Pizza
Italian
Burgers

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A

Charleston, SC 29412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Single Burger
XL Pizza

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Served with a side of Marinara.

Pickle Chips

$7.99

Breaded Dill pickle chips served with our Garlic Ranch.

Onion Rings

$6.69

Beer battered and served with our house made special sauce.

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Our hand cut fries loaded with cheddar and bacon. Topped with our garlic aioli.

6 Chicken Wings

$7.39

Choose Plain, Lemon-pepper, Buffalo (mild or hot), Honey Sriracha, Maple Mustard, Apple BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki* or Sweet Chili Lime. Served with celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. We cannot split sauces for 6 wings. Choose only one sauce.

12 Chicken Wings

$13.99

Choose Plain, Lemon-pepper, Buffalo (mild or hot), Honey Sriracha, Maple Mustard, Apple BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki* or Sweet Chili Lime. Served with celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

24 Chicken Wings

$25.99

Choose Plain, Lemon-pepper, Buffalo (mild or hot), Honey Sriracha, Maple Mustard, Apple BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki* or Sweet Chili Lime. Served with celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Meatball Sliders

$9.99

House made Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara and Basil Pesto. Three per order.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Creamy, spicy buffalo chicken goodness. Served with flat bread.

Bread Sticks

$5.75

Our delicious bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and served with a side marinara.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$7.25

Our bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella, served a with a side of marinara.

Garlic Bread Side (Roll)

$3.00

Garlic bread seasoned and toasted to a golden brown.

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.25

Chicken Tenders (10)

$13.75

Chicken Tenders (15)

$19.50

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$8.99

A blend of fresh sauteed spinach, artichokes, garlic, spices and three cheeses. Served warm with flatbread.

6 Boneless Wings

$5.99

12 Boneless Wings

$11.99

24 Boneless Wings

$22.99

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheddar. Served with a side of garlic ranch.

Salads

Fresh Greens Salad

$7.99

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Toasted Almonds, Choice of Dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.89

Spiced Pecans, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Grape Tomato, Pickled Onion, Chopped Bacon, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb Wedge

$8.99Out of stock

Iceberg Lettuce wedge, Chopped Bacon, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Chopped Bacon, Turkey Breast, Maple Mustard Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.69

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Pecorino Romano

Chopped Caprese

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Toasted Almonds and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Fresh Greens

$4.89

A smaller version of our Fresh Greens salad.

Side Greek

$5.99

A smaller version of our famous Greek salad.

Side Caesar

$4.89

A lil' caesar salad

Pasta

Choose Spaghetti or Fettuccine. Choose your sauce: Marinara, Alfredo, Bolognese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Basil Pesto

Lasagna

$7.99

Layered with Italian Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella and Marinara. Add some "stuff"

Sandwiches

Holy City Club

$10.50

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread

MBLT

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Balsamic Mayo on Honey Wheat

The McNally

$8.95

Shaved Steak, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Onion, Tomato, Special Sauce on a Kaiser Roll

Hot Hammy

$8.00

Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion and Maple Mustard on Sourdough

Which Came First

$10.50

Hand breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Mayonnaise on a Kaiser Roll

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.50

Breaded Chicken topped with Marinara and melted Provolone

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.50

Our Housemade Meatballs topped with Marinara and melted Provolone

Italian

$10.50

Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Aioli, House Vinaigrette and Oregano. Served Toasted.

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onion and American Cheese

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Shaved Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onion and American Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$8.00

Shaved Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese

Burgers

Single Burger

$6.50

Choose a single, double or triple patty. Add the toppings and sauces you want!

Double Burger

$8.50

Triple Burger

$9.50

BEYOND Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Plant based burger. Soy, gluten and GMO free. Top it your way!

Drunk Mushroom

$9.99

Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss and Bourbon BBQ

Pickled Patty

$9.99

Pickled Onions, Pickles, Cheddar, Bacon and Garlic Ranch

Strange Brew

$9.99

Bacon, Melted Swiss, Maple Mustard and a Fried Egg (over medium)

Prudhomme

$9.99

Blackened Patties, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Carmelized Onion and Aioli

Izzy Mandelbaum

$9.99

Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Jalapenos and Bacon. A house favorite!!

