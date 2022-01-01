OAK - Farley's OAK - Farley's

Main picView gallery

OAK - Farley's

No reviews yet

1 Airport Dr

Oakland, CA 94621

Popular Items

Latte
Bacon and Mozzarella Egg Sandwich
Ham and Cheddar Egg Sandwich

Grab And Go

Whole Health Protein Bowl

Whole Health Protein Bowl

$15.35
Rustic Caesar Salad

Rustic Caesar Salad

$13.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.55
Turkey Pesto Sandwhich

Turkey Pesto Sandwhich

$15.95
Hoagie Sandwhich

Hoagie Sandwhich

$15.40
Veggie Sandwhich

Veggie Sandwhich

$13.75
Farley's Yogurt Parfait

Farley's Yogurt Parfait

$9.50
Coconut Chia Pudding

Coconut Chia Pudding

$9.50

Pastries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25
Cranberry Almond Muffin

Cranberry Almond Muffin

$4.65
Wild Berry Muffin

Wild Berry Muffin

$4.65
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$4.95
Seasonal Fruit Danish

Seasonal Fruit Danish

$5.05
Seasonal Fruit Scone

Seasonal Fruit Scone

$4.95
Banana Walnut Rye Loaf Bread

Banana Walnut Rye Loaf Bread

$4.25

Deals

Value Deal (Peanut butter Toast w/12oz coffee)

Value Deal (Peanut butter Toast w/12oz coffee)

$10.00
Deal of the Week (Lox Bagel w/12oz latte)

Deal of the Week (Lox Bagel w/12oz latte)

$15.00

Espresso & Coffee

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.55
Americano

Americano

$4.40+
Macchiato (single and double)

Macchiato (single and double)

$4.10+
Latte

Latte

$5.50+
Maple Latte

Maple Latte

$6.05+
Mocha

Mocha

$6.30+
Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Coffee

Drip Coffee Dark

Drip Coffee Dark

$3.85+
Drip Coffee Medium

Drip Coffee Medium

$3.85+
Drip Decaf

Drip Decaf

$3.85+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.40+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.40+

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.85
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.80+

Tea Latte

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.65+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.20+

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$3.00+
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.50+
Flavored Milk

Flavored Milk

$4.50+

Farley's Retail

Wander

Wander

$17.00
Bright Side

Bright Side

$17.00
Columbia Antioquia Giraldo Exotico

Columbia Antioquia Giraldo Exotico

$18.00
Portrero Nuevo

Portrero Nuevo

$17.50

Packaged Retail

Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$3.00
Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$3.79
Banana

Banana

$1.25
Apple

Apple

$1.25

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$4.00
Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

$7.75
Pathwater

Pathwater

$4.00
Tip Top Tonics Kombucha

Tip Top Tonics Kombucha

$7.75
Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice

Happy Moose Cold-Pressed Juice

$6.95
Zola Coconut Water

Zola Coconut Water

$5.50

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.80
Bagel

Bagel

$5.20
Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$12.75
Bacon and Mozzarella Egg Sandwich

Bacon and Mozzarella Egg Sandwich

$12.00
Ham and Cheddar Egg Sandwich

Ham and Cheddar Egg Sandwich

$12.00
Mushroom and Gruyere Egg Sandwich

Mushroom and Gruyere Egg Sandwich

$11.00
All hours
Sunday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 4:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe'

Location

1 Airport Dr, Oakland, CA 94621

Directions

Main pic

