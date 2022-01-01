Hideaway Redmond 507 SW 8th St
507 SW 8th St
Redmond, OR 97756
Gravy Train
Carnitas Queso
Homemade biscuits smothered with slow cooked pulled pork, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and our sausage gravy. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak
Smothered in our housemade pork sausage gravy with two scrambled eggs and a fresh biscuit. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.
Burrito Salchicha
Andouille and linguica sausages with roasted poblano, Anaheim and red bell peppers rolled in a flour tortilla with three scrambled eggs and pepper jack cheese. Topped with Spanish gravy and salsa verde. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.
Biscuits & Gravy
A huge plate of our housemade fresh biscuits smothered in our famous sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of homestyle potatoes or our housemade apple sauce.
Farmers Burrito
Eggs & Specialties
American Breakfast
Your choice of bacon, breakfast pork sausage or chicken sausage with two eggs your way. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.
California Omelet
Bacon and tomatoes in a three egg omelet, topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.
Green Hornet Omelet
Fresh asparagus, green onions, diced halapenos and spinach in a three egg omelet, topped with gruyere cheese and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.
Huevos Rancheros
House homemade vegetarian chili, two fried eggs and cheddar cheese on top of warm corn tortillas with salsa, sour cream, cilantro, jalapenos, olives, scallions and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.
Farmer John Hash
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions red pepper and olives scrambled with three eggs over a plate of our homestyle potatoes. topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with toast or a fresh baked scone.
Vegan Love Bowl
Sweet potatoes, quinoa, black beans, chickpeas, kale, shiitake mushrooms, pepitas, red peppers, a housemade charmoula and a sliced avocado half. Served with toast or a fresh baked scone.
Sweet Hash of Joy
A large plate of roasted sweet potatoes with candied bacon, chopped hazelnuts and kale. Topped with two fried eggs, crumbled chevre and fresh avocado. Served with your choice of toast or a fresh baked scone.
The Griddle
French Toast
Big Ed's Texas toast dredged in egg batter then grilled golden brown. Topped with cinnamon powdered sugar.
Double Four Way
Two pancakes or two slices of french toast, two scrambled eggs, two sausage links and two slices of bacon.
Caramel Apple French Toast
Three thick slices of Graham cracker crusted, egg grilled, Big Ed's Texas toast. Topped with our homemade caramel sauce, fresh sliced granny smith apples and whipped cream.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Breakfast Sides
Fresh Beignets
with homemade vanilla bean sauce.
Live Forever
Old fashioned oatmeal, milk, raisins and brown sugar.
Chicken Sausage
Sausage Links
Bacon
Ham
Housemade Andoullie Sausage
Cup of Housemade Country Gravy
Fresh Fruit Cup
Toast
Choose between Sourdough, Whole Wheat, Marbled Rye or an English Muffin
Scone
Homemade cinnamon and whole wheat.
Homestyle Potatoes
Housemade Apple Sauce
One Homemade Biscuit with Gravy
Eggs
Homemade Hollandaise Sauce
Kids Breakfast
Mods
Breakfast Specials
Starters & Shared Plates
Bavarian Pretzel Fondue
Served with our homemade garlic cheese sauce.
House Cut Fries
Served with homemade dipping sauce, garnished with Grana Padano.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Served with homemade dipping sauce, garnished with Grana Padano.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Flash fried florets tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with our bleu cheese dressing.
Brussel Sprouts
Caramelized and roasted, with bacon, dried cranberries and roasted garlic. Topped with shaved grana padano.
Pizza Sticks
Cheese and herb pizza dough breadsticks with arrabiata sauce.
8 Mini Corn Dogs
Eight honey battered mini dogs with mustard dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Eight IPA tempura battered spears with house chipotle ranch.
Tempura Mushrooms
Eight IPA tempura battered mushrooms with house chipotle ranch.
IPA Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings with chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Wings
Beer braised and fried, served with house bleu cheese, carrots, and celery.
Stromboli Luigi
Sopressata, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and 4 cheese blend. Served with arrabiata.
Nachos Carnitas
House braised pork, refried beans and housemade queso over a plate of warm corn chips. Topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream, four cheese blend, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños and salsa.
12 Mini Corn Dogs
Side Grilled Chicken
Tater Tots
Small Side Fries
Half Nacho
Soup/Salads
Burgers, Sandwiches & Specialties
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Gruyere Mornay, bacon, herbs and white truffle oil.
Buffalo Mac
Our 1/2 pound house-ground patty, with house pickled jalapenos, fresh pineapple, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a pretzel bun.
Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on a Big Ed's Texas toast bun.
Allentown
Grilled chicken breast, candied bacon, provolone cheese, arugula, lemon vinaigrette and tomato on a pretzel bun
Cuban Press
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, gruyere cheese and mustard pressed on a stadium roll.
Reuben
House-braised corned beef with sauerkraut, housemade 1,000 Island dressing and melted gruyere cheese. Grilled on Big Ed's marbled rye bread.
Hideaway Burger
Our 1/2 pound house-ground chuck and brisket patty with bacon, cheddar, roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Big Ed's Texas toast bun.
Bacon Bleu Burger
Our 1/2 pound house-ground patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and housemade BBQ sauce, on a pretzel bun.
Grilled Ham And Chz
All natural prime rib sliced thin,, with four cheese, sauteed onions, banana peppers and mushrooms served on a stadium roll with horseradish sauce and au jus on the side.
John Wayne
Portabella Sandwich
Kids Lunch
Small Pizzas
Small Pepperoni Pizza
SM Cheese
Small The Greek Pizza
Small BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Small Garden Pesto Pizza
Small Magnum PI Pizza
Small House Combo Pizza
Small Chuck Norris
Small Vegan Pizza
Small Build-Your-Own Pizza
SM 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
SM Special Pizza
KID Cheese Pizza
KID Pepperoni Pizza
Small Magnum PI
Large Pizzas
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large The Greek Pizza
Large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Large Garden Pesto Pizza
Large Magnum PI Pizza
Large House Combo Pizza
Large Chuck Norris
Large Build-Your-Own Pizza
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
LG Special Pizza
Large Magnum PI
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Mtn. Dew
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Bellatazza Organic Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Gourmet Tea
Hot Chocolate
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Guayaki Yerba Mate
Henry's Bottled Root Beer
Humm Kombucha
Fresh Orange Juice LG
Fresh Orange Juice SM
Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
2% Milk
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
Kid Soda
Kid Chocolate Milk
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Tonic
Ablis
Soda Water
Beer
16oz Sweet As
16oz RPM
16oz Diablo Rojo
16oz Crux Pilsner
16oz Bodhizafa
16oz Fresh Haze
16oz Simon Says Hazy IPA
16oz Tropic Pines
16oz Sinistor Black
16oz Nitro
16oz Schilling Cider Pineapple
16oz Coors Light
16oz Mango Daze
16oz pFreim Pale
16oz Bubble Stash
16oz Blonde Bombshell
16oz Pacifico
Small Micro Draft
16oz Seltzer
Hefe 16oz
16oz Elysian Superfuzz Blood Orange
16oz Nightowl Pumpkin Ale
Pitcher Sweet As
Pitcher RPM
Pitcher Diablo Rojo
Pitcher Crux Pilsner
Pitcher Bodhizafa
Pitcher Fresh Haze
Pitcher Nature Calls
Pitcher Mango Daze
Pitcher Tropic Pines
Pitcher Hefe
Pitcher Kraken IPA
Pitcher Nitro
Pitcher Pacifico
Pitcher Seltzer
Pitcher Schilling Cider Pineapple
Pitcher Coors Light
Pitcher Crush Sour
Pitcher pFreim Pale
Pitcher Citrus Mistress
64oz Sweet As
64oz RPM
64oz Diablo Rojo
64oz Crux Pilsner
64oz Bodhizafa
64oz Fresh Haze
64oz Locals Only
64oz Simon Says
64oz Tropic Pines
64oz Fuzztail Hefe
64oz Space Dust
64oz Crux Nitro Stout
64oz Deschutes Luna Jo Nitro
64oz Schilling Cider Grapefruit
64oz Schilling Cider Pineapple
64oz Coors Light
64oz Chainbreaker White IPA
64oz Pfreim Pale
64oz Citrus Mistress
64oz Nitro
64oz City of Dreams
64oz Hop Smack IPA
64oz Seasonal Beer
Coors Light Bottle
Mirror Pond
New Blegium Glutiny (GF)
Omission Lager (GF)
Widmer Hefeweizen
Miller Lite
New Castle Brown Ale
Stella Artois
Bud Light Platinum
Coors Banquet
Molson Canadian Ale
Labatts Blue
Pacifico
Corona
Modelo
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Not Your Father's Root Beer
Ace Pineapple Cider
Ace Pear Cider
Blue Moon
Rogue Dead Guy
Joe IPA
Heineken
Non Alcoholic Beer
Fat Tire
Jubelale
Pray for Snow
PBR
Bud LT
Rainier
Tecate
Guinness
Busch
Twisted Tea
Crush
Michelob Ultra
Budweiser
Pub Beer
Stiegl Radler
White Claw
White Claw Surge
Seek Out Seltzer
