Main Things

Battered with our special spice blend and fried JUST RIGHT!
Crispy Fried Whole Wings

$8.00

Battered with our special spice blend and fried JUST RIGHT!

Crispy Fried Whole Wings BBQ

$8.50

Crispy Fried Whole Wings Buffalo Hot

$8.50

Crispy Fried Whole Wings Spicy Lemon Pepper

$8.50

Crispy Fried Whole Wings Lemon Pepper

$8.50

Fresh Fried Fish Snack

$15.50

Barbecued Country Style Ribs

$14.00

Grill Smoked over Pecan-wood and Hard-wood coals; then Basted with our House Barbecue Sauce.

Southern Style Sandwiches

Barbecued Beef Brisket Biscuit

$12.75

Smoked and slow roasted Beef Brisket cooked until its fork tender. It's then ready to be married with our, from scratch barbecue sauce, put inside of a tender home-made biscuit, topped with coleslaw and eaten by you!

Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Brioche Waffle

$10.00

Marinated with our special spice blend, dipped in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour then fried to PERFECTION! Served with Sweet & Spicy Honey Mustard, Crisp Lettuce, Vine ripped tomato, all on a Brioche Waffle Bun.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

The freshest wild caught perch that we could find, cornmeal crusted, fried up crispy and served on a soft and warm brioche bun...ooh we didn't stop there we put our Chow Chow on the son-of-a-gun.

Southern Chicken Po'Girl

$9.25

Southern Po'Girl in Boy Shorts: Barbecued Fried Chicken, ChowChow, Fresh Hand Cut Fries Rolled tight in a hoagie roll.

Southern Po'Boy

$9.25

Skillet Fried Georgia Boy Smoked Sausage layered with House-made Coleslaw, Fresh hand Cut Fries, Made from Scratch Barbecue sauce, nestled in the best bun we could find! NOTE: This will change your life!!!

Quick Fix

General Tso's Vegan Style Cauliflower

$8.25

Fresh Cauliflower that's Battered, Fried and tossed in Sweet and Spicy General Tso's sauce, served over vegetable fried rice....Yum Yum Yummy!

Side Things

Braised Kale & Smoked Turkey

$5.00

Move over collards, there's a new green in town!

Fried Corn on the Cob

$3.75

Southern twist on Mexican style Street Corn! Slathered in Butter, Seasoned with Smoked Barbecue Spices, topped with Crumbled Cheese and Bacon Bits.

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

They are REALLY fresh!!! Hand cut, fried to golden perfection and seasoned with our special blend of spices and then tossed in just the right amount of garlic butter.

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

The Original Recipe - James Hemings Style!!!

Sweet Potato Muffin

$2.00

Sweet and crunchy on the outside, sweet and soft inside

Sweet Things

It'll make you think that your Granny worked in the kitchen
Warm Banana Pudding

$3.50

It'll make you think your Granny works in the kitchen!

Fried Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Everything you'd expect in a Peach Cobbler but Fried!