HiFi Clyde's - Chattanooga
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
122 W Main Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
No Reviews
1386 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurant
Chattanooga Brewing Co. - 1804 Chestnut St
4.5 • 147
1804 Chestnut St chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chattanooga
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurant
More near Chattanooga