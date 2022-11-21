  • Home
A map showing the location of High Bank Distillery - New Albany 1379 E Johnstown RdView gallery

High Bank Distillery - New Albany 1379 E Johnstown Rd

No reviews yet

1379 E Johnstown Rd

Gahanna, OH 43230

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BLT Caesar
Pepperoni & Hot Honey
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

N/A Beverages

Berry Burlesque

$6.00

N/A Mule

$6.00

Cinnamon Apple

$6.00

Wiiiings Over Ohio

$7.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Tropical Redbull

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Cocktails for a Cause

Mrs. Bojangles

$13.00

Midnight's Glory

$16.00Out of stock

Sharebles

Chips & Dip

$6.00

Corn Tortilla's. Fried with gluten items. Add queso or guac

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

with sweet chili glaze, cilantro & sweet potato shoestrings. Can be gluten free if they are sautéed and are served with out the sweet potato.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

with white bbq, spicy chicken crunch, arbol chili dust, &amp; dill pickle. Can be gluten free with out the spicy chicken crunch.

Wings

Wings

$15.00

gochujang | crystal glaze | whiskey bbq | white bbq | fresno buffalo | served with blue cheese sauce

Meatballs

$16.00

arrabiata, pecorino romano, basil oil & calabrian chili oil served with garlic ciabatta

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

pico de gallo, queso (vegan available), feta, sour cream, smashed avocado & house tortilla chips. Chips are corn tortilla's but fried in the same fryer with gluten

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

chorizo, queso blanco, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo & house tortilla chips

Caramelized onion dip

$11.00

caramelized apples and onions, sherry, mornay, toasted sourdoughs

Black Garlic Hummus

$14.00

wonton chips, pickled vegetables, chili crisp

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

gulf shrimp, cheesy heirloom grits, pickled corn relish, pasilla broth

Greens

BLT Caesar

BLT Caesar

$13.00

romaine hearts, blonde frisee, arugula, smoked bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons & fresh grated pecorino cheese with a house caesar dressing. Gluten free without the croutons.

Harvest

Harvest

$13.00

asparagus, white beans, chichories, heirloom carrots & feta with a butcher and grocer bacon vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$12.00

local greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, pickled corn, cheddar cheese & barbecue chickpeas tossed in a spicy ranch dressing

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Beet salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled or fried breast, crystal glaze, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & ranch mayo on a brioche roll

High Bank Deluxe

High Bank Deluxe

$17.00

rl valley beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & american cheese on a brioche roll / + bacon 2 / + egg 1 / veggie patty available

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

buttermilk brined fried chicken, house pickles & duke's mayo on a brioche roll

Veggie Deluxe

$17.00
Beef Cheek Sloppy Joe

Beef Cheek Sloppy Joe

$16.00

braised beef cheek, crispy fried onions & middlefield smoked cheddar on a toasted onion roll

Porchetta

$18.00

Korean Philly

$16.00

Griddled Onion Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Jackfruit Porchetta

$14.00

Mains

Ponzu Salmon

$26.00

Pork Shank

$28.00

Mushroom Gnocchi

$22.00

Pizzas

Build Your Own

$12.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

crushed tomato, fresh garlic, basil & fresh mozzarella cheese

Mushroom Riccotta

$16.00

ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, cremini mushrooms & truffle cream

Pepperoni & Hot Honey

Pepperoni & Hot Honey

$16.00

pepperoni, mozzarella & hot honey

Hot Italian Sausage

Hot Italian Sausage

$17.00

arrabiata sauce, butcher and grocer sweet italian sausage, pickled sweet peppers, provolone, mozzarella & parmesan with a calabrian chili oil

Chef Specials

CS - Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Grilled Bread

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Hummus Veggies

$2.00

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Donuts

Donuts

$9.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00
Whiskey War Cheesecake

Whiskey War Cheesecake

$10.00
Strawberry Statehouse Cheesecake

Strawberry Statehouse Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenderloin

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

House Mac And Cheese

House Mac And Cheese

$7.00

House Fries

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Bravas Potatos

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side of Soup

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1379 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230

Directions

