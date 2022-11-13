Sandwiches
High Heat Sports Grill
105 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At restaurant High Heat Sports Grill we offer meals of excellent quality; a wide variety of beer and liquor; live sport events including UFC and NFL Sunday tickets: The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes like: Burger, Sandwiches, Krispy Krunchy Chickens, Pizza etc. Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! while watching and enjoying a sporting event. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.
Location
2239 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Gallery
