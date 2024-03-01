Higgins Crab House - South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a full service restaurant specializing in steamed Maryland Blue Crabs. We also have a wide variety of options including steaks, fish, chicken, shrimp, soft crabs , sandwiches and much more. We offer a full bar for dine in also. We have the kids covered also with many options for the little ones.
Location
3102 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ocean City
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
More near Ocean City