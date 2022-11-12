Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hideaway - Odenton

review star

No reviews yet

1439 Odenton Road

Odenton, MD 21113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottle Beer

1623 Stout

$5.00Out of stock

Alagash White

$7.00Out of stock

Armed Forces "Special Hops"

$6.50Out of stock

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Denizens Born Bohemian

$5.50

Dupont Saison

$9.00Out of stock

Evo Lot #6

$6.00Out of stock

FD Viscous Hook

$6.00Out of stock

Founder's Porter

$5.50Out of stock

Full Transparency POG

$5.50

Heineken 0.0%

$4.99

Manor Hill Mild Manor'd

$6.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$5.50Out of stock

Truly

$4.99Out of stock

Union Duckpin

$5.50Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50Out of stock

1623 Pilsner

$6.00

Cocktails

A Dream of Spring

$11.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Rye

$11.00

Brunch Old Fashioned

$13.00

Fall Derby

$9.99Out of stock

Hideaway Crush

$9.00

Hideaway Punch

$8.99

PICKUP ONLY. Malibu and Myers dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, peach puree, and grenadine. Only available for dine-in or pickup - not for delivery.

Honey Rose Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Kentucky Mule

$7.99

PICKUP ONLY. Ancient Age bourbon, a hint of freshly squeezed orange, topped with Gosling's ginger beer. Only available for dine-in or pickup - not for delivery.

Mike's Old Fashioned

$11.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Four Roses Single Barrel bourbon, orange and angostura bitters, demerara simple syrup. Only available for dine-in or pickup - not for delivery.

Moscow Mule

$7.99

PICKUP ONLY. Wheatley vodka, freshly squeezed lime juice, topped with Gosling's ginger beer. Only available for dine-in or pickup - not for delivery.

New York Sour

$9.99

Odenton Margarita

$8.99

PICKUP ONLY. Peligroso silver tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, and a hint of orange juice. Only available for dine-in or pickup - not for delivery.

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.99

Trivia Shot

Whiskey Sour

$11.99

PICKUP ONLY. Buffalo trace bourbon, freshly squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and an egg white for texture. Only available for dine-in or pickup - not for delivery.

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Peach Smash

$11.00Out of stock

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Soda, Juice, Etc

Apple Juice

$4.25

Club Soda

Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

Coffee - House Blend

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tea - Hot

$4.00

Tea - Sweet

$4.00

Tea - Unsweet

$4.00

Kids Drink

Birch Beer

$4.00

To-Go Beer

Bold Rock Virginia Apple 6pk Bottles

$11.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 6pk Bottles

$12.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Crooked Crab "Haze for Days" 4pk 16oz (Tall) Cans

$21.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Duchesse De Bourgogne 4pk Bottles

$27.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Evolution Lucky 7 Porter 6pk Bottles

$12.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Flying Dog "Truth" IPA 6pk Bottles

$13.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Founders All Day IPA 6pk Bottles

$12.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon 6pk Cans

$12.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Jailbreak Feed The Monkey 6pk Cans

$12.49Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Miller Lite 12pk Bottles

$16.49Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Natty Boh 16oz Cans

$8.99

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Ommegang Abbey Ale 4pk Bottles

$14.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

RAR Nanticoke Nectar IPA 6pk Cans

$13.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Shiner Bock 6pk Bottles

$9.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

St. Bernardus ABT 12 4pk Bottles

$24.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY. Only available for carryout -- no delivery.

Hideaway Gear

Bottle Cooler

$4.00

Can Cooler

$4.00

Leatherman Sidekick

$75.00

Leatherman Wave

$115.00

Men's T Shirt

$14.99

Morale Patch

$3.99

Spyderco Para 3 Lightweight

$128.00

Spyderco PM2 Black G10

$184.00

Spyderco PM2 Purple Cruwear

$194.00

Spyderco PM2 Tan 20CV

$187.00

Trucker's Cap

$15.99

Women's T Shirt

$14.99

Zippo (Black)

$23.00

Zippo Lighter

$23.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Creative American Barbecue, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, live music, karaoke, trivia, and tons of fun!

Location

1439 Odenton Road, Odenton, MD 21113

Directions

Gallery
The Hideaway - Odenton image
The Hideaway - Odenton image
The Hideaway - Odenton image

Similar restaurants in your area

The All American Steakhouse - Odenton
orange starNo Reviews
1502 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Crooked Crab Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
8251 Telegraph Rd Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Annapolis Rd Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Thai Restaurant - 1696 Annapolis Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1696 Annapolis Rd Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover
orange starNo Reviews
2659 annapolis Rd, suite E Hanover, MD 21076
View restaurantnext
Eggspectation - Waugh Chapel - Gambrillls
orange starNo Reviews
2402 Brandermill Blvd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Odenton

Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 268
378 Mt. Vernon Ave Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Odenton
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston