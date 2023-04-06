High-Hand Brewing Co.
3750 Taylor Road
Loomis, CA 95650
Popular Items
Beers
Draft Beers
Hazy IPA
ABV: 6.4% Malt: 2 Row, Pilsner, Oats, Flaked Barley, White Wheat Hops: Citra, El Dorado, Galaxy Yeast: White Labs London Fog Flavor Profile: Passionfruit, tropical aroma with an overripe fruit flavor and soft mouthfeel
West Coast IPA
ABV: 6.7% Malt: 2 Row, Munich 10, Flaked Barley Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Citrus, berry, and resinous aroma with a balance between malty and bitter notes
Kölsch
ABV: 5.3% Malt: German Pilsner, Vienna, White Wheat Hops: Northern Brewer, German Tradition Yeast: White Labs German Kölsch Ale Flavor Profile: Crisp and refreshing with a subtle fruity and noble hop aroma
American Light Lager
Prickly Pear Gose
ABV: 4.8% Malt: Pilsner, White Wheat Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs German Kölsch Ale Flavor Profile: Slightly sour and salty with a watermelon and raspberry flavor
SMaSH Pale Ale
ABV: 6% Malt: Admiral Pilsner Hops: Mosaic Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Tropical fruit, stone fruit, and blueberry aromas with a crisp, dry finish
Vanilla Porter
ABV: 6.4% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, Chocolate, Caramel 120 Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Chocolate and coffee aromas with a subtle vanilla sweetness
Hefeweizen
ABV: 5% Malt: German Pilsner, White Wheat Hops: German Tradition Yeast: White Labs Hefeweizen Ale Flavor Profile: Banana and bubblegum aromas typical of this style
Amber Ale
ABV: 5.3% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, Caramel 40, Caramel 80 Hops: Amarillo, Columbus, Simcoe Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Slight raisin and fruit aromas with a malty and piney finish
Mexican Lager
ABV: 5.3% Malt: German Pilsner, Vienna, Flaked Corn Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs Mexican Lager Flavor Profile: Light and crisp with a sweet and subtle corn flavor
Vanilla Cream Ale
ABV: 5.3% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, Oats, Flaked Corn, Honey Malt Hops: Northern Brewer Yeast: White Labs San Francisco Lager Flavor Profile: Light, sweet aroma with a creamy, vanilla finish
Double IPA
ABV: 8% Malt: 2 Row, Munich, White Wheat Hops: Columbus, Centennial, El Dorado, Simcoe Yeast: White Labs California Ale Flavor Profile: Balanced citrus and pine aromas with a clean, bitter finish
Beer Flight
Taste all 12 of our beers. 3oz pour of each of beer on tap.
Food
Appetizers
House-made Chips
Hand sliced chips paired with a chilled lemon artichoke puree.
Oktoberfest Pretzel
Giant Bavarian soft pretzel sticks served with High-Hand beer cheese.
Shishito Peppers
Flash fried and tossed in a ponzu reduction sauce, sea salt, and grilled Meyer lemons. Shishito peppers are typically a very mild pepper but occasionally you will get a very spicy one.
Corn Fritters
Three corn fritters topped with aioli and herbs
Elote
Mexican street corn. Roasted corn off the cobb tossed with aioli, lemon, cayenne pepper, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
Marinated Olives
castelvetrano olives marinated in High-Hand 25 star dark balsamic, orange zest, and fennel. Unpitted
Salads
Entrees
Rajas Tacos
Pasilla peppers, roasted onion, cactus, salsa crema, cotija cheese, cherry tomato pico de gallo, on craft corn tortillas. 2 Tacos per order
Flank Steak Tacos
Marinated flank steak with smashed avocado, cherry tomato pico de gallo, on craft corn tortillas. 2 Tacos per order
Shrimp Tacos
Garlic marinated shrimp tacos, red cabbage, avocado, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese, on craft corn tortillas. 2 Tacos per order
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Peanut sauce marinated shrimp with cucumbers, bell peppers, jicama, carrots, avocado, served on craft corn tortillas. 2 lettuce wraps per order
BBQ Pork Sliders
Slow roasted pulled pork, tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, and presented on High-Hand baked roll. 3 per order
Wine
Sparking & Rose Wine
Red Wine
Neyers Sage Canyon Blend
Carignane, Grenache, Mourvèdre and Syrah. Drinks like a pinot noir, ripe black cherry with a subtle vanilla finish.
Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon
100 percent organic grapes. An easy drinking cabernet sauvignon with light tannins and bright red fruit flavors.
Lava Cap Cabernet Franc
100 percent estate grown Cabernet Franc from Sierra Foothills. Plush tannins with flavors of a dark fruit compote.
McIntyre Merlot
Merlot from Arroyo Seco. Notes of blackberry, anise, cassis and dried currants.
Cocktails
French Squeezed
Lillet, vodka, Giffard Apricot, tropical juice blend. Garnished with powdered sugar and a mint sprig
PB&J Old Fashioned
Peanut infused bourbon, cherry bitters, Fassionola syrup. Garnished with PB&J
Paper Plane
Aperol, Amaro Nonino, Bourbon, lemon juice. Garnished with a lemon twist
Last Word
Dry gin, maraschino cherry liquor, Dolin Genepy Le Chamois, lime juice. Garnished with a lime twist.
Vineyard Margarita
Tequila, Navarro Vineyard verjus, serrano infused agave, rimmed with sea salt and tajin, garnished with a lime twist.
Old Fashioned
Your choice of spirit with muddled orange, bitter, and sugar stirred and strained over premium ice. Garnished with a Luxardo cherry.
Covered Wagon
Vodka, sweet cherry puree, sparking wine
Eureka!
Redwood Empire Bourbon, chamomile honey, fresh lemon, edible gold.
Spirits
Vodka
Tequila/Mezcal
Banhez Mezcal
100% Maguey (agave) mezcal, made with a Espadin and Barril. Floral aromas with a light smokiness on the palate. Product from a co-op farming community in Oaxaca.
Fortaleza Blanco
Agave spirit from Jalisco. A top end blanco estate produced tequila. notes of pepper, olive, and hints of butter. Blanco tequilas are clear due to limited exposure to oak barrels.
Libelula Joven
Joven tequila is a blend of blanco and reposado tequilas. This is the perfect tequila for a cocktail or on the rocks.
Fortaleza Reposado
An aged agave sprit from one of the best tequila estates. Caramel and citrus aromas open into flavors of vanilla, apple, and cinnamon. A must try for all who enjoy a great tequila.
Komos Reposado Rosa
Komos Reposado Rosa is aged in French oak Napa Valley red wine barrels for 2 months which gives the tequila a unique rose hue. Notes of black cherries, vanilla, and butterscotch.
Fortaleza Winter Blend
A limited edition reposado from the Fortaleza estate. this product won best new spirit in 2020. Winter Blend is aged in a mix of Hungarian, French, and American oak. The oak barrels where originally used to age Oloroso and Tokaji, which adds to the complex flavors and aromas of this spirit.
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Anejo is aged for 18 month in American oak barrels. The aging process imparts notes of caramel, vanilla, and butterscotch. Finishes on the palate with notes of hazelnut, citrus, and toffee. Great neat or on the rocks.
El Cristiano Reposado
Aged for 6 months in American oak barrels. Aromas of creme brûlée, dried tropical fruit, and dried flowers. Fruity and herbaceous on the palate.
Whiskey/Rye/Bourbon
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Whiskey
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
Savage & Cooke Second Glance Whiskey
Whiskey from Dave Phinney (The Prisoner Wine). A mash bill of 95% corn, 4% rye, 1% malted barley. Aged in old bourbon barrels and finished in wine casks. Distillery uses imported water form Alexander Valley.
Michter's Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey
A limited release edition from Michter's. 109 proof barrel strength rye whiskey. Butterscotch, cinnamon, and hints of cherries on the pallet. Try it neat or on the rocks.
Scotch
Dalmore 12 Year
Highland Scotch with little pea flavors/aromas. Notable flavors of citrus and baking spices.
Dalmore 15 Year
Highland Scotch aged 15 years. Little to no peat smoke. Flavor profile of cinnamon, nutmeg, raisins, and cherries.
Dalmore 18 Year
Highland Scotch aged 18 years. Little to no peat smoke. Pronounced flavors of vanilla, toffee, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Gin
Non Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Craft beer, handmade food, exceptional service.
