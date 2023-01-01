DRINKS

Unlimited Soda
$4.72
Grenadine
$0.47
Cranberry Juice
$2.83
Orange Juice
$2.83
Pineapple Juice
$2.83
Monster Original
$3.30
Monster Lo-Carb
$3.30
Monster Zero Ultra
$3.30
Monster Ultra Strawberry Dreams
$3.30
Monster Ultra Violet
$3.30
Monster Ultra Gold
$3.30
Monster Ultra Sunrise
$3.30
Monster Pacific Punch
$3.30
Monster Reserve Orange Dreamsicle
$3.30
Monster Loca Moca
$3.30
Monster Mean Bean
$3.30
Monster Ultra Paradise
$3.30
Monster Khaotic
$3.30
Monster Mango Loco
$3.30
Bottle Water
$1.89
Bottle Coke
$2.83
Bottle Diet Coke
$2.83
Bottle Sprite
$2.83
Liquid Death
$4.72

FOOD

Bag of Chips
$0.94
Pulled Pork Nachos
$17.00

Tortilla chips covered in beef brisket, queso, mexican blend cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa.

Chicken Nachos
$15.00

Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken, queso, mexican blend cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa

Chips&Cheese
$4.72
Chips&Salsa
$3.77
Garlic Cheese Bread
$9.00

Includes Marinara

Pretzel Sticks
$12.00

With queso

sauce cups
$0.47
Tots
$10.00

Loaded is served with bacon, queso, green onion, and sour cream.

Waffle Fries
$10.00

Loaded is served with bacon, queso, green onion, and sour cream.

Cauliflower Bites
$11.00
Mini Corndogs
$12.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.00Out of stock

Served with provolone cheese, kettle chips, and cole slaw.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, HCK sauce, and kettle chips.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, HCK sauce, and kettle chips.

Turbo Cheeseburger
$14.00
Turbo Bacon Cheeseburger
$16.00
Turbo DBL Cheeseburger
$18.00
Turbo DBL Bacon Cheeseburger
$20.00Out of stock
Deep Fried Chicken Burger
$14.00
M Cheese Pizza
$15.00
M Pepperoni Pizza
$17.00
M Build Your Own Pizza
$15.00
M Hawaiian Pizza
$20.00
M Meat Lovers Pizza
$20.00
M BBQ Chicken Pizza
$20.00
M Margherita Pizza
$18.00
M BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
$22.00
L Cheese Pizza
$17.00
L Pepperoni Pizza
$20.00
L Build Your Own Pizza
$19.00
L Hawaiian Pizza
$25.00
L Meat Lovers Pizza
$25.00
L BBQ Chicken Pizza
$25.00
L Margherita Pizza
$21.00
L BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
$27.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$17.00

8 fried shrimp served with waffle fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Tender Basket
$14.00

4 Chicken tenders served with waffle fries and choice of sauce (Max 2 sauce cups)

Chicken Street Tacos
$15.00

Shredded chicken, queso, mexican cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, with blue tortilla chips and salsa.

Pulled Pork Street Tacos
$17.00
PB&J Uncrustable Meal
$8.00

Served with chips.

Kid's Corndog Meal
$9.00Out of stock

Served with waffle fries.

Kid's Chicken Tender Meal
$10.00

2 Chicken tenders served with waffle fries

2 for $5 Cookies
$4.72
Brownie
$4.72
Dippin’ Dots
$4.72
Funnel Fries
$12.00Out of stock
Donut
$4.72
Pretzel Sticks
$12.00

With queso

Tots
$10.00

Loaded is served with bacon, queso, green onion, and sour cream.

Waffle Fries
$10.00

Loaded is served with bacon, queso, green onion, and sour cream.

Garlic Cheese Bread
$9.00

Includes Marinara

Kid's Chicken Tender Meal
$10.00

2 Chicken tenders served with waffle fries

2 Corn Dogs & Chips
$11.00Out of stock

Activities

1 Smash Car Hit
$1.00
15 Smash Car Hits
$10.00