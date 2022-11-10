American
Breakfast & Brunch
High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
117 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Exquisite brunch and lunch served nursery-side in our temperature controlled greenhouse.
Location
3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA 95650
Gallery