Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln

Valley Station, KY 40272

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone In Wings
chicken wrap's
Philly Cheesesteak

Extras

Side Fry

$2.49

Side tots

$2.49

Side Onion Ring

$3.00

Side of Beer cheese 2oz

$1.49

Basket chips

$1.99

Side of Grilled chicken

$3.49

Side of Diced fried chicken

$3.49

Side of Garlic Toast

$1.29

Burger Patty

$3.99

T-Shirt

$15.00+

koozie

$2.00

Bowl Of Beer Cheese

$4.29

Side of Celery

$1.49

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Mango Habenero

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Sweet N Spicy

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Appetizers

Beer cheese w/ chips

$6.29

Bone In Wings

$7.29+

Boneless Wings

$7.29+
Buffalo chicken dip w/ pub chips

Buffalo chicken dip w/ pub chips

$7.99
Buffalo chicken dip w/ Tortilla Chips

Buffalo chicken dip w/ Tortilla Chips

$7.99
Buffalo Tots

Buffalo Tots

$7.99
Cheese Bread 4pc

Cheese Bread 4pc

$8.99
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Fried mushrooms

$6.29

Fried Pickles

$6.99
Shrimp Basket 10pc

Shrimp Basket 10pc

$11.99+

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.99
Nacho Tots

Nacho Tots

$8.49

Nachos

$8.29
Pepperjack Cheese Ball

Pepperjack Cheese Ball

$6.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$7.99
Sampler

Sampler

$13.99

Hideout Sliders

$9.29

Cheese Sticks 6pc

$6.29

Entrees

Burger*

Burger*

$8.99
Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$9.49
Turkey Ribs

Turkey Ribs

$13.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs*

$9.99

Spaghetti & Sauce

$8.49

Grilled Shrimp with

$12.99
Fried shrimp with

Fried shrimp with

$12.99

Cod sandwich with

$9.99

Catfish sandwich with

$9.99

Medium Pizzas

Supreme

$21.29+

Meatlovers

$21.29+

Veggie

$19.29+

Medium Thin Buffalo Chicken

$19.29

Cheese

$12.99+

2-Topping

$15.99+

Bbq Chicken

$21.29+

Medium Thin Taco Special

$21.29

Medium Thin Cheesesteak

$21.29

Medium Reg Supreme

$23.29

Medium Reg Meatlovers

$23.29

Medium Reg Veggie

$21.29

Medium Reg Buffalo Chicken

$23.29

Medium Reg Cheese

$12.99

Medium Reg 2-Topping

$17.99

Medium Reg Bbq Chicken

$23.29

Medium Reg Taco Special

$23.29

Medium Reg Cheesesteak

$23.29

MEDIUM REG CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.29

MEDIUM THIN CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$21.29

Bourbon Chicken

$21.29+

MEDIUM REG BOURBON CHICKEN

$23.29

Large Pizzas

Lg Thin Supreme

$24.29

Lg Thin Meatlovers

$24.29

Lg Thin Veggie

$21.29

Lg Thin Buffalo Chicken

$23.29

Lg Thin Cheese

$14.99

Lg Thin 2-Topping

$19.29

Lg Thin Bbq Chicken

$23.29

Lg Thin Taco Pizza

$23.29

Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.99+

Lg Reg Supreme

$26.54

Lg Reg Meatlovers

$26.54

Lg Reg Veggie

$23.54

Lg Reg Buffalo Chicken

$25.54

Lg Reg Cheese

$17.24

Lg Reg 2-Topping

$21.54

Lg Reg Bbq Chicken

$25.54

Lg Reg Taco Pizza

$25.54

Lg Reg Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.54

LG THIN CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.29

LG REG CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$25.54

LG THIN BOURBON CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.29

LG REG BOURBON CHICKEN

$25.54

Salad

House Salad

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.49
Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$9.49

Sandwiches / Wraps

Meatball

$8.99+

Italian

$9.29+

B.L.T.

$8.29+

chicken wrap's

$8.99+

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29+

Chicken Philly

$9.29+

Ham & Cheese

$8.29+

Pizza Hoagie

$8.99

Club

$9.29+

Kids Menu

Kid Salad

$1.99

Kids 2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Kids Burger

$5.29

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids Spaghetti

$5.29

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.28

Pineapple Cup

$1.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.29

Desserts

STEAKHOUSE CHEESECAKE

$5.29

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE COOKIE W/ICE CREAM

$8.28

OREO CHEESECAKE

$5.29

BROWNIE

$5.29

BROWNIE W/ICE CREAM

$6.99

Small Pizza

2-Topping

$12.99+

Bbq Chicken

$13.99+

Bourbon Chicken

$13.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

Cheese

$10.99+

Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

Meatlovers

$13.99+

Supreme

$13.99+

Taco

$13.99+

Veggie

$12.99+

Quesadilla's

Philly cheese steak quesadilla

$9.29

buffalo chicken quesadilla

$9.29+

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.29+

Chicken Philly quesadilla

$9.29

Pizza Quesadilla

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station, KY 40272

Directions

Gallery
Hideout Pizzaria image

