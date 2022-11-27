Hi-Fi Burgershop
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Top shelf ingredients are what we use. Expect to have beautiful Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, real cheeses, fresh vegetables, house made sauces and double dipped onion rings. This is not fast food this quality.
Location
301 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