2 Towns Apple Cider
Truly
22oz Sweet As
22oz RPM
22oz Diablo Rojo
22oz Cider
22oz Nature Calls
22oz Crux Pils
22oz Nitro
22oz Bodhizafa
22oz Fresh Haze
22oz Simon Says
22oz Mango Daze
22oz Sinistor Black
22oz Pfreim
22oz Coors Light
22oz Bubble Stash
22oz Simon Says IPA
22oz Pacifico
22oz Tropic Pines
22oz Crush Sour
22oz Seltzer
22oz Blonde Bombshell
22oz HEFE
22oz Twilight
22oz Elysian Superfuzz Blood Orange
22oz Nightowl Pumpkin Ale
Wine
Gls 14 Hands Merlot
Gls Seven Falls Cabernet
Gls 1924 House Red Blend
Gls Rascal Pinot Noir
Btl 14 Hands Merlot
Btl Seven Falls Cabernet
Btl 1924 House Red Blend
Btl Rascal Pinot Noir
Gls Drumheller Chardonnay
Gls Canyon Road Chardonnay
Gls Eola Hills Pinot Gris
Gls Joe Pinot Gris
Btl Drumheller Chardonnay
Btl Canyon Road Chardonnay
Btl Eola Hills Pinot Gris
Btl Joe Pinot Gris
Gls Jolee Rose
Gls Del Rio Rose
Btl Rose Have Rose
Man-mosa
Mid-mosa
Mimosa
Champagne
Victorian Champagne
Cocktails
House Recipe Bloody
Pickle Infused Bloody
Pepper Infused Bloody
Game Changer
Proud Mary
Man-Mosa
Mid-mosa
Mimosa
Strawberry Lemonade Vodka
Spiked Chai
Nutty Russian
Sunrise Margarita
Spiked Peach Tea
Fresh Blackberry Mojito
Gin Refresher
Chocolate Espresso Martini
Berry Mule
DOWN THE HATCH BLOODY
Appletini
BFK
Black Russian
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Dark & Stormy
Gin Gimlet
Greyhound
Bloody Maria
Blue Hawaiian
Green Tea Cocktail
Good Morning
Creamsicle
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
John Daly
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Hot Apple Pie
Kahlua & Cream
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Rob Roy
Rum Punch
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
7&7
Tequila Sunrise
Tic Tac Cocktail
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Lemonade Vodka
Sex On A Beach
Skinny Margarita
Virgin Bloody
Scooby Snack
Jaegar Bomb
Duck Fart
Tic Tac
Red Headed Slut
BFK Shot
Kamakazi
Buttery Nipple
Lemon Drop Shot
Green Tea
Vegas Bomb
Breakfast Shot
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Raspberry
Absolut Strawberry
Absolut Mandarin
Crater Lake
Crater Lake Hazelnut
Grey Goose
Mono
Pinnacle Whipped
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Orange
Tito's
44 North Huckleberry
Kettle One
Kettle One Rose
Pickle Vodka
Pepper Vodka
Belvedere
Crater Lake Sweet Ginger
Gompers Vodka
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Gompers Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Meyers Dark Rum
Sailor Jerry
Captain Morgan
Pyrat Rum
Well Tequila
1800 Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Olmeca Altos Reposado
Patron Silver
Milagro
Sauza Silver
Jose
Casamigos Blancos
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit 95 Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Makers Mark
1910 Pendleton
Pendleton
Seagrams 7
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Crown Royal
Jameson
Johnny Walker Black
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Screwball
Seagrams VO
Bulleit Bourbon
Jameson Orange
Chivas Regal 12 Yr
Maccallan 12 Yr
Aberlour 10 Yr
Dewars 12Yr
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Black
The Tyrconnell
Hennessy
Stock 84
Amaretto
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Chambord
Crème de Banana
Crème de Cocoa
Crème de Menthe
Grand Marnier
Frangelico
Baileys Irish Cream
Kahlua
Dekuyper Razz
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Emmets Irish
Disaronno
Triple Sec
Jagermeister
Midori
Rumplemints
Sour Apple
Tuaca
Hydroflask
T-Shirts
S Men's Tee - Black
M Men's Tee - Black
L Men's Tee - Black
XL Men's Tee - Black
XXL Men's Tee - Black
S Men's Tee - Red
M Men's Tee - Red
L Men's Tee - Red
XL Men's Tee - Red
XXL Men's Tee - Red
XS Women's Tee - Red
S Women's Tee - Red
M Women's Tee - Red
L Women's Tee - Red
XL Women's Tee - Red
XXL Women's Tee - Red
XS Women's Tee - Grey
S Women's Tee - Grey
M Women's Tee - Grey
L Women's Tee - Grey
XL Women's Tee - Grey
XXL Women's Tee - Grey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
507 SW 8th St, Redmond, OR 97756
