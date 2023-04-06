Restaurant header imageView gallery

High-Hand Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3750 Taylor Road

Loomis, CA 95650

Popular Items

House-made Chips

Beers

Draft Beers

Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA

$8.00

ABV: 6.4% Malt: 2 Row, Pilsner, Oats, Flaked Barley, White Wheat Hops: Citra, El Dorado, Galaxy Yeast: White Labs London Fog Flavor Profile: Passionfruit, tropical aroma with an overripe fruit flavor and soft mouthfeel

West Coast IPA

West Coast IPA

$8.00

ABV: 6.7% Malt: 2 Row, Munich 10, Flaked Barley Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Citrus, berry, and resinous aroma with a balance between malty and bitter notes

Kölsch

Kölsch

$8.00

ABV: 5.3% Malt: German Pilsner, Vienna, White Wheat Hops: Northern Brewer, German Tradition Yeast: White Labs German Kölsch Ale Flavor Profile: Crisp and refreshing with a subtle fruity and noble hop aroma

American Light Lager

$8.00
Prickly Pear Gose

Prickly Pear Gose

$8.00

ABV: 4.8% Malt: Pilsner, White Wheat Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs German Kölsch Ale Flavor Profile: Slightly sour and salty with a watermelon and raspberry flavor

SMaSH Pale Ale

SMaSH Pale Ale

$8.00

ABV: 6% Malt: Admiral Pilsner Hops: Mosaic Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Tropical fruit, stone fruit, and blueberry aromas with a crisp, dry finish

Vanilla Porter

Vanilla Porter

$8.00

ABV: 6.4% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, Chocolate, Caramel 120 Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Chocolate and coffee aromas with a subtle vanilla sweetness

Hefeweizen

Hefeweizen

$8.00

ABV: 5% Malt: German Pilsner, White Wheat Hops: German Tradition Yeast: White Labs Hefeweizen Ale Flavor Profile: Banana and bubblegum aromas typical of this style

Amber Ale

Amber Ale

$8.00

ABV: 5.3% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, Caramel 40, Caramel 80 Hops: Amarillo, Columbus, Simcoe Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Slight raisin and fruit aromas with a malty and piney finish

Mexican Lager

Mexican Lager

$8.00

ABV: 5.3% Malt: German Pilsner, Vienna, Flaked Corn Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs Mexican Lager Flavor Profile: Light and crisp with a sweet and subtle corn flavor

Vanilla Cream Ale

Vanilla Cream Ale

$8.00

ABV: 5.3% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, Oats, Flaked Corn, Honey Malt Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs San Francisco Lager Flavor Profile: Light, sweet aroma with a creamy, vanilla finish

Double IPA

Double IPA

$8.00

ABV: 8% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, White Wheat Hops: Columbus, Centennial, El Dorado, Simcoe Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Balanced citrus and pine aromas with a clean, bitter finish

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$25.00

Taste all 12 of our beers. 3oz pour of each of beer on tap.

To-GO Beers

4-Packs

Mexican Lager 4-pack

Mexican Lager 4-pack

$20.00
SMaSH Pale Ale 4-pack

SMaSH Pale Ale 4-pack

$20.00
Vanilla Porter 4-pack

Vanilla Porter 4-pack

$20.00
Hazy IPA 4-pack

Hazy IPA 4-pack

$20.00
West Coast IPA 4-pack

West Coast IPA 4-pack

$20.00
Mixed 4-Pack

Mixed 4-Pack

$20.00

Cider/seltzer

Drinks

Hemly Cider Pink Lady

Hemly Cider Pink Lady

$8.00

A dry apple cider from Courtland.

Hemly Cider Butterfly Lemonade

Hemly Cider Butterfly Lemonade

$8.00

Pear cider from the Sacramento delta. Mixed with lemonade and Butterfly Pea Flower syrup for a beautiful purple appearance.

Food

Appetizers

House-made Chips

House-made Chips

$14.00

Hand sliced chips paired with a chilled lemon artichoke puree.

