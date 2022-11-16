- Home
- Oklahoma City
- Pizza
- Hideaway Pizza - Moore
Hideaway Pizza Moore
137 Reviews
$$
835 SW 19th St
Moore, OK 73160
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
50/50
A bowl of our World-Famous Fried Mushrooms and 5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Baked Cheesy Shrooms
Filled with a spicy cream cheese and vegetable stuffing, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown.
Fried Mozzarella
8 crispy on the outside, warm and melted on the inside mozzarella cheese sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded and fried spicy dill pickle slices, served hot with a side of our special dipping sauce.
Fried Ravioli
8 breaded cheese raviolis, fried and then sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake, served with our Hideaway Marinara.
Garlic Bread
4 slices of garlic bread baked and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce
Garlic Knots
6 giant Garlic Knots baked until toasty warm, sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with a side of our marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots W/Cheese
Junior Fried Mushrooms
A smaller version of our world famous Fried Mushrooms! Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside
Meatball Starter
8 Meatballs served over a bed of our marinara and sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Traditional Wings
Put ’Em Up Against Anyone’s! Choose between Buffalo, BBQ, NEW Mango Habanero, or NEW Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Salads
Just-A-Beginner
The perfect addition to your favorite pizza. Fresh mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and black olives.
In-Betweener
Bigger and better than Just-A-Beginner, with cheddar cheese and diced ham.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan and crushed croutons, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, banana peppers, pepperoncinis and topped with Roma tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side.
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Fried Chicken
South West Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, red onion, red bell pepper, and tortilla strips.
Junior Bulk Salad
Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Junior Bulk serves 8-10 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 3 Dressings included with Junior Bulk.
Bulk Salad
Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Regular Bulk serves 16-20 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 4 Dressings included with Large Bulk.
On the Bench Salads
Adult
Brisk
A Brisk Tea in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Lemonade
Lemonade served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Mug Root Beer
Mug Root Beer served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Pepsi
Pepsi served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Sweet Tea
Our Sweet Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Iced Tea
Our Unsweetened Iced Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
2-Liter
Gallon To-Go
Specialty Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
Around the World
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh mushrooms
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Chicken Florentine
Pesto sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella and feta cheese, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms and roasted garlic.
Cimarron
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, meatballs, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and jalapeños, all topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Da Bomb
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Genoa salami, pineapple, our Parmesan-herb shake, cooked then topped with fresh basil and a balsamic glaze.