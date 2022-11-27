Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hi-Fi Burgershop

301 W Main St

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Order Again

Popular Items

All American
Lunch Special
Fidelity

Hi-Fi

Hi-Fi Burger

Hi-Fi Burger

$10.99

PEPPER JACK QUESO, ROMA TOMATO, SLICED RED ONION, ROMAIN, SPECIAL SAUCE

Batch #23

$10.99

CAST-IRON BBQ SAUCE, BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES, SMOKED CHEDDAR, MAYO

Griddled Onion

$10.99

ZESTY DILL PICKLE, GRILLED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, MUSTARD

All American

All American

$10.99

YELLOW AMERICAN CHEESE, RED ONION, TOMATO, ROMAIN LETTUCE, DILL PICKLE, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, MAYO

Fidelity

$7.99+

WHITE AMERICAN, DILL PICKLE, DICED YELLOW ONIONS, MUSTARD, KETCHUP

Chili Burger

$12.00
Double Cheese Grilled Cheese

Double Cheese Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Double your cheese double your joy.

Chili Bowl

$8.00

French Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

tropo chico

$3.00

sparkling h2o

grapefruit soda

$3.00

Lunch Special

$9.50

This is Lunch box special! It’s available Tuesday Wednesday Thursday and Fridays from 11 to 3. Enjoy a single fidelity burger with fries included you can substitute your fries and get onion rings for only a dollar more.

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemon tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Soda

$3.00

Can Coke

$1.00

Root beer

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Side of queso 2oz

$2.00

Side of queso 4oz

$4.00

4oz Chili

$4.00

Burger wrap

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Top shelf ingredients are what we use. Expect to have beautiful Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, real cheeses, fresh vegetables, house made sauces and double dipped onion rings. This is not fast food this quality.

Location

301 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

