Restaurant header imageView gallery

The High Country Greek

256 Reviews

$

507 Bamboo Rd.

Boone, NC 28607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro + Fries
Chicken Gyro + Fries
Lamb Gyro + Salad

Starters

Pita with Tsaziki or Hummus

$8.00

Soup of the Day: Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day: Bowl

$8.00

Spanakopita Piece

$9.00

Spinach and cheese mixture in between layers of filo dough and butter.

Dolmades

$8.00

5 of our dolmades (grape leaves) stuffed with rice, sprinkled with feta, and served with a lemon wedge

Shareables

Mezedakia Platter, The Sampler

Mezedakia Platter, The Sampler

$30.00

Piece of Spanakopita, Dolmades, Pita with Tsaziki and Hummus Souvlakia( Pork skewers), Keftedes( Greek meatballs) Falafel and a Taverna Salad.

Greek Fries

$14.00

A warm bed of our famous Greek fries with Tsaziki and Feta.

Vegetarian Sampler

$27.00

Piece of Spanakopita, Dolmades, Pita with Tsaziki and Hummus, Falafel, Taverna salad

Gyros (YEE-ROH)

Lamb Gyro

$9.00

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Falafel Gyro

$9.00

Souvlaki Gyro

$9.00

Keftedes Gyro

$12.00

Spanakopita Gyro

$12.00

Lamb Gyro + Fries

$13.00

Chicken Gyro + Fries

$13.00

Falafel Gyro + Fries

$13.00

Souvlaki Gyro + Fries

$13.00

Keftedes Gyro + Fries

$14.00

Spanakopita Gyro + Fries

$14.00

Lamb Gyro + Salad

$15.00

Chicken Gyro + Salad

$15.00

Falafel Gyro + Salad

$15.00

Souvlaki Gyro + Salad

$15.00

Keftedes Gyro + Salad

$16.00

Spanakopita Gyro + Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$18.00

Greek Lasagna with layers of noodles and beef sauce topped with a cream bechamel sauce. Served with 2 sides. Add a side Greek Salad for $2 extra.

Souvlakia

$18.00

Hand cut pork skewers marinated in our house made marinade. Served with 2 sides. Add a side Greek Salad for $2 extra.

Greek Spaghetti

Greek Spaghetti

$13.00

Noodles with homemade meat sauce, and topped with feta. Served with 2 sides. Add a side Greek Salad for $2 extra.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$15.00

A spinach and cheese mixture layered in phyllo with our house seasoning! Served with 2 sides. Add a side Greek Salad for $2 extra.

Greek Chicken

$16.00

Baked and seasoned chicken quarter served with lemon. Served with 2 sides. Add a side Greek Salad for $2 extra.

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Pub Chips

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Orzo Salad

$6.00

Orzo, cucumber, tomato and feta. Tossed in our Greek Lemon dressing

Pita

$3.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Allexia's Greek Salad

Allexia's Full Greek Salad

$14.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese on a bed of greens. Served with our housemate lemon and oil dressing.

Allexia's Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Full Taverna Salad

$15.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese tossed in our housemate lemon and oil dressing and served on a pita with dolmades and potato salad.

Kids

Kids Lamb

$6.00

All Kids meals include french fries and a drink. Lamb, chicken, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Hamburger on Pita

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

A La Carte

Pastitsio

$9.00

Souvlaki

$8.00

Lamb

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

Falafel

$6.00

Keftedes

$6.00

Desserts

Baklava

$9.00

Loukoumades

$9.00

Baklava Sundae

$9.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$12.00

Loukoumades Cheescake

$10.00

Greek Freek Sundae

$20.00

Speciality Cookies

$5.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Cupcakes

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Bread Houses

$30.00Out of stock

Brownie a la Mode

$9.00Out of stock

Choc Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Valentines box

$20.00Out of stock

Mini Dessert Cakes

$11.95Out of stock

Individual Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Extras

Tzatziki

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

Ketchup

Dressing

$0.25

Cup Feta

$1.50

Hummus

$0.50

16 Oz Ziggy

$12.00

16 Oz Hummus

$12.00

1 lb Lamb

$13.00

Greek Spice

$10.00

Wholesale Greek Spice

$4.95

1Lb Chicken

$11.00

Specials

Lintel Soup Bowl

$8.00

$8 Special

$8.00

$9 Special

$9.00

$10 Special

$10.00

Salad Trio

$9.00

Lintel Soup Cup

$6.00

$25 Gift Cert

$25.00

Keftede Sliders

$14.00

1 LB BBQ

$10.00

$2 Can Beer

$2.00Out of stock

$3 Glass Wine

$3.00Out of stock

Rice Bowl

$9.00

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Sourdough

$8.00

Olive Feta Bread

$9.00

BBQ Pita With Fries

$11.00

Challah Bread

$10.00

Fish And Side

$13.00

Baklava Sunday

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to all things Greek! We are looking forward to seeing you!

Website

Location

507 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
The High Country Greek image
The High Country Greek image
The High Country Greek image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bella's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
190 Boone Heights Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive
orange starNo Reviews
465 Industrial Park Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
New York Deli
orange starNo Reviews
246 Wilson Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
610 Blowing Rock Road Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boone

Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boone
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston