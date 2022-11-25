Hideaway Pizza NW Expressway
5501 Northwest Expressway
Warr Acres, OK 74145
Starters
50/50
A bowl of our World-Famous Fried Mushrooms and 5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Baked Cheesy Shrooms
Fried Mozzarella
8 crispy on the outside, warm and melted on the inside mozzarella cheese sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded and fried spicy dill pickle slices, served hot with a side of our special dipping sauce.
Fried Ravioli
8 breaded cheese raviolis, fried and then sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake, served with our Hideaway Marinara.
Garlic Bread
4 slices of garlic bread baked and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce
Garlic Knots
6 giant Garlic Knots baked until toasty warm, sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with a side of our marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots W/Cheese
Junior Fried Mushrooms
A smaller version of our world famous Fried Mushrooms! Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside
Meatball Starter
8 Meatballs served over a bed of our marinara and sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake.
Traditional Wings
Put ’Em Up Against Anyone’s! Choose between Buffalo, BBQ, NEW Mango Habanero, or NEW Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Salads
Just-A-Beginner
The perfect addition to your favorite pizza. Fresh mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and black olives.
In-Betweener
Bigger and better than Just-A-Beginner, with cheddar cheese and diced ham.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan and crushed croutons, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, banana peppers, pepperoncinis and topped with Roma tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side.
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Fried Chicken
South West Salad
Fresh mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, red onion, red bell pepper, and tortilla strips.
Junior Bulk Salad
Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Junior Bulk serves 8-10 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 3 Dressings included with Junior Bulk.
Bulk Salad
Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Regular Bulk serves 16-20 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 4 Dressings included with Large Bulk.