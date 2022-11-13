Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hideaway Pizza Yukon

70 Reviews

$$

1701 Shedeck Parkway

Yukon, OK 73099

Order Again

Starters

50/50

50/50

$10.99

A bowl of our World-Famous Fried Mushrooms and 5 Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Baked Cheesy Shrooms

Baked Cheesy Shrooms

$8.99

Filled with a spicy cream cheese and vegetable stuffing, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

8 crispy on the outside, warm and melted on the inside mozzarella cheese sticks

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Lightly breaded and fried spicy dill pickle slices, served hot with a side of our special dipping sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

8 breaded cheese raviolis, fried and then sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake, served with our Hideaway Marinara.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.99

4 slices of garlic bread baked and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.99

4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with Hideaway Red Sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.99

6 giant Garlic Knots baked until toasty warm, sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake and served with a side of our marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots W/Cheese

Garlic Knots W/Cheese

$9.99
Junior Fried Mushrooms

Junior Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

A smaller version of our world famous Fried Mushrooms! Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside

Meatball Starter

Meatball Starter

$9.99

8 Meatballs served over a bed of our marinara and sprinkled with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$9.99+

Put ’Em Up Against Anyone’s! Choose between Buffalo, BBQ, NEW Mango Habanero, or NEW Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Salads

Just-A-Beginner

Just-A-Beginner

$3.99

The perfect addition to your favorite pizza. Fresh mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pepperoncinis and black olives.

In-Betweener

In-Betweener

$7.99

Bigger and better than Just-A-Beginner, with cheddar cheese and diced ham.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan and crushed croutons, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, banana peppers, pepperoncinis and topped with Roma tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side.

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$6.99

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Fried Chicken

South West Salad

South West Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes, red onion, red bell pepper, and tortilla strips.

Junior Bulk Salad

Junior Bulk Salad

$24.00

Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Junior Bulk serves 8-10 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 3 Dressings included with Junior Bulk.

Bulk Salad

Bulk Salad

$40.00

Great for large gatherings. Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, and black olives. Regular Bulk serves 16-20 (serving size = Just-A-Beginner) Choose Up to 4 Dressings included with Large Bulk.

On the Bench Salads

Club Salad

Club Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and egg crumbles. Topped with Smoked Turkey.

Adult

Our fountain drinks are served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?
Brisk

Brisk

$2.49

A Brisk Tea in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mountain Dew in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49

Lemonade served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sierra Mist served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Mug Root Beer served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.49

Pepsi served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Our Sweet Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

Iced Tea

$2.49

Our Unsweetened Iced Tea served in a collectable cup! Can you collect them all?

2-Liter

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49Out of stock

Gallon To-Go

A gallon to-go bag of your favorite none-carbonated beverage.

Gallon Brisk Iced Tea

$6.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Iced Tea

$6.99

Specialty Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99+
Around the World

Around the World

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives and fresh mushrooms

Big Country

Big Country

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$14.99+

Pesto sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella and feta cheese, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms and roasted garlic.

Cimarron

Cimarron

$15.99+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, meatballs, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and jalapeños, all topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Da Bomb

Da Bomb

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Genoa salami, pineapple, our Parmesan-herb shake, cooked then topped with fresh basil and a balsamic glaze.

Hurricane

Hurricane

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, green bell peppers, pineapple and jalapeños. Try it with BBQ sauce!

Margherita

Margherita

$11.99+

Olive oil and garlic glaze, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes and our Parmesan-herb shake, cooked then topped with fresh basil.

Maui Magic

Maui Magic

$13.59+

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple and mandarin oranges

Paradise Pie

Paradise Pie

$14.99+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and Roma tomatoes

Pepperonipalooza

Pepperonipalooza

$13.59+

Red sauce, mozzarella, our traditional pepperoni, cup 'n' curl pepperoni, and deli pepperoni, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake

Pizza of the Gods

Pizza of the Gods

$14.99+

Olive oil and garlic glaze, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.

Pollinator

Pollinator

$14.99+

Sweet + Savory = THE POLLINATOR! Starts with olive oil & garlic glaze, then the pie is topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy capicola, salami, banana peppers, & Parmesan-herb shake. And right before it hits your table - we add a honey drizzle. You won't beelieve how good it is!

Sicilian

Sicilian

$14.99+

Olive oil and garlic glaze, sausage, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pepperoni, Genoa salami, provolone, topped with red sauce and our Parmesan-herb shake.

The Boz

The Boz

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, pepperoni, smoked bacon, sausage, red bell peppers and jalapeños.

The Capone

The Capone

$15.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Genoa salami, smoked bacon, red onions, black olives, roasted garlic and our Parmesan-herb shake.

The Xtreme

The Xtreme

$16.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, sausage, Genoa salami, fresh mushrooms, black & green olives, green bell peppers, red onions and jalapeños, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$14.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives and fresh mushrooms.

