasoned grund beef with ricotta,mozzarella, layered in our house marinara.$20.00
- New Zealand green Lipped Mussels w pasta
Fra Diavolo, a spicy calabrian red pepper marinara or Garlic white wine sauce with pasta$28.00
- Pasta Alfredo$21.00
- Pasta Marinara$17.00
- Pasta Pesto$21.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Slow-cooked ,marinara, 1/2 LB homemade meatballs w pasta.$20.00
Pizza Menu
10" Pizza Specialty
14' Specialty Pizza
Gluten Free
SIDE
SIDES
- Mini Grilled Chesse$5.00
- Salmon Filet$12.00
- SD Avocado$3.00
- SD Bacon$3.00
- SD Bread$1.50
- SD Chicken$5.00
- SD Chicken Tender 1pc$2.50
- Sd Dolma 1 Piece$1.25
- Sd Dolma 4 Piece$5.00
- SD Dressing$0.50
- SD Filet Skewer (1)$12.00
- SD Fries$4.00
- SD Fruit$3.00
- Sd Giardiniera$1.00
- SD Lettuce$1.00
- Sd Meatball with Sauce$3.00
- SD Onions$1.00
- SD Pasta$5.00
- SD Pickle$1.00
- SD Polenta$5.00
- SD Roasted Potato$5.00
- SD Sausage Link$5.00
- SD Shrimp Skewer 5pc$7.00
- SD Tomato$1.00
- SD Veggie$5.00
- Side Sauce
HAPPY HOUR
Drafts
Red by the Glass
- GLS Alberto Conti Montepulciano De Abruzzo$9.00
- GLS Astica Malbec$8.00
- GLS Bread and Butter Pinot Noir$9.00
- GLS Conundrum Red Blend$10.00
- GLS Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- GLS Franco Serra Barbera d'Asti$9.00
- GLS House Cabernet$7.00
- GLS Lapis Luna Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- GLS Lolita Red Blend$8.00
- GLS Pizzolato Merlot$11.00
White by the Glass
Food
- Baked meatballs
Four 1/4 LB. hand-rolled meatballs(1 pound) BAked in Marinara and melted mozzarella.$13.00
- Garlic Cheese Flatbread
Baked to order w/ mozzarella and homemade marinara$8.00
- Hideaway House Wings
Choice of buffalo, BBQ, garlic Parm. Ranch or Blue cheese . 10 per order naked!$13.00
- New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels
Choice of Fra Diavolo a spicey Calabrian red sauce or garlic white wine$19.00
- Roasted Vegetables and Polenta
Chilled seasonal vegetables, tomatos, onions, ricotta, goat cheese on polenta with green goddess dressing .$14.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
I Followed my heart and it led me to Hideway House. -unknown
231 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336