Oktoberfest Pretzel

Oktoberfest Pretzel

$15.00

Giant Bavarian soft pretzel sticks served with High-Hand beer cheese.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Flash fried and tossed in a ponzu reduction sauce, sea salt, and grilled Meyer lemons. Shishito peppers are typically a very mild pepper but occasionally you will get a very spicy one.

Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$12.00

Three corn fritters topped with aioli and herbs

Elote

Elote

$12.00

Mexican street corn. Roasted corn off the cobb tossed with aioli, lemon, cayenne pepper, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$10.00

castelvetrano olives marinated in High-Hand 25 star dark balsamic, orange zest, and fennel. Unpitted

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens tossed with a champagne vinaigrette, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, sliced pears, topped with sautéed shrimp.

Strawberry Salad

$18.00

Spinach, red onion, candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese, High-Hand Pear Cranberry Balsamic vinaigrette

Entrees

Rajas Tacos

Rajas Tacos

$15.00

Pasilla peppers, roasted onion, cactus, salsa crema, cotija cheese, cherry tomato pico de gallo, on craft corn tortillas. 2 Tacos per order

Flank Steak Tacos

Flank Steak Tacos

$15.00

Marinated flank steak with smashed avocado, cherry tomato pico de gallo, on craft corn tortillas. 2 Tacos per order

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Garlic marinated shrimp tacos, red cabbage, avocado, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese, on craft corn tortillas. 2 Tacos per order

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Peanut sauce marinated shrimp with cucumbers, bell peppers, jicama, carrots, avocado, served on craft corn tortillas. 2 lettuce wraps per order

BBQ Pork Sliders

BBQ Pork Sliders

$15.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, and presented on High-Hand baked roll. 3 per order

Wine

Sparking & Rose Wine

Bailly Lapierre

Bailly Lapierre

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

White Wine

Frank Family Chardonnay

Frank Family Chardonnay

$22.00+

Cade Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Red Wine

Neyers Sage Canyon Blend

Neyers Sage Canyon Blend

$15.00+

Carignane, Grenache, Mourvèdre and Syrah. Drinks like a pinot noir, ripe black cherry with a subtle vanilla finish.

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

100 percent organic grapes. An easy drinking cabernet sauvignon with light tannins and bright red fruit flavors.

Lava Cap Cabernet Franc

Lava Cap Cabernet Franc

$23.00+

100 percent estate grown Cabernet Franc from Sierra Foothills. Plush tannins with flavors of a dark fruit compote.

McIntyre Merlot

McIntyre Merlot

$16.00+

Merlot from Arroyo Seco. Notes of blackberry, anise, cassis and dried currants.

Cocktails

French Squeezed

French Squeezed

$14.00

Lillet, vodka, Giffard Apricot, tropical juice blend. Garnished with powdered sugar and a mint sprig

PB&J Old Fashioned

PB&J Old Fashioned

$14.00

Peanut infused bourbon, cherry bitters, Fassionola syrup. Garnished with PB&J

Paper Plane

Paper Plane

$14.00

Aperol, Amaro Nonino, Bourbon, lemon juice. Garnished with a lemon twist

Last Word

Last Word

$14.00

Dry gin, maraschino cherry liquor, Dolin Genepy Le Chamois, lime juice. Garnished with a lime twist.

Vineyard Margarita

Vineyard Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, Navarro Vineyard verjus, serrano infused agave, rimmed with sea salt and tajin, garnished with a lime twist.

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

Your choice of spirit with muddled orange, bitter, and sugar stirred and strained over premium ice. Garnished with a Luxardo cherry.

Covered Wagon

Covered Wagon

$12.00

Vodka, sweet cherry puree, sparking wine

Eureka!

Eureka!

$12.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon, chamomile honey, fresh lemon, edible gold.

