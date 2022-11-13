Hideaway Pizza Norman
1,020 Reviews
$$
577 Buchanan Ave
Norman, OK 73069
Starters
50/50
A bowl of our World-Famous Fried Mushrooms and 5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Baked Cheesy Shrooms
Filled with a spicy cream cheese and vegetable stuffing, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown.
Fried Mozzarella
8 crispy on the outside, warm and melted on the inside mozzarella cheese sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded and fried spicy dill pickle slices, served hot with a side of our special dipping sauce.
Fried Ravioli
8 breaded cheese raviolis, fried and then sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake, served with our Hideaway Marinara.
Garlic Bread
4 slices of garlic bread baked and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce
Garlic Knots
6 giant Garlic Knots baked until toasty warm, sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with a side of our marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots W/Cheese
Junior Fried Mushrooms
A smaller version of our world famous Fried Mushrooms! Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside
Meatball Starter
8 Meatballs served over a bed of our marinara and sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Traditional Wings
Put ’Em Up Against Anyone’s! Choose between Buffalo, BBQ, NEW Mango Habanero, or NEW Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Salads
Just-A-Beginner
The perfect addition to your favorite pizza. Fresh mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and black olives.
In-Betweener
Bigger and better than Just-A-Beginner, with cheddar cheese and diced ham.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan and crushed croutons, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, banana peppers, pepperoncinis and topped with Roma tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side.
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Fried Chicken
South West Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, red onion, red bell pepper, and tortilla strips.
Junior Bulk Salad
Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Junior Bulk serves 8-10 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 3 Dressings included with Junior Bulk.
Bulk Salad
Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Regular Bulk serves 16-20 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 4 Dressings included with Large Bulk.
On the Bench Salads
Adult
Brisk
A Brisk Tea in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Lemonade
Lemonade served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Mug Root Beer
Mug Root Beer served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Pepsi
Pepsi served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Sweet Tea
Our Sweet Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Iced Tea
Our Unsweetened Iced Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
2-Liter
Gallon To-Go
Specialty Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
Around the World
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh mushrooms
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Chicken Florentine
Pesto sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella and feta cheese, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms and roasted garlic.
Cimarron
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, meatballs, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and jalapeños, all topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Da Bomb
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Genoa salami, pineapple, our Parmesan-herb shake, cooked then topped with fresh basil and a balsamic glaze.
Hurricane
Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, green bell peppers, pineapple and jalapeños. Try it with BBQ sauce!
Margherita
Olive oil and garlic glaze, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes and our Parmesan-herb shake, cooked then topped with fresh basil.
Maui Magic
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple and mandarin oranges
Paradise Pie
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and Roma tomatoes
Pepperonipalooza
Red sauce, mozzarella, our traditional pepperoni, cup 'n' curl pepperoni, and deli pepperoni, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake
Pizza of the Gods
Olive oil and garlic glaze, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
Pollinator
Sweet + Savory = THE POLLINATOR! Starts with olive oil & garlic glaze, then the pie is topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy capicola, salami, banana peppers, & Parmesan-herb shake. And right before it hits your table - we add a honey drizzle. You won't beelieve how good it is!
Sicilian
Olive oil and garlic glaze, sausage, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pepperoni, Genoa salami, provolone, topped with red sauce and our Parmesan-herb shake.
The Boz
Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, pepperoni, smoked bacon, sausage, red bell peppers and jalapeños.
The Capone
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Genoa salami, smoked bacon, red onions, black olives, roasted garlic and our Parmesan-herb shake.
The Xtreme
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, sausage, Genoa salami, fresh mushrooms, black & green olives, green bell peppers, red onions and jalapeños, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Veggie Combo
Red sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives and fresh mushrooms.
Nola
NEW! Creamy Cajun alfredo, mozzarella, grilled chicken, Polish sausage, green bell peppers, & Roma tomatoes.
Do It Yourself
Small Hand Tossed Dough Ball
Our Small Hand Tossed dough ball. Proofed and ready for you to make your own creation at home.
Medium Hand Tossed Dough Ball
Our Medium Hand Tossed dough ball. Proofed and ready for you to make your own creation at home.
Large Hand Tossed Dough Ball
Our Large Hand Tossed dough ball. Proofed and ready for you to make your own creation at home.
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken Breast cooked with smoked bacon and melted mozzarella, topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices, and Hideaway Ranch dressing served on a fresh, warm Hawaiian Bun. Tired of Ranch? Try Honey Mustard!
Dagwood
Layers of ham, roast beef, smoked turkey and a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese with creamy Italian dressing, shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.
Italian
Stacked high with slices of ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices and creamy Italian dressing.
Meatball Hero
This sandwich boasts four Italian meatballs cut in half smothered with Hideaway marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Stacked Ham 'N Cheese
Stacks of layered ham with a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices and creamy Italian dressing.
Southern Fried Chicken
NEW! Crispy fried chicken, mild spicy sauce, lettuce, & tomato on a brioche bun.
Turkey Bacon Club
Piled high with smoked turkey and a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices and creamy Italian dressing.
Pastas
Bac'n Chick'n Mac'n Cheese
You won’t find this on the kids menu! Our Mac 'N' Cheese blended with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and topped with bread crumbs and our Parmesan-herb shake.
Homemade Lasagna
Made from scratch! Lasagna noodles layered with ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and our Italian sausage marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella!
Pasta Alfredo
Penne noodles in our Alfredo sauce and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Alfredo Deluxe
Penne noodles in our Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, then topped with our Parmesan-herb shake. Plain Alfredo
Pasta Paradise
Our Paradise Pie pizza, now in a pasta! Penne noodles in Alfredo sauce with diced Roma tomatoes, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and provolone, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Creamy Pesto Chicken Florentine
NEW RECIPE! Creamy pesto, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, feta, garlic, drizzled with olive oil.
Pasta Marinara
Penne noodles covered with marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Marinara
Penne noodles covered with marinara, topped with three meatballs and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Nola
Penne noodles with creamy Cajun Alfredo, mozzarella, Polish sausage, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, & green bell peppers
Desserts
Chocolate Chunk Sweetza
Welcome to the chocolate party! Giant, melty morsels of milk, semisweet and dark chocolate. Drizzled with chocolate syrup
Salted Caramel Sweetza
A sweet and salty dance of white chocolate, pretzel bites, and toffee pieces. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar. Drizzled with caramel syrup. Contains tree nuts
Frozen Lemonade Pie Slice
Mama Murphy’s own, one-of-a-kind recipe is a light and refreshing slice of heaven on a graham cracker crust. This creamy, lemon treat is only available at Hideaway Pizza
Whole Lemonade Pie
Mama Murphy’s own, one-of-a-kind recipe is a light and refreshing slice of heaven on a graham cracker crust. This creamy, lemon treat is only available at Hideaway Pizza. 16 whole slices!
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 1:00 am
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957. 26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!
577 Buchanan Ave, Norman, OK 73069