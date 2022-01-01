Main picView gallery

HiFi Clyde's - Chattanooga

review star

No reviews yet

122 W Main Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Brisket Nachos
Fried/Grilled Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Smoked Wings

$13.00

Original BBQ, Asian BBQ, Jerk BBQ, Buffalo, Maple Hot, Alabama White, Sweet Lily's or Red Hot BBQ

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Served with Celery, Carrots and choice of dressing

BBQ Potato Skins

$11.00

Hickory smoked BBQ, pimento cheese, green onion, sour cream and Clyde's OG BBQ sauce

Homemade Pretzels

$9.00

Served with homemade cheese whiz & whole grain mustard.

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Served with Clyde's homemade cheese whiz.

Brisket Poutine

$15.00

House fries, Swiss cheese, smoked brisket, white cheddar curds, mushroom debris gravy, green onion. Served with a side of honey hot sauce.

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Breaded + Fried just like our super famous fried chicken. Tossed in your choice of buffalo hot, Maple Hot or Korean BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken Chili Nachos

$14.00

Pulled smoked chicken chili, spicy avocado cream, pico, Clyde's whiz, sour cream, Jalapeno, Monterey jack cheese. Comes with your choice of red salsa or chile verde salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, Clyde's whiz, Monterey jack cheese, pico, green onion, ranch, pickled jalapenos. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Vegan Nachos

$14.00

White bean chili, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onion, spicy avocado cream, green onion, tri-color chips. Served with your choice of red salsa or chile salsa verde.

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Texas style smoked brisket, Clyde's whiz, pickled jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, pickled red onion, green onion and sour cream. Comes with your choice of red salsa

Cheese Wiz

$1.99+

Bourbon Braids

$9.00Out of stock

Salads + Soups

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Marinated, Blackened or Barbecued chicken, tomatoes, applewood bacon, parmesan and croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing.

Fried/Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, Tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, eggs, mushrooms, croutons and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, eggs, mushrooms, croutons and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.

Vegan House Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chickpeas, mushrooms, croutons, carrots, sweet vidalia onion

Greek Chic Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine, spinach, kale, cucumber, radish, red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalmata olives, feta, red onions, chick peas

Blue Cheese Chopped Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, romaine, spinach, green olives, eggs, hearts of palm, applewood bacon, blue cheese, walnuts,cherry tomatoes, croutons and fried onion

Vegan Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine, spinach, kale, cucumber, radish, red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, kalmata olives, red onions, chick peas, pita croutons.

Smoked Chicken Chili

Spicy white bean chili, smoked chicken, fritos, cheddar cheese, sour cream and cilantro.

Vegan White Bean Chili

All the goodies in our smoked chicken chili without the meat or dairy

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, applewood bacon, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing.

Sides

Mayo Slaw

$3.50

Barbecue Baked Beans

$3.50

Naked Baked Potato

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

French Fries

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Clyde's Power Greens

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

Clyde's Burger

$13.00

Double-stacked burger, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, Duke's mayo, whole grain mustard, soft roll.

Clyde's Plant Based Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger patty, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, beer mustard, house pickles, vegan mayo, whole wheat bun.

Torta Mamacita

$12.50

Smoked chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado cream, smoked jalapeno, pickled red onion, chiptle cream, lettuce, lime, cilantro, bollilo bread, verde salsa.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk brined and hand-breaded southern style chicken served with lettuce, house pickles, tomato, American cheese and a side of maple hot sauce on a soft roll.

SXSW Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Texas-style smoked brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, Clyde's whiz, pickled red onion, avocado, cilantro. Served on a toasted soft roll.

Badass Loaded BLT

$11.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheddar, Duke's mayo, sourdough. Can be made vegan upon request.

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Servered fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, house pickles, pink sauce, toasted baguette.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, chipotle cream, white cheddar, whole grain mustard, soft roll.

Fried Cauliflower Po Boy

$14.50

Fried Cauliflower tossedin buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, pink sauce, toasted baguette.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken, shredded lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, green onion, pico, pickles. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken, jerk barbecue sauce, slaw, pickled carrots, avocado, Clyde's pickles, avocado cream, cilantro. Can be made vegan upon request.

KFC Sandwich

$13.50

Fried chicken tossed in Korean-style hot sauce, pickled red onion, slaw, Clyde's pickles, mayo and cilantro on a toasted soft roll.

Smoked Cubano Sandwich

$12.50

Applewood smoked ham, smoked pork, house pickles, swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, baguette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, pico, romaine, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing, avocado.

From the Smoker

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slaw, chopped onion, house pickles, dry rub.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Slaw, chopped onion, house pickles, dry rub.

Hickory Smoked Pork Dinner

$15.00

Dry rubbed, slow hickory smoked pork butt served with baked beans and slaw

Texas Style Smoked Brisket

$17.00

Traditional sweet and spicy marinated and slow smoked beef brisket. Served with baked beans and slaw.

Hickory Smoked Half Chicken

$14.00

Served with baked beans and slaw

Pork and Wing Combo

$16.00

The best of both worlds, served with baked beans and slaw

Entrees

Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

Buttermilk brined fried chicken breast, served with your choice of two sides.

Spicy Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Slow cooked spicy jerk chicken with power greens and house fries.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Jumbo buttermilk brined and fried shrimp with mayo slaw and a loaded baked potato.

Spicy Jerk Pork Dinner

$15.00

Spicy Jerk barbecue pork served with power greens and house fries.

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Wings

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

UnSweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Water

Red Bull

$4.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fresh OJ

$3.50

RETAIL ITEMS

SHIRTS

$24.00

HATS

$20.00

KOOZIES

$2.00

HOODIES

$40.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRTS

$26.00

HEAD BANDS

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

122 W Main Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
orange starNo Reviews
1386 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Pickle Barrel
orange star4.6 • 890
1012 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Hello Monty - 306 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
306 W Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Chattanooga Brewing Co. - 1804 Chestnut St
orange star4.5 • 147
1804 Chestnut St chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
orange star2.5 • 282
1400 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Blue Light - 43 Station St
orange starNo Reviews
43 Station St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston