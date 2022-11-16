Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Hideaway Pizza Moore

137 Reviews

$$

835 SW 19th St

Moore, OK 73160

Starters

50/50

$10.99

A bowl of our World-Famous Fried Mushrooms and 5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Baked Cheesy Shrooms

$8.99

Filled with a spicy cream cheese and vegetable stuffing, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

8 crispy on the outside, warm and melted on the inside mozzarella cheese sticks

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Lightly breaded and fried spicy dill pickle slices, served hot with a side of our special dipping sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

8 breaded cheese raviolis, fried and then sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake, served with our Hideaway Marinara.

Garlic Bread

$3.99

4 slices of garlic bread baked and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.99

4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce

Garlic Knots

$8.99

6 giant Garlic Knots baked until toasty warm, sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with a side of our marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots W/Cheese

$9.99
Junior Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

A smaller version of our world famous Fried Mushrooms! Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside

Meatball Starter

$9.99

8 Meatballs served over a bed of our marinara and sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Traditional Wings

$9.99+

Put ’Em Up Against Anyone’s! Choose between Buffalo, BBQ, NEW Mango Habanero, or NEW Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Salads

Just-A-Beginner

$3.99

The perfect addition to your favorite pizza. Fresh mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and black olives.

In-Betweener

$7.99

Bigger and better than Just-A-Beginner, with cheddar cheese and diced ham.

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan and crushed croutons, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, banana peppers, pepperoncinis and topped with Roma tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side.

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$6.99

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Fried Chicken

South West Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, red onion, red bell pepper, and tortilla strips.

Junior Bulk Salad

$24.00

Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Junior Bulk serves 8-10 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 3 Dressings included with Junior Bulk.

Bulk Salad

$40.00

Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Regular Bulk serves 16-20 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 4 Dressings included with Large Bulk.

On the Bench Salads

Club Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Smoked Turkey.

Adult

Brisk

$2.49

A Brisk Tea

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mountain Dew

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

Lemonade

$2.49

Lemonade

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sierra Mist

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

Pepsi

$2.49

Pepsi

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Our Sweet Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Iced Tea

$2.49

Our Unsweetened Iced Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

2-Liter

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49Out of stock

Gallon To-Go

A gallon to-go bag of your favorite none-carbonated beverage.

Gallon Brisk Iced Tea

$6.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Iced Tea

$6.99

Specialty Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99+
Around the World

Around the World

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh mushrooms

Big Country

Big Country

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$14.99+

Pesto sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella and feta cheese, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms and roasted garlic.

Cimarron

Cimarron

$15.99+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, meatballs, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and jalapeños, all topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Da Bomb

Da Bomb

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Genoa salami, pineapple, our Parmesan-herb shake, cooked then topped with fresh basil and a balsamic glaze.