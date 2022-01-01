- Home
Hideaway Pizza
230 South Knoblock Street
Stillwater, OK 74074
Starters
Famous Fried Mushrooms
A Stillwater Staple! Hand breaded fresh Mushrooms.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Eight Cheese Sticks served hot and fresh with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Smoked Gouda Cheese and Macaroni Bites
Breaded and Fried Smoked Gouda Cheese Macaroni.
Cheese Bread
Four piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce
Garlic Bread
Four piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce
Lunch Fried Mushrooms
Half order of our Famous Fried Mushrooms.
Lunch Mozzarella Sticks
Half order of our Mozzarella Sticks; available Monday-Friday before 4pm.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Hideaway's own recipe served with warm Toast Points.
Half Order of Cheese Bread
Two piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce; available Monday-Friday before 4pm.
Half Order of Garlic Bread
Two piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce.
Cup of Soup
Our soup of the day!
Bowl of Soup
Our soup of the day!
Basil Bruschetta
Diced Roma Tomatoes and Basil, marinated in aged Balsamic Vinegar; served on Toast Points and topped with Shaved Parmesan.
Parmesan Meatballs
Housemade with Italian Sausage, Grounded Beef, and Spices topped with Shaved Parmesan and Hideaway's Red Sauce; served with warmed Toast Points.
Baked Artichokes
Artichoke Hearts smothered in a creamy Parmesan Sauce and baked to perfection.
Sautéed Mushrooms
Made from scratch daily!
Chips Bowl
Bowl of our chips made fresh daily!
Pepperoncini Bowl
Side of Jalapeños
Pickles Bowl
Egg on Side
Side of Black Olives
Kid's Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders served with chips and a side of Ketchup.
Slice of Cheesecake
Whole Cheesecake
Ask a manager for availability
2 oz Dressing
8 oz Dressing
Gallon Dressing (ASK MGR)
2 Meatballs
Salads
Just-A-Beginner Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, and Black Olives.
In-Betweener Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, and your choice of Chopped Ham, Cheddar and Mozzarella or Turkey and Mozzarella.
T&M In-Betweener Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, and your choice of Chopped Ham, Cheddar and Mozzarella or Turkey and Mozzarella.
Big Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Chopped Ham, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing then topped with Shaved Parmesan and Croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing then topped with Shaved Parmesan and Croutons
Bacon Spinach Salad
Spinach, Peppered Bacon, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Egg, and Feta Cheese. Unless otherwise mentioned, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Chicken and Artichoke Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Grilled Chicken, and Artichokes. Unless otherwise specified, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Small Pasta Salad
Tri-Colored Pasta mixed with a simple Italian Dressing, Black Olives, Spices and Shaved Parmesan.
Large Pasta Salad
Tri-Colored Pasta mixed with a simple Italian Dressing, Black Olives, Spices and Shaved Parmesan.
Buffet Salad
Create Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
ATW (Pizza Supreme)
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mild Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
VATW (Veggie Supreme)
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
Hideaway Special
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella and a different single topping on each slice. Kitchen's choice for toppings.
Veggie Combo
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
Mediterranean
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and a sprinkle of Oregano.
Little Kahuna
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, and Feta Cheese.
Paradise Pie
Served on Alfredo topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Bacon.
Pizza of the Gods
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
BBQ Chicken
Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Chicken and Mozzarella.
BBQ Beef
Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Roast Beef and Mozzarella.
Big Country
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese.
Five Cheese
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, and Feta Cheese with a sprinkle of Oregano.
Chicken Florentine
Served on Basil Pesto topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Chicken, and Garlic.
Margherita
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic topped with Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Herb Shake.
Hideaway 2 Pizza (Item Note)
Super Special
Secret Menu Item!!
Half/Half Pizzas
Half / Half ATW (Pizza Supreme)
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mild Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
Half/Half VATW (Veggie Supreme)
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
Half/Half Hideaway Special
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella and a different single topping on each slice. Kitchen's choice for toppings.
Half/Half Veggie Combo
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
Half/Half Little Kahuna
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, and Feta Cheese.
Half/Half Mediterranean
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and a sprinkle of Oregano.
Half/Half Paradise Pie
Served on Alfredo topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Bacon.
Half/Half Pizza of the Gods
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.
Half/Half BBQ Chicken
Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Chicken and Mozzarella.
Half/Half BBQ Beef
Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Roast Beef and Mozzarella.
Half/Half Five Cheese
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, and Feta Cheese with a sprinkle of Oregano.
Half/Half Big Country
Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese.
Half/Half Chicken Florentine
Served on Basil Pesto topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Chicken, and Garlic.
Half/Half Margherita
Served on Olive Oil and Garlic topped with Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Herb Shake.
Half/Half Hideaway 2 Pizza (Item Note)
Half/Half Super Special
Secret Menu Item!!
Create Your Own Half/Half
Specialty Pizza Special
ATW Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Paradise Pie Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
VATW Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Margherita Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
BBQ Beef Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
BBQ Chicken Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Hideaway Special Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Super Special Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Pizza of the Gods Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Veggie Combo Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Big Country Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Little Kahuna Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Mediterranean Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Chicken Florentine Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Five Cheese Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
Hideaway 2 Pizza (Item Note) Lunch Special
Monday-Friday Before 4pm.
CYO Pizza Special
Salad and Soup
Sandwich and Soup
Sandwich and Salad
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Water
Kid's Drink
Flavored Beverage
Cup of Ice
Campus Corner
Bottle Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Lemonade Gallon (To Go Only)
To Go Only
Sweet Tea Gallon (To Go Only)
Unsweet Tea Gallon (To Go Only)
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Banquet Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Shiner Bock Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Iron Monk Milk Stout Can
Angry Orchard Bottle
Fat Tire Bottle
Stella Artois Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
Stonecloud Neon Sunshine Can
Iron Monk Raspberry Wheat
Wine
House White (Pinot Grigio) Glass
House Blush (White Zinfandel) Glass
House Red (Merlot) Glass
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass
Mohua Sauvignon Blanc Glass
McManis Pinot Noir Glass
Line 39 Petit Syrah Glass
The Show Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Casillero Del Diablo Malbec Glass
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
Mohua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
McManis Pinot Noir Bottle
Line 39 Petit Syrah Bottle
The Show Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Casillero Del Diablo Malbec
Whole Sandwiches
Whole Dagwood
Cured Ham, Smoked Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, and Lettuce. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.
Whole Submarine
Pepperoni, Cured Ham, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Italian Dressing. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.
Whole Meatball
House made Meatballs with Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and Spices; topped with Hideaway Red Sauce and Provolone. Served on Italian White Loaf with your choice of side.
Whole Avogobble
Turkey dressed with Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce and Augusto's Green Sauce. Served on a Dark Honey Wheat roll and your choice of side.
Whole BLT
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Whole Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Whole Turkey
Turkey, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Whole Ham and Cheddar
Ham, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Cutlet topped with Hideaway's Red Sauce and Provolone. Served on a toasted split top bun.
Half Sandwiches
Half Dagwood
Cured Ham, Smoked Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, and Lettuce. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.
Half Submarine
Pepperoni, Cured Ham, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Italian Dressing. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.
Half Meatball Sandwich
House made Meatballs with Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and Spices; topped with Hideaway Red Sauce and Provolone. Served on Italian White Loaf with your choice of side.
Half Avogobble
Turkey dressed with Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce and Augusto's Green Sauce. Served on a Dark Honey Wheat roll and your choice of side.
Half BLT
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Half Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Half Turkey
Turkey, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Half Ham and Cheddar
Ham, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.
Pasta
Create Your Own Pasta
Spaghetti Supreme
Meatballs, Mild Sausage, and Chicken topped off with Sautéed Mushrooms
Sausage Lasagna
Handmade with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese, Italian Sausage, and Hideaway Red Sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Chicken Cutlet covered in Hideaway Red Sauce and topped with Provolone and Parmesan Cheese. Served over a bed of Spaghetti.
Kid's Pasta
Child's portion of the pasta of their choice. Served with one piece of Garlic Bread.
Retail
Adult Solid Color T-Shirt S-XL
Adult Solid Color T-Shirt 2XL-4XL
Adult Tie-Dye T-Shirt S-XL
Adult Tie-Dye T-Shirt 2XL-4XL
Syrus Design's Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Isaac's Design
Syrus Design's Hat
Isaac's Design
Syrus Alien Design Shirt
Goat Soap
.10 Candy
Mints, Individual Gum
.25 Candy
Suckers
1.00 Candy
Packs of Gum
Bandana
Trident Gum 14pk
Youth Solid Tee
Youth Tie-Dye Tee
Dough 1 LB
Employee Polo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Hideaway was founded in 1957, and is one of the first pizza restaurants in the state. It was Originally called the Campus Hideaway, and was located on 3rd Street, just off the Oklahoma State University campus. When Richard and Marti had their first pizza there, he made the comment, "Pizza is going to be more popular than Hamburgers." Richard got a job as a delivery driver his freshman year at OSU, and three years later, at age 20 he and Marti bought it so they could pay for college. They changed the name to The Hideaway, and set out to prove his statement while also creating a Stillwater tradition. In 1980 they moved their restaurant to its current location, 230 S. Knoblock just across the street from OSU's first building, Old Central. They have continued to work hard to grow their business while employing OSU students to help them get through school.
