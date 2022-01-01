High Country Coffee Co. 103 West Fremont Avenue

  • Home
Order Again

ENERGY

SIZE

$5.50+

BLEND

$0.50

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

WHIP

$0.50

CAN

$3.50

MOCHA

SIZE

$3.00+

EXTRA SHOT

$0.25

WHIP

$0.50

BLEND

$0.50+

SUB MILK

$0.50+

PROTEIN

$1.50

WHITE MOCHA

SIZE

$3.75+

EXTRA SHOT

$0.25

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

SUB MILK

$0.50+

BLEND

$0.50+

WHIP

$0.50

PROTEIN

$1.50

LATTE

SIZE

$3.00+

SUB MILK

$0.50+

WHIP

$0.50

EXTRA SHOT

$0.25

BLEND

$0.50+

VEGAN PROTEIN

$1.50

LATTE FLAV

SIZE

$3.50+

WHIP

$0.50

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

EXTRA SHOT

$0.25

SUB MILK

$0.50+

BLEND

$0.50

PROTEIN

$1.50

AMERICANO

SIZE

$2.75+

WHIP

$0.50

EXTRA SHOT

$0.25

AMERICANO FLAV

SIZE

$3.25+

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

EXTRA SHOT

$0.50

WHIP

$0.50

MATCHA

SUB MILK

$0.50+

ADD FLAVOR

$0.50

SIZE

$3.25+

BLEND

$0.50+

ADD SHOTS

$0.25

PROTEIN

$1.50

CHAI

BLEND

$0.50+

SIZE

$3.25+

SUB MILK

$0.50+

ADD FLAVOR

$0.50+

WHIP

$0.50

ADD SHOTS

$0.25

PROTEIN

$1.50

COLD BREW

SIZE

$3.75+

BLEND

$0.50

WHIP

$0.50

ADD SHOTS

$0.25

VEGAN PROTEIN

$1.50

COLD BREW FLAV

SIZE

$4.25+

WHIP

$0.50

ADD SHOTS

$0.25

BLEND

$0.50

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

PROTEIN

$1.50

DRIP

SIZE

$1.25+

FLAVOR

$0.50

ESPRESSO

SIZE

$1.00+

WHIP

$0.50

EXTRA SHOT

$0.25

TEA

SIZE

$2.00+

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

FRUIT

$0.50

TEA FLAV

SIZE

$2.00+

FRUIT

$0.50

LEMONADE FLAV

SIZE

$2.50+

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

WHIP

$0.50

BLEND

$0.50+

FRUIT

$0.50

PROTEIN

$1.50

LEMONADE

SIZE

$2.00+

FRUIT

$0.50

BLEND

$0.50+

WHIP

$0.50

ITALIAN SODA

SIZE

$3.50+

WHIP

$0.50

FRUIT

$0.50

BLEND

$0.50+

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

PROTEIN

$1.50

COCOA

SIZE

$2.00+

WHIP

$0.50

SUB MILK

$0.50+

EXTRA FLAVOR

$0.50

APPLE JUICE

*

$1.00

SMOOTHIE

SIZE

$4.25+

FLAVOR

$0.50

WHIP

$0.50

VEGAN PROTEIN

$1.50

FRUIT

$0.50

SODA CAN

*

$1.50

H20

SIZE

$1.00

INFUSED H20

SIZE

$3.00+

B&G

*

$7.50

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

*

$8.50

HAND CRAFTED WITH FRESH INGREDIENTS AND COOKED TO PERFECTION FROM OUR LOCAL SELAH "MY LITTLE RESTAURANT"

COOKIE

*

$3.00

DESSERT BAR

*

$3.00

ALMOND SHORTBREAD TOP AND BOTTOM FILLED WITH A RASPBERRY JAM MID

DONUT

VIERAS

$3.50

DONS

$3.50

MUFFIN TOP

*

$3.00

PIZZA

HAWAIIN

$6.00

COMBO

$7.00

PEPPERONI / CHEESE

$5.00

POWER BOWLS

ACAI/PATAYA BOWL

$13.50

YAKIMA'S LOCAL "VIDA HEALTH BAR" ACAI BASE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

CHIA PUDDING

$10.50

YAKIMA'S LOCAL "VIDA HEALTH BAR"- STRAWBERRY CHIA SEEDS MIXED IN A COCONUT MILK BLEND W/ YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

WAFFLE

*

$4.00

WOW COOKIES

*

$3.00

CHIPS

*

$1.50

*

*

$0.50

HAT

BLACK

$25.00

KUIU

$30.00

2PM-4PM

24 REDBULL

$3.50

SALAD

*

$8.00

SAMMY

*

$6.50

BFAST SAMMY

*

$5.50

+ Chips & Drink

**

$1.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

((CAFFIENE&KINDNESS))

Location

103 West Fremont Avenue, Selah, WA 98942

Directions

Yakima
