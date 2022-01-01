Hideaway Pizza

Restaurant info

The Hideaway was founded in 1957, and is one of the first pizza restaurants in the state. It was Originally called the Campus Hideaway, and was located on 3rd Street, just off the Oklahoma State University campus. When Richard and Marti had their first pizza there, he made the comment, "Pizza is going to be more popular than Hamburgers." Richard got a job as a delivery driver his freshman year at OSU, and three years later, at age 20 he and Marti bought it so they could pay for college. They changed the name to The Hideaway, and set out to prove his statement while also creating a Stillwater tradition. In 1980 they moved their restaurant to its current location, 230 S. Knoblock just across the street from OSU's first building, Old Central. They have continued to work hard to grow their business while employing OSU students to help them get through school.