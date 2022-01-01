Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hideaway Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

230 South Knoblock Street

Stillwater, OK 74074

Order Again

Starters

Famous Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

A Stillwater Staple! Hand breaded fresh Mushrooms.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.49

Eight Cheese Sticks served hot and fresh with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Smoked Gouda Cheese and Macaroni Bites

$7.49

Breaded and Fried Smoked Gouda Cheese Macaroni.

Cheese Bread

$3.99

Four piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Four piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce

Lunch Fried Mushrooms

$4.29

Half order of our Famous Fried Mushrooms.

Lunch Mozzarella Sticks

$4.29

Half order of our Mozzarella Sticks; available Monday-Friday before 4pm.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$6.99

Hideaway's own recipe served with warm Toast Points.

Half Order of Cheese Bread

$1.75

Two piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce; available Monday-Friday before 4pm.

Half Order of Garlic Bread

$1.25

Two piece's served with Hideaway's Red Sauce.

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Our soup of the day!

Bowl of Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Our soup of the day!

Basil Bruschetta

$6.79

Diced Roma Tomatoes and Basil, marinated in aged Balsamic Vinegar; served on Toast Points and topped with Shaved Parmesan.

Parmesan Meatballs

$6.99

Housemade with Italian Sausage, Grounded Beef, and Spices topped with Shaved Parmesan and Hideaway's Red Sauce; served with warmed Toast Points.

Baked Artichokes

$6.99

Artichoke Hearts smothered in a creamy Parmesan Sauce and baked to perfection.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.99

Made from scratch daily!

Chips Bowl

$1.00

Bowl of our chips made fresh daily!

Pepperoncini Bowl

$1.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Pickles Bowl

$1.50

Egg on Side

$0.45

Side of Black Olives

$1.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$1.99

3 Chicken Tenders served with chips and a side of Ketchup.

Slice of Cheesecake

$4.99

Whole Cheesecake

$51.00

Ask a manager for availability

2 oz Dressing

$0.35

8 oz Dressing

$1.75

Gallon Dressing (ASK MGR)

$15.00

2 Meatballs

$1.75

Salads

Just-A-Beginner Salad

$2.29

Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, and Black Olives.

In-Betweener Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, and your choice of Chopped Ham, Cheddar and Mozzarella or Turkey and Mozzarella.

T&M In-Betweener Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, and your choice of Chopped Ham, Cheddar and Mozzarella or Turkey and Mozzarella.

Big Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Chopped Ham, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.

Small Caesar Salad

$2.85

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing then topped with Shaved Parmesan and Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing then topped with Shaved Parmesan and Croutons

Bacon Spinach Salad

$6.99

Spinach, Peppered Bacon, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Egg, and Feta Cheese. Unless otherwise mentioned, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chicken and Artichoke Salad

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Grilled Chicken, and Artichokes. Unless otherwise specified, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Small Pasta Salad

$2.49

Tri-Colored Pasta mixed with a simple Italian Dressing, Black Olives, Spices and Shaved Parmesan.

Large Pasta Salad

$4.99

Tri-Colored Pasta mixed with a simple Italian Dressing, Black Olives, Spices and Shaved Parmesan.

Buffet Salad

$24.00

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$4.50+

Cheese Pizza

$4.50+

Specialty Pizzas

ATW (Pizza Supreme)

$7.00+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mild Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

VATW (Veggie Supreme)

$6.50+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

Hideaway Special

$6.00+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella and a different single topping on each slice. Kitchen's choice for toppings.

Veggie Combo

$6.50+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

Mediterranean

$6.00+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and a sprinkle of Oregano.

Little Kahuna

$6.50+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, and Feta Cheese.

Paradise Pie

$7.00+

Served on Alfredo topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Bacon.

Pizza of the Gods

$6.00+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

BBQ Chicken

$6.00+

Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Chicken and Mozzarella.

BBQ Beef

$7.00+

Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Roast Beef and Mozzarella.

Big Country

$7.00+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese.

Five Cheese

$6.50+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, and Feta Cheese with a sprinkle of Oregano.

