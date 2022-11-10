Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

High-Hand Nursery & Cafe

117 Reviews

$$

3790 Taylor Rd

Loomis, CA 95650

Popular Items

House-made potato chips
Chai Latte
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Beer

Coronado Salty Crew

Coronado Salty Crew

$7.00

Blonde ale. Light and crisp. 12oz can

Scrimshaw

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Mendocino Pilsner 12oz bottle

Coronado Orange Ave Wit

Coronado Orange Ave Wit

$7.00

California wheat 12oz can

Allagash White

Allagash White

$7.00

Belgium style white ale 12oz bottle

Einstok Porter

Einstok Porter

$7.00

Roasty & rich 12oz bottle

Flying Dog Double IPA

Flying Dog Double IPA

$7.00

12% ABV, watch out! 12oz bottle

Coronado Weekend Vibes

Coronado Weekend Vibes

$9.00

San Diego style IPA. 16 oz can

Bruery Hazy IPA

Bruery Hazy IPA

$9.00

Hazy New England IPA from The Bruery

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

$9.00

A light ale with a dry vanilla finish. 16oz can on nitrogen

Weihenstephaner

Weihenstephaner

$7.00

Non Alcoholic German Hefeweizen 12oz bottle

The Bruery Gose

The Bruery Gose

$9.00

A gose with rose! funky, sour, salty, try everything twice! 16oz can

Wine

Hibiscus Sparkler

Hibiscus Sparkler

$12.00+

Sparkling wine with hibiscus syrup and hibiscus flower. Our most popular drink

Pomegranate Sparkler

Pomegranate Sparkler

$11.00+

Sparkling wine and pomegranate puree

Mimosa Carafe

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

One bottle of sparkling wine in a 1 litter carafe topped with orange juice.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00+

Sparkling wine and orange juice

Bailly Lapierre Brut Rose

Bailly Lapierre Brut Rose

$12.00+

Cremant de Bourgogne. Rose sparkling wine with a crisp raspberry finish.

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$19.00+

100 percent sparkling chardonnay from North Coast AVA

Daou Rose

Daou Rose

$12.00+

Paso Robles still rose 95 percent grenache noir, 5 percent sauvignon blanc.

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Fairfield, California

Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc

Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Sauvignon Blanc out of Alexander Valley.

Trefethen Riesling

Trefethen Riesling

$12.00+

Oak Knoll Napa Valley. Dry Riesling

Navarro Gewurztraminer

Navarro Gewurztraminer

$14.00+

Mendocino. A dry Gewurztraminer with floral notes

Saracina Chardonnay

Saracina Chardonnay

$12.00+

Mendocino Chardonnay from the Saracina Ranch. Hints of nectarine and pear. Unoaked

The Roost Chardonnay

The Roost Chardonnay

$20.00+

Bonterra The Roost Chardonnay Blue Herron Ranch Vineyard biodynamic wine. Notes of lemon, baked apple, and crème brulee

Navarro Pinot Noir

Navarro Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Mendocino. Easy drinking pinot noir from one of our favorite producers.

Trefethen Merlot

Trefethen Merlot

$14.00+

Oak Knoll District

Dry Creek Cabernet

Dry Creek Cabernet

$12.00+

Dry Creek Valley

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+
Nevada City Cab Franc

Nevada City Cab Franc

$12.00+

Sierra Foothills

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Vodka, High-Hand Bloody Mary mix. Served on the rocks

Hibiscus Mule

Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

Vodka, lime, hibiscus flower, ginger beer. Served on the rocks

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$14.00

Vodka, blackberry puree, lemon juice. Served up in a martini glass

Pomegranate Mojito

Pomegranate Mojito

$13.00

Rum, pomegranate, mint, lime. Served on the rocks

Vineyard Margarita

Vineyard Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, serrano agave, verjus. Served on the rocks

Spring Blossom

Spring Blossom

$13.00

Gin, elderflower liquor, lime juice. Served on the rocks

Whiskey Harvest

Whiskey Harvest

$13.00

Whiskey, lemon, kombucha, apple cider. Served on the rocks

Carajillo

$13.00Out of stock

Licor 43 & espresso over ice.

Starters

House-made potato chips

House-made potato chips

$14.00

Made fresh and served with our famous artichoke dip.

Soup

$8.00

Soup of the day

Pretzel

Pretzel

$15.00

One large pretzel from our wood-fired oven. Spicy brown mustard.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$18.00

One pan seared crab cake 5oz. Served with gremolata aioli and corn relish

Salads & Wraps

Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$20.00

House smoked king salmon over High-Hand hydroponic greens, accompanied with avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, lemon, cucumber, and finished with a sesame vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, golden raisins, pistachios, aged parmesan, Kalamata olives.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Spring mix, grilled shrimp, sliced pear, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tossed with champagne vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Apple Salad

$17.00

spring mix, roasted beets, sliced apples, pecans, goat cheese, High-Hand apple white balsamic vinaigrette.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$16.00

Feta cheese, zucchini, hummus, spinach, portobello, & roasted bell pepper on a spinach tortilla

Main Course

Salmon Sandwhich

$20.00

Grilled salmon, cucumber, chipotle aioli, spinach, served on a steak roll.