Spirits

Vodka

Southfork Vodka

Southfork Vodka

$12.00

A local vodka out of Grass Valley made with 100 percent American corn. Clean, crisp, delicious.

Tequila/Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal

$13.00

100% Maguey (agave) mezcal, made with a Espadin and Barril. Floral aromas with a light smokiness on the palate. Product from a co-op farming community in Oaxaca.

Fortaleza Blanco

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Agave spirit from Jalisco. A top end blanco estate produced tequila. notes of pepper, olive, and hints of butter. Blanco tequilas are clear due to limited exposure to oak barrels.

Libelula Joven

Libelula Joven

$12.00

Joven tequila is a blend of blanco and reposado tequilas. This is the perfect tequila for a cocktail or on the rocks.

Fortaleza Reposado

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

An aged agave sprit from one of the best tequila estates. Caramel and citrus aromas open into flavors of vanilla, apple, and cinnamon. A must try for all who enjoy a great tequila.

Komos Reposado Rosa

Komos Reposado Rosa

$28.00

Komos Reposado Rosa is aged in French oak Napa Valley red wine barrels for 2 months which gives the tequila a unique rose hue. Notes of black cherries, vanilla, and butterscotch.

Fortaleza Winter Blend

Fortaleza Winter Blend

$19.00

A limited edition reposado from the Fortaleza estate. this product won best new spirit in 2020. Winter Blend is aged in a mix of Hungarian, French, and American oak. The oak barrels where originally used to age Oloroso and Tokaji, which adds to the complex flavors and aromas of this spirit.

Fortaleza Anejo

Fortaleza Anejo

$22.00

Fortaleza Anejo is aged for 18 month in American oak barrels. The aging process imparts notes of caramel, vanilla, and butterscotch. Finishes on the palate with notes of hazelnut, citrus, and toffee. Great neat or on the rocks.

El Cristiano Reposado

El Cristiano Reposado

$19.00

Aged for 6 months in American oak barrels. Aromas of creme brûlée, dried tropical fruit, and dried flowers. Fruity and herbaceous on the palate.

Whiskey/Rye/Bourbon

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Whiskey

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Whiskey

$12.00
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye

$13.00
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$14.00
Savage & Cooke Second Glance Whiskey

Savage & Cooke Second Glance Whiskey

$15.00

Whiskey from Dave Phinney (The Prisoner Wine). A mash bill of 95% corn, 4% rye, 1% malted barley. Aged in old bourbon barrels and finished in wine casks. Distillery uses imported water form Alexander Valley.

Michter's Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey

Michter's Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey

$38.00

A limited release edition from Michter's. 109 proof barrel strength rye whiskey. Butterscotch, cinnamon, and hints of cherries on the pallet. Try it neat or on the rocks.

Scotch

Dalmore 12 Year

Dalmore 12 Year

$15.00

Highland Scotch with little pea flavors/aromas. Notable flavors of citrus and baking spices.

Dalmore 15 Year

Dalmore 15 Year

$24.00

Highland Scotch aged 15 years. Little to no peat smoke. Flavor profile of cinnamon, nutmeg, raisins, and cherries.

Dalmore 18 Year

Dalmore 18 Year

$39.00

Highland Scotch aged 18 years. Little to no peat smoke. Pronounced flavors of vanilla, toffee, cinnamon, and nutmeg

Gin

Sierra Gin

Sierra Gin

$12.00

Gin from Truckee in the style of a London Dry gin. Juniper dominant, great in cocktails.

Rum

Briney Gold Shipwreck White Rum

Briney Gold Shipwreck White Rum

$12.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Non alcoholic

Mexi Coke

Mexi Coke

$5.00
Squirt

Squirt

$5.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Boylan Diet Cola

Boylan Diet Cola

$5.00
Fentimans Rose Lemonade

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$5.00
River City Rootbeer

River City Rootbeer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft beer, handmade food, exceptional service.

Location

3750 Taylor Road, Loomis, CA 95650

Directions