Chicken Florentine

$7.00+

Served on Basil Pesto topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Chicken, and Garlic.

Margherita

$6.50+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic topped with Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Herb Shake.

Hideaway 2 Pizza (Item Note)

$7.00+

Super Special

$6.00+

Secret Menu Item!!

Half/Half Pizzas

Half / Half ATW (Pizza Supreme)

$3.50+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mild Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

Half/Half VATW (Veggie Supreme)

$3.25+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

Half/Half Hideaway Special

$3.00+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella and a different single topping on each slice. Kitchen's choice for toppings.

Half/Half Veggie Combo

$3.25+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

Half/Half Little Kahuna

$3.25+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, and Feta Cheese.

Half/Half Mediterranean

$3.00+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and a sprinkle of Oregano.

Half/Half Paradise Pie

$3.50+

Served on Alfredo topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Bacon.

Half/Half Pizza of the Gods

$3.00+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts.

Half/Half BBQ Chicken

$3.00+

Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Chicken and Mozzarella.

Half/Half BBQ Beef

$3.00+

Served on Dermer's BBQ Sauce pilled high with Roast Beef and Mozzarella.

Half/Half Five Cheese

$3.25+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, and Feta Cheese with a sprinkle of Oregano.

Half/Half Big Country

$3.50+

Served on Hideaway's Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese.

Half/Half Chicken Florentine

$3.50+

Served on Basil Pesto topped with Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Chicken, and Garlic.

Half/Half Margherita

$3.25+

Served on Olive Oil and Garlic topped with Mozzarella, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Herb Shake.

Half/Half Hideaway 2 Pizza (Item Note)

$3.50+

Half/Half Super Special

$3.50+

Secret Menu Item!!

Create Your Own Half/Half

$2.25+

Specialty Pizza Special

ATW Lunch Special

$7.99

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Paradise Pie Lunch Special

$7.99

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

VATW Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Margherita Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

BBQ Beef Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

BBQ Chicken Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Hideaway Special Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Super Special Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Pizza of the Gods Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Veggie Combo Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Big Country Lunch Special

$7.99

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Little Kahuna Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Mediterranean Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Chicken Florentine Lunch Special

$7.99

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Five Cheese Lunch Special

$7.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Hideaway 2 Pizza (Item Note) Lunch Special

$7.99

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

CYO Pizza Special

CYO Pizza

$5.99

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Salad and Soup

Soup Lunch Special

$6.49

Monday-Friday Before 4pm.

Sandwich and Soup

Turkey Special w/ Soup

$6.49

Roast Beef Special W/ Soup

$6.49

Ham Special w/ Soup

$6.49

Submarine Special w/ Soup

$6.99

Dagwood Special w/ Soup

$6.99

Meatball Special w/ Soup

$6.99

Avogobble Special w/ Soup

$6.99

BLT Special w/ Soup

$6.99

Sandwich and Salad

Roast Beef Special w/ Salad

$6.49

Turkey Special w/ Salad

$6.49

Ham Special w/ Salad

$6.49

Dagwood Special w/ Salad

$6.99

Avogobble Special w/ Salad

$6.99

Meatball Special w/ Salad

$6.99

Submarine Special w/ Salad

$6.99

BLT Special w/ Salad

$6.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Water

Kid's Drink

$1.29

Flavored Beverage

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Campus Corner

$0.50

Bottle Water

$1.99

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Lemonade Gallon (To Go Only)

$8.60

To Go Only

Sweet Tea Gallon (To Go Only)

$8.60

Unsweet Tea Gallon (To Go Only)

$8.60

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Coors Banquet Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Iron Monk Milk Stout Can

$3.75

Angry Orchard Bottle

$3.75

Fat Tire Bottle

$3.75Out of stock

Stella Artois Bottle

$3.75

Pacifico Bottle

$4.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine Can

$3.75

Iron Monk Raspberry Wheat

$3.75

Wine

House White (Pinot Grigio) Glass

$4.50

House Blush (White Zinfandel) Glass

$4.50

House Red (Merlot) Glass

$4.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$5.50

McManis Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Line 39 Petit Syrah Glass

$5.50

The Show Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec Glass

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00

McManis Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Line 39 Petit Syrah Bottle

$22.00

The Show Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec

$28.00

Whole Sandwiches

Whole Dagwood

$6.99

Cured Ham, Smoked Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, and Lettuce. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.

