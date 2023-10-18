Beverages

Coffee Beverage

Drip Coffee Dark Roast
$4.40
Drip Coffee Medium Roast
$4.40
Drip Coffee Decaf
$4.40
Cappuccino
$5.50
Caramel Latte 16oz
$7.00
Chai Latte 16oz
$5.75
Double Macchiato(classic)
$4.95
Espresso Shot
$3.85
Hot tea
$5.50
Iced Tea
$5.50
Latte
$6.60
Matcha Latte 16oz
$7.10
Mocha 16 oz
$7.00
SF Vanilla Latte 16oz
$7.00
Vanilla Latte 16oz
$7.00
White Mocha 16oz
$7.00
Cafe Au Lait
$4.85
Milk
$4.25
Hot Cocoa
$5.50
Americano
$4.90
Caramel Macchiato
$7.50
Iced Coffee
$4.95
Pumpkin Biscoff
$7.75

Alcohol

Drakes Pilsner beer
$9.00
Cutwater Vodka Mule
$12.00
Cutwater Vodka Transfusion
$12.00
Golden State Hard Cider
$10.00
Sparkling Wine Unne Femme
$11.00

Beverages

Bottle water
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Bottle Soda
$4.00

All Day Menu

Deals

Value deal Almond butter and Banana Toast and OJ
$10.00
Value deal Cup of soup french fries and OJ
$10.00
Deal of week Wild arugula Salad and OJ
$15.00

Kids Meals

A B & J served with orange juice
$9.50
Grilled cheese, fries with orange juice
$10.00

Sides

French Fries
$5.50

Pastries

croissant
$5.20
chocolate croissant
$4.95
wild blueberry muffin
$4.65
cream cheese danish
$4.95
cinnamon twist
$4.95
seasonal scone
$4.95
lemon poppyseed muffin
$4.95
banana bread
$4.95
chocolate chip cookie
$4.25
Cream cheese
$0.75
Seasonal Danish
$4.95

Retail & Grab n Go

Grab & GO

Wild Arugula Salad G&G
$14.30
Roasted Turkey and Fontina G&G
$15.00
Yogurt Parfait
$9.95
Protein Box
$12.95
Charcuterie
$12.95

retail

Chips
$3.50
Banana
$1.50
Retail Coffee 12oz bag
$16.50

OO Food

Lunch/Dinner

The Balls
$17.60
Roasted Turkey and Fontina
$17.60
Spicy Hog
$15.40
Grilled Asparagus and Burrata
$14.30
Southie B.L.A.T
$16.50
Roasted Tomato Soup bowl
$13.20
The Standby
$13.20
Wild Arugula Salad
$14.30
Poached Egg and Bacon Salad
$17.60
Fried Chicken & Chopped Romaine salad
$19.80

Deals

Value deal Almond butter and Banana Toast
$10.00
Value deal Cup of soup french fries
$10.00
Deal of week Wild arugula Salad
$15.00

Kids Meals

A B & J served with orange juice
$9.50
Grilled cheese, fries with orange juice
$10.00

Sides

French Fries
$5.50

Pastries

Bagel and Cream cheese
$5.50
Bagel no spread
$4.95
Bagel w/ almond butter
$6.00
Bagel with Butter
$5.25
banana bread
$4.95
chocolate chip cookie
$4.25
chocolate croissant
$4.95
cinnamon twist
$4.95
cream cheese danish
$4.95
croissant
$4.50
lemon poppyseed muffin
$4.95
Seasonal Danish
$4.95
seasonal scone
$4.95
wild blueberry muffin
$4.65

OO Breakfast

Breakfast (Copy)

almond butter and banana toast
$8.95

almond butter and banana toast with cinnamon and honey

Avocado Toast
$12.00

everything but the bagel seasoning, sea salt, lemon olive oil, micro greens

Bacon and Fried Egg Sandwich
$14.30

mozzarella, tomato, frisée, lime aioli, brioche bun

Bagel and Cream cheese
$5.50
Bagel no spread
$4.95
Bagel w/ almond butter
$6.00
Bagel with Butter
$5.25
Fried Egg Sandwich-No MEAT
$11.30
Southie Breakfast Burrito
$15.95

scrambled eggs, chorizo, white cheddar cheese, avocado, onion passilla-pepper relish, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla

Southie Breakfast Burrito-NO MEAT
$12.95