Nola

Nola

$14.99+

NEW! Creamy Cajun alfredo, mozzarella, grilled chicken, Polish sausage, green bell peppers, & Roma tomatoes.

Do It Yourself

Feeling like doing it yourself? Pick up one of our dough balls in small, medium, or large. These dough balls are the raw proofed dough that we make in house every day and it is ready for you to make your own pizza at home. (you will need to provide the sauce, cheese, and other toppings)
Small Hand Tossed Dough Ball

Small Hand Tossed Dough Ball

$4.00

Our Small Hand Tossed dough ball. Proofed and ready for you to make your own creation at home.

Medium Hand Tossed Dough Ball

Medium Hand Tossed Dough Ball

$5.00

Our Medium Hand Tossed dough ball. Proofed and ready for you to make your own creation at home.

Large Hand Tossed Dough Ball

Large Hand Tossed Dough Ball

$6.00

Our Large Hand Tossed dough ball. Proofed and ready for you to make your own creation at home.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served hot on a toasted whole wheat or white hoagie bun with potato chips or cole slaw and a dill pickle spear. Substitute a Just-A-Beginner salad for chips add 1.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast cooked with smoked bacon and melted mozzarella, topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices, and Hideaway Ranch dressing served on a fresh, warm Hawaiian Bun. Tired of Ranch? Try Honey Mustard!

Dagwood

Dagwood

$10.99

Layers of ham, roast beef, smoked turkey and a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese with creamy Italian dressing, shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

Italian

Italian

$10.99

Stacked high with slices of ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, red onions, black olives, banana peppers and a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices and creamy Italian dressing.

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$9.99

This sandwich boasts four Italian meatballs cut in half smothered with Hideaway marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Stacked Ham 'N Cheese

Stacked Ham 'N Cheese

$9.99

Stacks of layered ham with a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices and creamy Italian dressing.

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$11.99

NEW! Crispy fried chicken, mild spicy sauce, lettuce, & tomato on a brioche bun.

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.99

Piled high with smoked turkey and a melted blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices and creamy Italian dressing.

Pastas

All Pastas are baked in Deep Dish Pizza Pans and served with two slices of garlic bread.
Bac'n Chick'n Mac'n Cheese

Bac'n Chick'n Mac'n Cheese

$11.99

You won’t find this on the kids menu! Our Mac 'N' Cheese blended with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and topped with bread crumbs and our Parmesan-herb shake.

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$11.99

Made from scratch! Lasagna noodles layered with ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and our Italian sausage marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella!

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$9.99

Penne noodles in our Alfredo sauce and topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Alfredo Deluxe

Alfredo Deluxe

$11.99

Penne noodles in our Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, then topped with our Parmesan-herb shake. Plain Alfredo

Pasta Paradise

Pasta Paradise

$10.99

Our Paradise Pie pizza, now in a pasta! Penne noodles in Alfredo sauce with diced Roma tomatoes, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and provolone, topped with our Parmesan-herb shake.

Creamy Pesto Chicken Florentine

Creamy Pesto Chicken Florentine

$11.99

NEW RECIPE! Creamy pesto, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, feta, garlic, drizzled with olive oil.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$8.99

Penne noodles covered with marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Marinara

Meatball Marinara

$10.99

Penne noodles covered with marinara, topped with three meatballs and mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Nola

Pasta Nola

$11.99

Penne noodles with creamy Cajun Alfredo, mozzarella, Polish sausage, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, & green bell peppers

Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$4.49

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Kids Alf Pasta

$5.49

Kids Pasta Marinara & Meatball

$4.49

Kids Chz Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Sweetza

Chocolate Chunk Sweetza

$7.99

Welcome to the chocolate party! Giant, melty morsels of milk, semisweet and dark chocolate. Drizzled with chocolate syrup

Salted Caramel Sweetza

Salted Caramel Sweetza

$7.99

A sweet and salty dance of white chocolate, pretzel bites, and toffee pieces. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar. Drizzled with caramel syrup. Contains tree nuts

Frozen Lemonade Pie Slice

Frozen Lemonade Pie Slice

$2.99

Mama Murphy’s own, one-of-a-kind recipe is a light and refreshing slice of heaven on a graham cracker crust. This creamy, lemon treat is only available at Hideaway Pizza

Whole Lemonade Pie

Whole Lemonade Pie

$28.99

Mama Murphy’s own, one-of-a-kind recipe is a light and refreshing slice of heaven on a graham cracker crust. This creamy, lemon treat is only available at Hideaway Pizza. 16 whole slices!

Extras

Alfredo 6oz

$2.00

Cup of Dressing

$2.00

A six ounce cup of select salad dressings and dipping sauces.

Jalapeno

$1.00

Meatballs

$1.00

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Fruit Cup

$1.00

Side of Bal Glaze

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 1:00 am
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957. 26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

1701 Shedeck Parkway, Yukon, OK 73099