Chicken Cider Sandwich

Chicken Cider Sandwich

$17.00

Rotisserie chicken mixed with apple butter and walnuts. Finished with sliced brie cheese on a house made roll.

Tri-Tip Sandwhich

Tri-Tip Sandwhich

$18.00

Sliced tri-tip with blue cheese dressing and avocado. Served on our house-made roll

Turkey Sandwhich

Turkey Sandwhich

$16.00

Carved roasted turkey, peach chutney, cream cheese, watercress, on High-Hand Honey Wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Rotisserie chicken salad, romaine, High-Hand Honey wheat.

Grilled Albacore tuna melt

Grilled Albacore tuna melt

$19.00

Albacore grilled in house then mixed with house spices and aioli served on house-made roll with white cheddar.

BBQ Pork Sandwhich

BBQ Pork Sandwhich

$16.00

Pulled pork in BBQ sauce on our house made roll.

Pastrami Sandwhich

Pastrami Sandwhich

$19.00

Swiss cheese, slaw, and aioli on hand made pretzel bun.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Alaskan cod, cilantro lime cream sauce, cabbage, radish, pico de gallo

BLT

BLT

$18.00Out of stock

Apple wood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, rosemary aioli, and avocado served sourdough.

Wood Fired Pizzas

Autumn Squash Pizza

Autumn Squash Pizza

$22.00

Roasted butternut squash, mozzarella cheese, arugula, caramelized onion, Maple Rock apples, pumpkin seeds, Grana Padano, fig reduction, thyme oil. No marinara/red sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella, fresh basil, marinara, pepperoni. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Bacon & Pear Pizza

Bacon & Pear Pizza

$22.00

Blue cheese, caramelized red onion, fig reduction, bacon, and sliced pears. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pizza

Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.00

Arugula pesto, mozzarella, red onion, garlic, rotisserie chicken. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Lemon Artichoke Pizza

Lemon Artichoke Pizza

$22.00

Goat cheese, marinara, lemon marinated artichoke. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Classic grilled cheese served with chips

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese and ham served with chips

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Made to order mac and cheese

Turkey Dog

Turkey Dog

$8.00

Organic turkey dog cooked on our flat top on a toasted roll. served with chips.

Calzone

Calzone

$8.00

Pepperoni, cheese, or vegetable calzone. Made in our wood-fired oven with house made dough.

Craft Beverages

Fentimans Ginger Beer

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00

Spicy ginger beer, perfect for cocktails or straight out of the bottle

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Crisp lemonade with a delightfully floral finish.

Boylan Cola

Boylan Cola

$5.00

Craft Soda

Boylan Diet Cola

Boylan Diet Cola

$5.00

Craft Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$5.00

Craft cola

Boylan Cream Soda

Boylan Cream Soda

$5.00

Craft cola

River City Root Beer

River City Root Beer

$5.00

Local root beer

Squirt

Squirt

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed black iced tea. Unsweetened

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Refreshing lemonade made daily.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

A combination of iced tea & lemonade

Navarro Grape Juice

Navarro Grape Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Navarro Gewürztraminer grape juice. By the glass.

Alpine Berry Tea

Alpine Berry Tea

$4.00

Refreshing unsweetened berry iced tea. Caffeine-free.

Orange Juice

$5.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$8.00

Warm house made apple pie finished with a scoop of High-Hand gelato.

Chocolate Brownie Decadence

$8.00

Brownie with High-Hand raspberry balsamic and gelato.

Peach Buckle

$8.00
Affogato

Affogato

$8.00

Espresso poured over High-Hand vanilla gelato.

Root Beer Float

$7.00

River City root beer and vanilla gelato.

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$8.00

3 Scoop Gelato

$10.00

Kids Sundae

$6.00

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Double Shot of Classic Cremosa from local coffee roaster, Vanelli's.

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

High Hand Blend drip coffee from Vanelli's, local coffee roaster.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate, finished with whip cream.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Espresso and hot water. Not entirely dissimilar to a traditional cup of coffee.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, Steamed whole milk, finished with a dollop of milk foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Shot of Classic Cremosa, splash of steamed milk, finished with a generous amount of milk foam.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced High Hand Blend drip coffee from Vanelli's, local coffee roaster.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced espresso and water. Not entirely dissimilar to a traditional iced coffee.

Tea & Others

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Steamed whole milk with tiger spice chai. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed whole milk with a craft chocolate powder. Served with whip cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exquisite brunch and lunch served nursery-side in our temperature controlled greenhouse.

Website

Location

3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA 95650

Directions