Jackie Treehorn

$9.99

Teriyaki* Glazed Patties, Peanut Butter, Bacon and Honey Sriracha

Terminator 2 patty

$9.99

Two Ranch seasoned Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Special Sauce

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Choose your chicken style: grilled, breaded or blackened. Add the toppings and sauces you'd like!

The Terminator

$11.99

Three Ranch seasoned Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Special Sauce

Pizza

Cheese Slice

$2.00

Add your favorite toppings!

Small Pizza

$6.00

10" pie. 4 slices.

Medium Pizza

$11.49

14" pie. 8 slices.

Large Pizza

$12.49

16" pie. 8 slices.

XL Pizza

$16.99

20" pie. 8 slices.

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.59

Only available in 10". 4 slices.

Supreme

$11.99+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper and Black Olives

Meat

$11.99+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Chopped Ham and Bacon

Veggie

$11.99+

Portabella, Spinach, Onion, Tomato and Artichokes

The Macchio

$11.99+

Italian Sausage, Portabella, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone and Sundried Tomato Pesto

Spicy Meatball

$11.99+

Housemade Meatballs, Crushed Red Pepper, Bacon and Roasted Garlic Oil

Pesto Chicken

$11.99+

Basil Pesto Base, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Garlic, Red Onion and Shaved Pecorino Romano

The Corleone

$11.99+

Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola Ham, Banana Pepper, Provolone and Basil Pesto

Quattro

$11.99+

Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Provolone and Feta

The Stamos

$11.99+

Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta and Greek Spice Blend

Margherita

$11.99+

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Roma Tomato and Fresh Basil

Taco

$11.99+

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ground Beef, Taco Seasoning, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream, Crushed Nacho Doritos

Calzone

$6.99

Stuffed with our herbed ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara. Add in some toppings!

Stromboli

$9.99

Stuffed with pepperoni, capicola ham, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Dough Pocket

$6.99

Stuffed with mozzarella and pizza sauce. You fill in the rest with toppings if you'd like! Served with a side of marinara.

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

We hand cut our fries every day!

Kettle Chips

$1.19

Meatballs (2)

$2.59

Meatball (1)

$1.30

Dough Ball

$2.00

Side Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Bread Side

$2.99

Flatbread Side

$1.00

Extra flatbread for your dip!

4 oz. Dressing

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

2 Meatballs & Marinara

$3.35

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Pint of Ranch

$5.50

Pint of Marinara

$4.00

Quart of Marinara

$8.00

Side Sauteed Veg

$3.99

Desserts

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$5.75

Zeppolies

$3.75+
Mississippi Mud Pie

$5.75Out of stock

Cookie

$1.00
Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.75

Super decadent and delicious!! 3 layers, chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate decadence covered in chocolate ganache. Grab a glass of milk!

Kid's Menu (12&Under)

Please only order Kid's Menu items for those friends who are 12 and Under. Thank you!

Kid Slice

$3.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$4.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Aha Can Berry

$1.85Out of stock

Aha Citrus Tea

$1.85Out of stock

Barq's 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85

Bottled Water

$1.85

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85

Diet Coke 20oz. Bottle

$1.85

Gold Peak Tea 20 oz. Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Grape Fanta 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Horizon Chocolate Milk Box

$2.50Out of stock

Horizon Plain Milk Box

$2.50Out of stock

Kiwi Strawberry Minute Maid

$1.85Out of stock

Mellow Yellow 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Oconee Valley Water

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Fanta 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Pibb 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Powerade Fruit Punch 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85

Powerade Zero Grape 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Powerade Zero Mixed Berry 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

RED BULL

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85

Strawberry Fanta 20 oz. Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

4 Pack of 20 oz. Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$9.50Out of stock

4 Pack of 20 oz. Bottles (excludes Gold Peak Tea)

$7.50

T Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Pizza, Awesome Burgers!

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29412