Whole Submarine

$6.99

Pepperoni, Cured Ham, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Italian Dressing. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.

Whole Meatball

$6.99

House made Meatballs with Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and Spices; topped with Hideaway Red Sauce and Provolone. Served on Italian White Loaf with your choice of side.

Whole Avogobble

$6.99

Turkey dressed with Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce and Augusto's Green Sauce. Served on a Dark Honey Wheat roll and your choice of side.

Whole BLT

$6.99

Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Whole Roast Beef

$6.79

Roast Beef, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Whole Turkey

$6.79

Turkey, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Whole Ham and Cheddar

$6.79

Ham, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.49

Breaded Cutlet topped with Hideaway's Red Sauce and Provolone. Served on a toasted split top bun.

Half Sandwiches

Half Dagwood

$4.59

Cured Ham, Smoked Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, and Lettuce. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.

Half Submarine

$4.59

Pepperoni, Cured Ham, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Italian Dressing. Served on Italian White Bread with your choice of side.

Half Meatball Sandwich

$4.59

House made Meatballs with Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and Spices; topped with Hideaway Red Sauce and Provolone. Served on Italian White Loaf with your choice of side.

Half Avogobble

$4.59

Turkey dressed with Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce and Augusto's Green Sauce. Served on a Dark Honey Wheat roll and your choice of side.

Half BLT

$4.59

Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Half Roast Beef

$4.29

Roast Beef, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Half Turkey

$4.29

Turkey, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Half Ham and Cheddar

$4.29

Ham, Tomato, and Lettuce with your choice of cheese. Served on an Italian White Loaf and your choice of side.

Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$4.99

Spaghetti Supreme

$7.99

Meatballs, Mild Sausage, and Chicken topped off with Sautéed Mushrooms

Sausage Lasagna

$7.29Out of stock

Handmade with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese, Italian Sausage, and Hideaway Red Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$7.49

Chicken Cutlet covered in Hideaway Red Sauce and topped with Provolone and Parmesan Cheese. Served over a bed of Spaghetti.

Kid's Pasta

$1.99

Child's portion of the pasta of their choice. Served with one piece of Garlic Bread.

Retail

Adult Solid Color T-Shirt S-XL

$13.95

Adult Solid Color T-Shirt 2XL-4XL

$15.95

Adult Tie-Dye T-Shirt S-XL

$19.95

Adult Tie-Dye T-Shirt 2XL-4XL

$21.95

Syrus Design's Tie-Dye T-Shirt

$19.95

Isaac's Design

Syrus Design's Hat

$25.00

Isaac's Design

Syrus Alien Design Shirt

$30.00

Goat Soap

$8.50

.10 Candy

$0.10

Mints, Individual Gum

.25 Candy

$0.25

Suckers

1.00 Candy

$1.00

Packs of Gum

Bandana

$4.00

Trident Gum 14pk

$2.00

Youth Solid Tee

$9.95

Youth Tie-Dye Tee

$16.95

Dough 1 LB

$2.00

Employee Polo

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hideaway was founded in 1957, and is one of the first pizza restaurants in the state. It was Originally called the Campus Hideaway, and was located on 3rd Street, just off the Oklahoma State University campus. When Richard and Marti had their first pizza there, he made the comment, "Pizza is going to be more popular than Hamburgers." Richard got a job as a delivery driver his freshman year at OSU, and three years later, at age 20 he and Marti bought it so they could pay for college. They changed the name to The Hideaway, and set out to prove his statement while also creating a Stillwater tradition. In 1980 they moved their restaurant to its current location, 230 S. Knoblock just across the street from OSU's first building, Old Central. They have continued to work hard to grow their business while employing OSU students to help them get through school.

Location

230 South Knoblock Street, Stillwater, OK 74074

Directions

