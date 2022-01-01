Hiden imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Hiden Hiden

review star

No reviews yet

313 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

Food

Omakase

$300.00

Premium Omakase

$300.00

Hr Uni

$25.00

Hr Toro

$25.00

Hr Ikura

$18.00

Nigiri

$15.00

Premium Nigiri

$19.00

Champagne

Billecart Cuvee

$280.00

Billecart Rose

$200.00

Larmandier Bernier 13

$300.00

Delamotte

$250.00

Vilmart & Cle

$200.00

Pierre Paillard Gc

$170.00

Cristal

$800.00

Rare Brut 2006

$450.00

Moncuit Les Grand Blancs

$150.00

Shaman

$150.00

Wine Corkage

$70.00

Wine Corkage Mugnum

$140.00

Wine Corkage Magnum

$140.00

White Wine

Sylvain Pataille Ch.

$150.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$250.00

Bagnol Cassis

$100.00

Chablis

$230.00

Domaine Laroche

$150.00

Thibault Liger Belair Cc

$700.00

D Ponsot VV

$500.00

Domaine Genot Boulanger P M

$300.00

Gaia

$120.00

Ch. Simone

$150.00

Savigny Les Beaune

$130.00

Mayacamas

$120.00

Le Merle Blanc

$120.00

Laurent Ponsot CC

$900.00

Meursault

$300.00

JCB Corton

$3,000.00

Sancerre

$120.00

Chevalier Montrachet

$1,800.00

Wine Corkage

$70.00

JCB Corton-Charlemagne

$600.00

Red Wine

Boiseet Roche

$480.00

Champ de Cour

$150.00

Pontet-Cannet

$430.00

Evenstad

$240.00

Brunello

$170.00

OB Les Champeaux

$750.00

Macauley

$230.00

Olivier Bernstein'17

$750.00

Pauillac

$250.00

HG Clos des Porrets Monopole

$300.00

St Emilion

$200.00

Wine Corkage

$70.00

Wine by the Glass

Gl Beaujolais

$30.00

Gl Burgundy

$35.00

Gl Cabernet

$30.00

Gl Champagne

$30.00

Gl Chablis

$35.00

Gl Essencia

$95.00

Gl Chateau d Yquem

$150.00

Gl Vermentino

$25.00

Gl Pinot Noir

$30.00

Gl Red Bordeaux

$45.00

Gl Rose

$30.00

Gl Sancerre

$30.00

Gl Dolcetto

$30.00

Gl Chardnnay Burgundy

$45.00

Gl Porto

$30.00

CF Sake

CF Cabin Snow

$35.00

CF Dassai 23

$85.00

CF Dassai Nigori

$35.00

CF Den

$100.00

CF Forgotten

$30.00

CF Fukuju

$40.00

CF Hakkaisan 3yr

$70.00

CF Harada

$50.00

CF Kid

$45.00

CF Koshi Sai

$35.00

CF Karakuchi

$35.00

CF Muryozan

$45.00

CF Akabu

$35.00

CF Kirinzan Flying Dragon

$60.00

CF Nigori

$35.00

CF Tensei

$40.00

CF No Sakura

$150.00

CF Ryu

$75.00

CF Senkin

$45.00

Masu Sake

$28.00

Sake Corkage

$100.00

Sake for Chef

$20.00

Bottled Sake

Akabu Junmai

$90.00

Dassai 23

$280.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$100.00

Eiko Fuji

$110.00

Fukuju blue

$110.00

Hakkaisan 3yr

$200.00

Hakkaisan Sparkling

$120.00

Harada

$140.00

Kachou Gesseki

$500.00

Kikuhime Daiginjo

$400.00

Katsuyama 7yr

$580.00

Katsuyama Den

$300.00

Katsuyama Diamond

$1,500.00

Kid

$120.00

Kid Daiginjo

$160.00

Kiminoi Yamahai

$250.00

Kirinzan Flying Dragon

$170.00

Komyo 1%

$3,000.00

Kikuhime Origarami

$350.00

Kubota Manjyu

$240.00

Kumo

$80.00

Kuzuryu Junmai

$90.00

Midori Kawa

$480.00

Musashino Sparkling Sake

$110.00

NB 10YR

$1,600.00

Nishide 100yr

$290.00

No Sakura

$470.00

Oze X Rosé

$90.00

Ryu

$220.00

Sake Corkage

$100.00

Seikyo Omachi

$90.00

Senkin

$130.00

Tatenokawa 18

$370.00

Tensei

$100.00

Umeshu

$90.00

Chosetsu

$900.00

Yuzu Sake

$80.00

Beer

ASAHI BTL

$10.00

ASAHI DRAFT

$10.00

KAWABA BTL

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$8.00

Diet Coke

$8.00

Genmaicha Tea

$10.00

Hoji Cha Tea

$10.00

Sencha Tea

$10.00

Sprite

$8.00

Sparkling Yuzu

$9.00

Decaf Green Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

313 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

