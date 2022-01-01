Pizza
Italian
Burgers
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Great Pizza, Awesome Burgers!
Location
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29412
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Charleston
No Reviews
145 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant