Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

High Heat Sports Grill

105 Reviews

$$

2239 E Fry Blvd

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Pancake Combo

$12.99

French Toast Combo

$12.99

Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

CFS Sandwich

$9.99

Waffles

$7.99

High Heat Combo

$12.99

Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

1 Meat Omelette

$11.99

2 Meat Omelette

$13.99

CFS Omelette

$12.99

High Heat Omelette

$12.99

Ham BF Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon BF Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage BF Sandwich

$8.99

Ribeye BF Sandwich

$9.99

Ham Burrito

$9.99

Bacon Burrito

$10.99

Sausage Burrito

$9.99

Ribeye Burrito

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak Burrito

$10.99

High Heat Burrito

$10.99

Bratwurst Burrito

$9.99

Side Ham

$4.49

Side Bacon

$5.49

Side Sausage

$4.49

1 egg

$1.49

Hash Browns

$2.99

Toast(2)

$2.99

Pancakes(2)

$3.99

Parfait

$10.99

Appetizers

App Combo

$13.99

Beer Batter Mushrooms

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

.

Spicy Green Beans

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Spicy Fried Pickles

$7.99
Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Steak Fingers

$7.99

Soup/Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$7.99

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are over loaded and made with fresh ingredients.

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Tri Tip BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Tri Tip Philly

$12.99

Ribeye Philly

$12.99

Cubano

$12.99
Reuben

Reuben

$12.99
Hot Corned Beef

Hot Corned Beef

$12.99
Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$12.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$11.99

Club

$13.99
Grilled or Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Grilled or Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cajun breaded chicken breast tossed in our hot buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun.

French Dip

$13.99

Po Boy

$13.99

Burgers/Dogs

Our sandwiches are over loaded and made with fresh ingredients to deliver excellent flavor.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99
Pastrami Cheeseburger

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$13.99
Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99
High Heat Burger

High Heat Burger

$11.99

SV Brisket Burger

$14.99

SV Pulled Pork Burger

$14.99
Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.99
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.99

Bratwurst

$8.99
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.99

Sonoran Dog

$11.99

Brisket BBQ Dog

$11.99

Pulled Pork BBQ Dog

$11.99

Baskets & Wings

Bone-in Basket

$11.99

Chix Tender Basket

$11.99

Boneless Basket

$11.99

Steak Finger Basket

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Fish Basket

$13.99

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$11.99

Salisbury Steak

$11.99

BBQ Combo

$44.99

Kids Menu & Desserts

All sandwiches are over loaded and made with fresh ingredients.

Kids Chicken

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Dog

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Rockslide Brownie

$4.99

Apple Pie

$3.50

Cherry Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Pie

$3.50

Ice Cream

$1.50

berry cobbler

$4.99

SIDES & BISCUITS

1 BISCUIT

$0.75

2 BISCUITS

$1.50

6 BISCUITS

$4.00

BBQ Beans

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw large

$6.29

Coleslaw Small

$3.49

FRIES

fruit

$3.49

MAC-N-CHEESE

mashed potato large

$6.29

mashed potato small

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

Waffle Fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At restaurant High Heat Sports Grill we offer meals of excellent quality; a wide variety of beer and liquor; live sport events including UFC and NFL Sunday tickets: The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes like: Burger, Sandwiches, Krispy Krunchy Chickens, Pizza etc. Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! while watching and enjoying a sporting event. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.

Website

Location

2239 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Directions

Gallery
High Heat Sports Grill image
High Heat Sports Grill image
High Heat Sports Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
orange star4.2 • 68
2047 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
ROOKIES
orange starNo Reviews
4301 S HIGHWAY 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sierra Vista

High Heat Sports Grill - Fry Blvd New
orange star4.5 • 105
2239 E Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
orange star4.2 • 68
2047 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sierra Vista
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston