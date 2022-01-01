Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Middle Eastern

High Flying Foods Andale

review star

No reviews yet

1 Airport Drive

Oakland, CA 94621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pastries

Bagel - Toasted

$4.49

Banana Raisin Bran Muffin

$3.79

Blueberry Crumble Muffin

$3.79

Blueberry Scone

$3.79

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.79

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.79

Croissant

$3.99

Lemon Raspberry Scone

$3.79

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.79

Apps/Sides

Chips

$3.50

Chips & Guac

$6.75

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Guacamole Chips & Salsa

$10.95

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Salad No Chicken

$11.95

Steak Salad

$14.95

Entrees

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Chicken Nachos

$14.50

Quesadilla Cheese

$12.50

Quesadilla Chicken

$13.95

Quesadilla Steak

$13.95

El Presidente Burrito

$14.95

Chicken Tacos Mexicanos

$13.25

Chicken Tacos Comb

$10.00

Fish Tacos

Brewed Coffee

Coffee Small

$2.85

Coffee Medium

$3.25

Coffee Large

$3.60

Cafe Au Lait Small

$3.65

Cafe Au Lait Medium

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait Large

$4.30

Cappuccinos

Cappuccino Small

$4.35

Cappuccino Medium

$5.00

Cappuccino Large

$5.45

Havana Cappuccino Small

$4.80

Havana Cappuccino Medium

$5.45

Havana Cappuccino Large

$5.90

COFFEE MODS

Add Shot

$1.10

Add Stm Milk

$0.65

Cold Brew

Black Tie Small

$4.25

Black Tie Medium

$5.00

Black Tie Large

$5.50

Cold Brew Small

$3.45

Cold Brew Medium

$4.20

Cold Brew Large

$4.75

Espresso

Americano Large

$4.80

Americano Medium

$4.80

Americano Small

$3.80

Cafe Macchiato Large

$5.10

Cafe Macchiato Medium

$4.10

Cafe Macchiato Small

$3.15

Espresso Large

$4.90

Espresso Medium

$3.80

Espresso Small

$2.70

Red Eye Medium

$4.12

Red Eye Small

$3.76

Red Eye Large

$4.43

Black Eye Small

$4.65

Black Eye Medium

$5.00

Black Eye Large

$5.30

Lattes

Caramel Macchiato Small

$5.35

Caramel Macchiato Medium

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato Large

$6.55

Latte Small

$4.50

Latte Medium

$5.15

Latte Large

$5.70

Mocha Small

$5.00

Mocha Medium

$5.65

Mocha Large

$6.20

Vanilla Latte Small

$5.05

Vanilla Latte Medium

$5.65

Vanilla Latte Large

$6.25

White Chocolate Small

$5.35

White Chocolate Medium

$6.00

White Chocolate Large

$6.55

Caramel Latte Small

$5.05

Caramel Latte Medium

$5.65

Caramel Latte Large

$6.15

Non-coffee

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.70

Hot Chocolate Medium

$4.15

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.55

Milk Small

$2.60

Milk Medium

$2.80

Milk Large

$3.05

Steamer w Syrup Small

$4.75

Steamer w Syrup Medium

$5.05

Steamer w Syrup Large

$5.25

Tea

Chai Small

$4.70

Chai Medium

$5.50

Chai Large

$5.95

Dirty Chai Small

$5.40

Dirty Chai Medium

$6.15

Dirty Chai Large

$6.55

Hot Tea Small

$2.95

Hot Tea Medium

$2.95

Hot Tea Large

$3.45

Iced Tea Small

$2.70

Iced Tea Medium

$3.50

Iced Tea Large

$3.90

Matcha Small

$4.70

Matcha Medium

$5.50

Matcha Large

$5.95

Draft-Beer

Racer 5, Draft

$10.50+

Shadow Puppet, Draft

$10.50+

Draft

$10.75+

Lagunitas IPA, Draft

$9.75

Modelo Especial, Draft

$9.75

Bottle

BOTTLE BEER

$7.75

Vodka

Absolut

$14.00

Bartons Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Whiskey

Bulliet

$12.00

Canadian Club

$11.00

Chivas

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewars 12 yr.

$14.00

J.W.

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Barton's Whiskey

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Bartons Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Tequila

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Montezuma

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Gin

Barton Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Brandy

Hennessy

$14.00

Korbel

$11.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$11.00

Baileys

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jaegermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Midori

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Cocktails A - M

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

AMF

$12.25

Bailey's Coffee

$12.25

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.25

Greyhound

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua Coffee

$12.25

Lemon Drop

$12.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$11.25

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.25

Margarita

$15.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.25

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Cocktails N - Z

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.25

Virgin Mary

$7.75

Whiskey Sour

$11.25

White Russian

$12.00

Retail

Chips

$2.25

Cookie

$3.99

Trail Mix

$6.50

Snap Peas

$4.59

Marshmellow

$3.00

Kind Bar

$3.79

Fruit

$1.25

Red Glass

R Mondavi Cab GL

$10.25

Foli Zin GL

$10.75

DeLoach Pinot

$12.50

Freakshow Cab

$11.25

Terrazas Malbec GL

$11.25

Waterbrook Merlot GL

$12.25

Red Wine

$12.00

White Glass

Underwood Pino Grigio GL

$11.25

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay GL

$10.25

Bontera Sauvignon Blanc

$10.25

Altos Chardonnay GL

$13.75

Terrazas Chardonnay GL

$11.25

White Wine

$11.00

Sparkling Glass

Sparkilng Wine Champagne

$12.50

Bottle Wine

Ferrari Carrano Pinot G GL

$11.25

R Mondavi Chard GL

$10.25

Shenandoah Sauvignon Blanc GL

$10.25

Smoke Tree Chard GL

$13.75

Terrazas Chardonnay GL

$11.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Airport Drive, Oakland, CA 94621

Directions

Gallery
High Flying Foods image
High Flying Foods image

Similar restaurants in your area

Favorite Indian Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,269
24052 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94544
View restaurantnext
Namaste Pizza
orange star4.7 • 3,414
5942 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
ROOH San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
333 Brannan St San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
orange star4.6 • 9,321
71 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
TILAK Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3501 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food - 483 Ellis street
orange starNo Reviews
483 Ellis street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Cafe Colucci
orange star4.3 • 5,763
5849 San Pablo Avenue Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Cholita Linda - Temescal
orange star4.5 • 3,673
4923 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
A16 -Rockridge
orange star4.2 • 2,926
5356 College Ave. Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Belotti Bottega
orange star4.8 • 2,842
4001 - B Piedmont Ave. Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
East Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston